Google Gemini: Everything we know about the advanced AI model

Google unveiled its next-generation artificial intelligence model Gemini on December 6 after months of hinting at its development. This is designed to be a direct competitor to OpenAI's GPT range of models.

The announcement took the tech world by surprise as it had been rumored the release was delayed over issues with multi-lingual support. However, of the three versions of Gemini only the mid-tier model was released immediately.

There are three versions of Gemini. The biggest is the Ultra model capable of "seeing the world the way humans do" through video, audio, text and images. The second is the Pro model, which is powering Google Bard and is similar in ability to the free ChatGPT.

The most surprising announcement was Google Gemini Nano, a small version of the AI model that can generate text, be used for conversations, and analyze or summarize existing text whilst running entirely on an Android phone.

Google Gemini: Latest news (December 11)

What is Google Gemini

In the world of artificial intelligence, the large language model is currently king. Capable of generating a range of content and handling natural language interactions, they power tools like Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and Bard.

Gemini is the first product launched from the merger of all Google AI teams including previously arms-length British AI lab DeepMind earlier this year.

It was trained to be multimodal from the ground up. This means that its training dataset included images, video, audio, code, and text. Other models are trained on different types of data separately and then stitched together.

Google Gemini versions

The full functionality is only available in Gemini Ultra, the version of the model that requires the most high-end chips and a data center to operate.

To combat this Google also revealed Pro and Nano, two smaller versions of the AI to run on cheaper chips, run faster and even run on local devices.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gemini Ultra vs Pro vs Nano Model name Use case Release data Gemini Ultra The most advanced AI model Google makes, able to work across multiple modalities but requiring expensive data processing capabilities. Early 2024 Gemini Pro Mid-tier model that can power apps like Google Bard and be cheaper to operate for developers requiring more advanced features than in Nano. December 6 Gemini Nano Small model that can run on Android handsets and allow developers to add generative AI to apps without expensive cloud fees. December 13

How to use Google Gemini

(Image credit: Google)

At the moment the only version of Google Gemini widely available is the Pro model which is built into the latest release of Google Bard.

Google claims this is on par with GPT-3.5, the previous generation AI model from OpenAI that powers the free version of ChatGPT. You can see how they compare in a head-to-head for Tom's Guide.

If you have a Google Pixel 8 Pro you may have already used the Nano version of Gemini without even realizing it as it is built into the phone. Developers will also be able to integrate its capabilities into their apps.

The Ultra model isn't being released until next year as Google wants to carry out more advanced safety testing and ensure it is properly aligned with human values.

What comes next for Gemini?

Gemini Ultra will get all the attention next year, including its use in a new version of Google's chatbot called Bard Advanced, its use in search to improve the outcome of a query, and in Duo, the tools powering generative AI in Workspace.

However, even more people may utilize the Nano version. This will power text generation, content analysis, summaries, and more in thousands of apps on the Play Store. It will improve search results on Android and boost translation and transcription capabilities.

Google has faced criticism for the way it promoted Gemini, showing a video that made it appear the Ultra version of the model could real-time footage and analyze changes as they happen. This turned out to be a re-creation of still images for the sake of marketing.

Despite these concerns, Google is likely to achieve some remarkable advances with Gemini Ultra once it is released. It is also making all of its models available through its cloud platform for developers to use in their own products so we will see applications and services released that utilize Gemini as an alternative to GPT-4.