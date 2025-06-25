Forget AirPods Max — here's the 5 headphones I recommend for every budget

When your headphones die, it can often be a mission to try and work out what new pair you should pick up. One of the best ways to narrow down the search is to nail down your budget — that way, you can maximise the value of your headphone purchase, without spending too much.

Sometimes that budget stretches to the $499 sticker price of the AirPods Max. Sometimes it doesn't. And sometimes, you're looking to go all-out for the crème de la crème of audio gear and the AirPods Max simply won't cut it.

Whether your budget is tight or large, there are plenty of options to spend your money on. To make life even easier, I've got here 5 budgets and 5 pairs of the best headphones to fit them.

$50-100 — JLab JBuds Lux

(Image credit: Future)

JLab is well known for making some excellent headphones at bargain prices — and the JBuds Lux sit pretty close to the top of the pile.

They forgo some luxuries like a protective case, but they more than make up for it with some solid battery life, good comfort, and extra features that outperform headphones that are even twice the price.

For $79 they're something of a steal. Our reviewer, Erin, particularly liked the sound quality of the JBuds Lux, thanks to some lovely detail to the sound. ANC is excellent for the price, and they're built much better than you might expect.

They more than prove that you don't have to spend hundreds upon hundreds of dollars to net yourself a great pair of headphones.

JLab JBuds Lux ANC: $79 at Amazon For just $79 you're getting a pretty special pair of headphones. They're comfortable, feature ANC and other premium amenities, and they sound good too. For the price, they're a fantastic option.

$100-200 — Soundcore Space One Pro

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The $100-200 price range is jam-packed with excellent headphone options — but our review Erin was bowled away by the Soundcore Space One Pro when she got the opportunity to give them a test. They step up the design and the features from the previous model — the only thing missing in the package is a carrying case.

They're very comfortable, with great padding on the earcups and headband. They fold up super small, so you can fit them in even the tightest of bags and packs.

Sound is very good, and the ANC does a great job at silencing the outside world for long-haul flights or quick bus trips to work.

$200-400

(Image credit: Nikita Achanta / Tom's Guide)

I love every second I spend with the Marshall Monitor III. I love the way that they look, I love the way that they sound, and I've found I can wear them for super long periods of time without any problems at all. ANC is good too, and I think they're some of the coolest looking headphones that you can buy today.

Most people are going to be interested in their incredibly impressive battery life, however. They last for 100 hours if you leave ANC turned off, and if you turn noise canceling on they last for 70 hours. They are, in fact, the current battery life Tom's Guide record holders. For $150 less than the AirPods Max, they're a spectacular option.

Marshall Monitor III: $349 at Amazon The Marshall Monitor III pack rock star looks and style into a great headphone package. They sound excellent, and they're extremely comfortable. It's the 100-hour battery life that really impresses though, especially when it only drops to 70 with ANC turned on.

$400-600 — Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Now we're in the AirPods Max's price territory, and yet, the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3 are the most impressive headphone launch of the year in my mind. They take a winning formula, and then slim it down and improve in some key areas to make a set of cans that take the fight to the more established competition. When I tested them earlier this year, I was incredibly impressed.

The ANC is now comparable to similarly priced headphones, they're incredibly comfortable, and the battery life is more than enough for most of your daily applications. It's the sound that really wins the day here though. They've got plenty of detail, but they also manage to be a lovely warm listen as well.

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S3: $449 at Amazon The Px7 S3 are currently my pick for the best headphones at the moment, with excellent sound quality, plenty of battery, and a comfortable fit. They might not be the cheapest pair on the list, but they likely tick the most boxes for largest amount of people.

$600-1000 — Dali IO-8

(Image credit: Future)

When I tested these headphones last year they just about fit into the budget — although since then there have been... happenings which have jacked up the price. The Dali IO-8 are still a pretty special pair of headphones if you've got a bit more money to spend.

They sound sublime, with one of the best sound signatures I've heard in a pair of wireless headphones. They're comfortable too, and their physical controls are top notch. They're not for vegans — all of the padding is leather and there are no alternative options — but they are spectacular for the price.

Dali IO-8: was $1,250 now $1,000 at theaudiofactory.com Dali's IO-8 are some of the best wireless headphones I've ever tested — they're also incredibly expensive. UK shoppers are in for the deal of the century when they only pay £500, while US buyers pay a more premium price. They sound incredible and offer excellent comfort.