Best Netflix movies: 34 films to watch now | January 2020

It's time to pop some popcorn, and watch the very best Netflix movies. And I'm not just saying that because they leave all the time, though Thor: Ragnarok left for Disney Plus. Who knows what's next?

We've sorted through some of the highest-rated films (based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores) to bring you a multiplex's worth of cinematic quality. There's something for everyone on our list of best Netflix movies, whether you're searching for classic cult comedies, emotionally gripping high school dramas, iconic foreign action films, thoughtful documentaries or quality kids' films. To see the upcoming movies coming to Netflix, check out our guide to what's new on Netflix.

You may see notes throughout the piece, that identify some films and shows as only being available on Netflix U.K., and others only on Netflix in the U.S. Check out our story on the stuff Netflix doesn't have in the US, but does offer elsewhere — and how to stream them.

And if you're looking for shows to stream, we're keeping track of the best shows on Netflix. Struggling to find films to watch with your kids? Our best family movies on Netflix round-up will help you press play.

Dolemite Is My Name (2019)

(Image credit: François Duhamel/Netflix)

A strong example of a veteran actor who's "still got it," Dolemite Is My Name stars Eddie Murphy as Rudy Ray Moore, the comedian who became the iconic blaxploitation character Dolemite. But while Murphy owns the film outright, we get another actor coming out from the shadows to wow us, with Wesley Snipes stealing scenes as D'Urville Martin, the director who Moore clashes with. But while the film is stocked to the brim with great actors (including Keegan-Michael Key, Craig Robinson and Tituss Burgess), this is still Murphy's movie and one that critics say could prove his gateway to finally winning an Oscar.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Director: Craig Brewer

Marriage Story (2019)

(Image credit: Wilson Webb/Netflix)

Director/writer Noah Baumbach is continuing to improve as he matures, as evidenced by his latest feature: Marriage Story, released both in theaters and on Netflix. While Baumbach's fared well in fractured family tales before, this film stands out for deftly telling both sides of the chaotic divorce at its core. Of course, that would mean little without strong acting, and the leading performances of Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver make the emotional trauma real for all watching. In short: hit Watch to understand the meme of the film's stars arguing, keep watching to engage with a movie that will hit with a strong realism.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern

Director: Noah Baumbach

The Irishman (2019)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Forget all of the Scorsese vs comic book movies debate, the only drama you need to know about in this conversation is how good the famed director's latest film, The Irishman, is. Long enough to be broken into 4 digestible 'episodes' that are about 52 minutes each, this crime thriller utilizes each and every moment, to build suspenseful situations for Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, with the latter portraying Jimmy Hoffa, a good friend of De Niro's character.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino

Director: Martin Scorsese

Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse (2018)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

Into The Spider-Verse isn't just one of the best super-hero or animated movies, it's one of the best films that have hit theaters in a long time. Sure, it's filled with Spider-fan service, but the story of Miles Morales, a teen struggling with life at a new school and a feuding family, lives and breathes inside of all of the masked drama. On top of that, Spider-Verse innovates in its animation, at levels that feel wholly unique and utterly alive. Plus, its cast includes Peter Porker, a Spider-Pig, voiced by comedian John Mulaney, and Spider-Man Noir, a gumshoe-esque take on Spidey, voiced by Nick Cage. Why haven't you hit play already?

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali

Director: Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe films stacked one on top of the other, they created a dizzying degree of difficulty for this inevitable mega-crossover. Yet, thanks to a cast of fantastic actors taking Thanos (the ultimate megaboss, who looks jarringly like what would happen if Grimace became human) seriously, it all came together. Marvel (pun intended) at its jaw-dropping opening scenes, where the mad titan casually slices through your favorites. Gasp as Captain America manages to own the screen with a minimal amount of dialogue. Watch it soon, as Infinity War is expected to move over to Disney Plus in mid-2020.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stars: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Incredibles 2 (2018)

(Image credit: Pixar)

Incredibles 2 manages to soar to the lofty expectations set by the iconic original. Taking place right after the first film, the Parr family is dealing with a world that fears their mutant powers, which often leave the city of Metroville in shambles. The shift from the suburbs to the urban environment is just one of many ways where the film refreshes itself. Bob attempts to be a great stay-at-home dad, but toddler Jack Jack's powers make for the most difficult child rearing you'll find in a family film. The real focus, though, is on Helen venturing into the field, becoming the face of super-powered individuals, which the public has turned on.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson

Director: Brad Bird

Black Panther (2018)

(Image credit: Marvel/Disney)

Arguably the best Marvel movie, Black Panther benefits from its titular character already being introduced in Captain America: Civil War. That allows the film to hit the ground running, and introduce us to the vibrant world of Wakanda, which it fits (quite naturally) into our own reality, via a flashback to Oakland in the mid-90’s. The film then populates that reality with amazing, memorable characters, including fan-favorite Shuri and scene-stealing M’Baka.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o

Director: Ryan Coogler

Roma (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This beautifully-shot black-and-white film gives director Alfonso Cuarón a chance to show a slice of his past. Taking place in Mexico City in the early 1970s, Roma focuses on an indigenous woman who serves a white family, as they all fight to survive calamity after calamity. From betrayals to natural disasters, Roma throws the kitchen sink at this family, and then tacks on the Corpus Christi Massacre of 1971. Emotionally harrowing, this Academy Award-nominated film demands you watch with tissues or some other coping mechanism.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Stars: Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira

Director: Alfonso Cuaron

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Those video games you love don't make themselves, as you seen in Bandersnatch, which highlights the hazards of overworked employees. Since this is a Black Mirror film, though, everything goes crazy as the audience is given the ability to direct the protagonist's actions, turning the movie into a choose-your-own-adventure experience. The many forking twists of the film mean that its advertised 90 minute run time can stretch to 150 minutes, if you find all of its endings and story points.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 72%

Stars: Fionn Whitehead, Will Poulter, Craig Parkinson

Director: David Slade

To All the Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix may be single-handedly reviving the romantic comedy genre, thanks to charming and winning films like To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Yes, it's a teen flick, but the story and performances appeal to adults, too. Lana Condor stars as Lara Jean Covey, a high school girl whose previously non-existent love life spirals out of control when the letters she wrote to her crushes are mailed out. When popular jock Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) receives one, he hatches a plan with Lara Jean to solve their respective romantic problems by pretending to be a couple. But in true rom-com fashion, they start to catch feelings for each other. — Kelly Woo

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Lana Condor, Noah Centineo

Director: Susan Johnson

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Coen Brothers do it again, with a sumptuous short story slab of Western storytelling. Starring a whole host of A-list actors, and James Franco, the anthology has been nominated for three Academy awards and is a movie that wriggles through both comedy and blood-speckled violence seamlessly. Yes, it’s a satire on Westerns, and yes there’s plenty of Coen-esque characters involved, but beneath the pastiche this is a love letter that tips a cowboy hat to the movies of old.— Marc Chacksfield

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Zoe Kazan

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Moonlight (2016)

(Image credit: A24)

Chiron's life is a tragic story of self discovery, where fleeting moments of peace and acceptance don't last long before reality crashes in. Moonlight spreads his life across three chapters, and the first two — an adolescent story of bullying followed by a high school experience filled with self-doubt — set up a brutal conclusion in adulthood. There, Chiron's spirit has calcified until an important figure from his past finds him, and forces him to confront his truths. While that all may sound brutal and unforgiving, writer/director Barry Jenkins fills the film with so much vulnerability and heart, all without manipulating audiences' emotions.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 98%

Stars: Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, Janelle Monae

Director: Barry Jenkins

13th (2016)

(Image credit: Netflix)

A Netflix original, 13th, directed by Ava DuVernay, is an in-depth look at the prison system. She examines the intersection of racism and mass incarceration in the United States. The film is named for the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibited slavery and freed the slaves. Public figures like Angela Davis, Van Jones and Cory Booker make captivating appearances.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Angela Davis, Cory Booker, Henry Louis Gates

Director: Ava DuVernay

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed Beasts of No Nation: a wartime drama based on the 2005 novel by Uzodinma Iweala. In a fictional African country, a war breaks out, which separates the young Agu (Abraham Attah) from his family. Now, he must navigate the war-torn country, evading hostile militia forces and coming face-to-face with senseless violence. This one's a Netflix exclusive, to boot.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Idris Elba, Abraham Attah

Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga

Room (2015)

(Image credit: A24)

Before Brie Larson got the role of Captain Marvel, she starred in Room, one of the most emotionally gripping (and devastating) films in years. In it, she stars as Joy, a woman who has been held in captivity for seven years, during which she gave birth to a son, Jack, who she raised in a single room. Their captor, "Old Nick" is Jack's father, who repeatedly sexually attacks Joy throughout those years, during moments when Jack is asleep in the closet. While the film's subject matter is incredibly jarring, the performances by Larson and Jacob Tremblay (who plays Jack) provide incredible depth, especially as the film deals with grieving.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Stars: Brie Larson, Jacob Tremblay

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

Ex Machina (2015)

(Image credit: A24)

If you fear a future filled with cyborgs, one that's jam-packed with philosophical debates about what's right and what's amoral, have I got a film for you. In Ex Machina, a young programmer named Caleb Smith (Domhnall Gleeson) wins a contest to visit Nathan Bateman, a reclusive CEO (Oscar Isaac), who's seen as a genius on par with Steve Jobs. There, he discovers that his exec has secretly crafted a humanoid robot who's passed the Turing test that proves the ability to exhibit human-level intelligence, and named her Ava. And then things get weird, as Ava's behavior suggests that Bateman's a malicious god to his creation. While this intense sci-fi film is both well-written and beautifully shot, Oscar Isaac's brilliant performance grounds the film in the kind of creepy humanity we see in tech execs every day.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson

Director: Alex Garland

What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Nina Simone was a celebrated singer who did as much for the world of music as she did for the perception of black singers in the United States. Liz Garbus directed this documentary about Simone's life, working with Lisa Simone Kelly, Nina's daughter, as the executive producer. The film has already been showered with awards, praising its accuracy and quality.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Nina Simone

Director: Liz Garbus

Her (2013)

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Spike Jonze's Her is a quiet masterpiece of near-futuristic fiction. In this vision of our upcoming tomorrow, the Alexas of the world have evolved into truly personal digital assistants, with actual artificial intelligence, that live in our earpieces. Joaquin Phoenix's leading performance as Theodore grounds the film in a relatable melancholy that goes away once he meets "Samantha" (Scarlett Johansson), the AI in his earbud who he develops a shockingly intimate relationship with.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Joaquin Phoenix, Amy Adams, Scarlett Johansson

Director: Spike Jonze

Frances Ha (2012)

(Image credit: IFC Films)

Noah Baumbach directed Frances Ha: a comedy-drama about a dancer who's struggling to get by in both her profession and her relationships. Greta Gerwig plays the title role, and also contributed her talents to the film's screenplay. Shot entirely in black and white, Frances Ha is the kind of film that's a little thoughtful, a little familiar and a little challenging, but tremendously entertaining.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner, Adam Driver

Director: Noah Baumbach

Drive (2011)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Bouncing between cool and awkward can be harrowing for some movies, but Drive manages to swerve between those lanes artfully. Its soundtrack, which arguably overshadows the film itself, turns nimbly shot heist scenes into jaw-dropping sequences that will have you white-knuckling your seats. And once Ryan Gosling's character (listed as "Driver" in credits) gets out from behind the wheel, he finds time to romance Irene (Carey Mulligan), which starts off smooth but starts to sputter when her husband Standard Gabriel (don't ask about Deluxe Gabriel) comes out of prison, and all of the characters become involved in a complex web of drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stars: Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac

Director: Nicolas Winding Refn

Inception (2010)

(Image credit: Melissa Moseley)

If you've somehow stayed un-spoiler'd about this massive epic sci-fi film, pop some popcorn and turn up the volume and prepare to have your mind blown. In Inception, Leonardo DiCaprio leads an all-star cast (including Ellen Page, Tom Hardy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt) as Dom Cobb, a thief with the power to enter dreams and steal ideas. But along the way, the imaginary cities come crashing down and Dom's internal struggles hurt his mind, pushing him to go on one last con.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy

Director: Christopher Nolan

Scott Pilgrim vs The World (2010)

(Image credit: Universal)

One of the most rewatchable films of all time, Edgar Wright's adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malleys graphics novels glows with geek brilliance. While the story is rather simple — local doof wants to date girl, but must first defeat her seven evil exes in combat — the film's retro gamer aesthetic filled many an audience with joy. Because how else will you know a foe has been vanquished than by the sounds of coins falling out of their body and onto the floor? While star Michael Cera takes up a ton of the run time, this movie is packed with top-tier costars, including Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza and Jason Schwartzman.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%

Stars: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans

Director: Edgar Wright

Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

(Image credit: Teresa Isasi)

Not to overhype Pan's Labyrinth, but the first time I saw it, I left the theater saying to my then-roommate "that's why we go to the cinema." A beautifully-shot fable about a little girl who may have a royal background, set in Nazi-held Spain, the film takes a turn for the creepy and bizarre when a faun arrives and encourages our hero through bizarre trials in the hedgemaze garden on the estate of her stepfather, Captain Vidal. Sadly, Pan's Labyrinth is one of the movies that keeps coming and going from Netflix. So if it's not there when you next look for it, it could be back in a month's time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Ivana Baquero, Sergi Lopez, Maribel Verdu

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

(Image credit: Francois Duhamel)

Austrian actor Christoph Waltz worked for years in smaller roles until his performance as Nazi Colonel Hans Landa earned applause from everyone who saw the film. Mixing charisma with menace, Waltz imbued scenes with a simmering tension. The film also acted a star-making performance for Mélanie Laurent, whose impressed as Shosanna Dreyfus. On the other side of the movie you have Brad Pitt leading the Basterds, a squad of Jewish-American troops working under little oversight and jurisdiction. Of course, since this is a Quentin Tarantino movie, both halves of the film collide in bloody conclusion.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Stars: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Diane Kruger

Director: Quentin Tarantino

The Departed (2006)

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Northeast gangster dramas had a lull at the cinemas until Martin Scorsese went back to his roots with The Departed (or The Depahted if you're from Boston). Dueling lead actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Matt Damon bring out the best in each other in this spy-vs-spy caper, as the latter is a street thug who worms his way into local law enforcement. The film also gave Jack Nicholson and Alec Baldwin a chance to chew up the scenery, both playing to their strong suits as men in power, albeit on opposite sides of the law.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg

Director: Martin Scorsese

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)

(Image credit: Sophie Giraud)

You don't need to be a cannabis enthusiast to enjoy this tale of friendship. Yes, it might help you laugh even harder, but the preferred substance of Harold Lee (John Cho) and Kumar Patel (Kal Penn) is purely a gateway to the tasty steamed hams sold at their not-exactly-local White Castle in Cherry Hill, NJ. Along the way, the two explore and combust ethnic stereotypes, bicker like an old married couple and deal with the worst customer service this side of Clerks. Oh, and they meet Neil Patrick Harris (playing himself, in a career-remaking moment) who is an utter pest.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

Stars: John Cho, Kal Penn

Director: Danny Leiner

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2003, 2004)

(Image credit: Carolco/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Where should one start with Kill BIll, an excellent tale that's told completely out of order? Well, know that you at least should watch Vol. 1 before Vol. 2, and that you shouldn't worry too much about keeping up, as the twists, turns, confusion and surprise are all a part of the fun. Just sit back and root for Uma Thurman, as she plays The Bride (she has a name, but that comes later, kiddo), a wronged woman with a hit list filled with all the people who used to matter to her. Just one warning: this Quentin Tarantino film is not for the faint of heart: a friend of mine had to leave the theater during the animated sequence that tells the backstory of Lucy Liu's O-Ren Ishii. Even after you're done with both volumes, though, the songs and sounds of Kill Bill will likely stay with you, as its soundtrack is one of Tarantino's finest.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%, 84%

Stars: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, David Carridine

Director: Quentin Tarantino

The Ring (2002)

(Image credit: DreamWorks )

America's fascination with the Japanese water-demon section of horror films began with The Ring, Gore Verbinski's remake of the 1998 Koji Suzuki novel of the same name. Even if you've never seen The Ring, you might be familiar with its central concept: Rachel (Naomi Watts) is a journalist investigating a mysterious death that appears to be tied to a supposedly-cursed video tape. Can she uncover the secrets of this cassette tape before she too dies? Let's hit Play and find out.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 71%

Stars: Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox

Director: Gore Verbinski

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2001)

(Image credit: Sony)

Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi star in Ang Lee's epic martial arts drama and romance, filled with intrigue. Marvel at epic stunt work and wire-based special effects that feel much more natural and real than today's CGI messes. The story revolves around Li Mu Bai (Yun-Fat) seeking revenge for the death of his murdered master, which depends on his love Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) delivering a sword named Green Destiny.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stars: Chow Yun-Fat, Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi

Director: Ang Lee

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Matt Damon may be known for being a nice drama-free guy in an industry of weirdos, but back in 1999, he perturbed audiences on a high level as Tom Ripley, a con artist ripping people off in Italy. Anthony Minghella deserves credit for both making the film so beautiful and properly adapting the Patricia Highsmith novel of the same title. Seen as a thriller with some smarts - in an era where people were pushed to just Scream all the time - Ripley is a gem that younger audiences may not have seen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 83%

Stars: Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett

Director: Anthony Minghella

Trainspotting (1996)

(Image credit: Warner Bros Pictures/Alamy)

Grime, drugs and slang flow freely through this tale of addiction. Ewan McGregor won a lot of praise for his performance as Mark Renton, called Rent Boy, a druggie living with his parents in suburban Edinburgh. Renton struggles to sober up after he's given comical (but realistic) reasons to get clean, but the seedier side of life seeps into his trajectory and brings him back to the world he tried to leave. A top-selling soundtrack amplified McGregor's performance, and director Danny Boyle got a deservedly large amount of praise for navigating this cinematic tightrope act.

Rotten Tomatoes score: %

Stars: Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller, Kevin McKidd

Director: Danny Boyle

Howards End (1992)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Classic)

The country home of Howards End belongs to the wealthy Wilcox family, associates with the poorer but still well-to-do Schlegels. The film takes place between the house and London, following the two families, along with the Schlegels’ other friends, the impoverished Basts, over the years, and showing how wealth, power and the class system complicate their relationships.— Richard Priday

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stars: Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Vanessa Redgrave

Director: James Ivory

Tremors (1990)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Comedic horror is a tightrope that Tremors walks expertly for a taut 96 minutes. It's also a great way to see star Kevin Bacon in a different light than you're probably familiar with, as he stars as Valentine McKee, a handyman whose adventures begin when he leaves — and then returns to — Perfection, Nevada. Along the way, Val and his buddy Earl (Fred Ward) run across graboids, these hole-burrowing beasts that are terrorizing the towns. While it failed to meet box office projections, critics appreciated its humor and how it's a throwback to even earlier, campier, horror films.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 85%

Stars: Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward

Director: Ron Underwood

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

(Image credit: Paramount)

From the iconic face-melting scene to tons of classic adventure moments, Indy's first adventure does the miraculous: turning a history teacher into an action hero. Retrieving a super-powered treasure isn't easy, though, as Dr. Jones is besieged by Nazis, snakes and a certain ex. Even if you've never seen Raiders, you've seen countless references to this iconic gem.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stars: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, John Rhys-Davies

Director: Steven Spielberg

