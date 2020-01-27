Best Android camera apps 2020

The cameras on your smartphone are getting better and better these days. Look no further than the Pixel 4, which improves upon the already great camera in Google's latest phone, winning a photo face-off with the Pixel 3 and landing on our list of best camera phones.

But even if you carry around a multi-lens flagship phone like the Galaxy Note 10 or favor a top budget camera phone like the Pixel 3a, better image sensors only tell some of the story when it comes to taking memorable photos with your phone. Android phone owners have the flexibility to choose from a wide array of camera apps, with features such as multiple shot modes, composition overlays, steady shot helpers, editing tools and post-processing special effects.

From premium, feature packed options to free and lightweight tools, these are the best Android camera apps.

Google Camera (Free)

(Image credit: Google)

If you're interested in discovering the shiniest new features that Google wants to introduce to Android photography, check out the Google Camera app. It lets users take super-sharp pictures enhanced with a variety of features such as HDR+, Night Sight, and Super Res Zoom. There are even some Google-centric features thrown in, such as Lens support for photo-assisted searches and AR stickers, labels and effects. The catch? You'll need a fairly new Nexus or Pixel device running Android Nougat or later.

Download Google Camera: Android

Camera Zoom FX ($3.99)

(Image credit: Androidslide)

Camera Zoom FX offers a clean interface loaded with features and settings. The app comes with multiple shot modes, such as burst, timed, voice activated and a steady shot helper. There are further settings for ISO, HDR, brightness, saturation, hardware button controls, composition overlays and more. The app also comes with photo editing tools for applying effects such as color transformations, tilt-shift and more, which can be displayed in real time as you shoot or applied later through post-processing.

Camera Zoom FX app continues to add features, such as support for RAW file formats and Camera2 API manual camera controls where the device supports it.

Download Camera Zoom FX: Android

Camera MX (Free)

(Image credit: Magix)

Camera MX is a free (and good) point-and-shoot camera app that comes with some extra features, special effects and editing tools. The camera interface features tap-to-focus, zoom, a timer and an FX menu loaded with filters, overlays and frames. You'll find plenty of photo effects that can be applied and previewed in real time to photos and videos. Camera MX also includes powerful editing tools in its gallery for white balance, contrast, straightening and other options.

Download Camera MX: Android

Camera360 - Funny Stickers (Free)

(Image credit: PhinGuo)

Camera 360 may be making much of its funny stickers and other live image editing tools in its latest iteration, but don't let that fool you into thinking that this is a lightweight camera app. In addition to all the stickers and filters, it comes with a variety of shot modes, tools, and settings for sprucing up your shots, such as tilt-shift blurs, a posterizer, and more. Meanwhile, a Selfie Camera mode can bring out skin tone and visual ambiance to give you exactly the look and feel you want for your next self-portrait.

Many of the old-style advanced camera controls for things like saturation, contrast, and white balance are still there, though you'll need to turn on an "Advanced adjustments" switch in the settings to turn them on.

Download Camera360: Android

Pixtica ($1.99)

(Image credit: Perraco Labs)

Pixtica is a feature-packed camera app from Perraco Labs that offers a ton of shooting features and camera controls in a single, convenient freemium package. Manual camera controls (when supported by your phone) let you fine tune details like ISO, shutter speed and focus. Pixtica also comes with a grab bag of extras, from live filters with real-time previews, panorama and hyperlapse modes, a doc scanner, photo editor, and more.

The app is ad-supported, with Pixtica also providing a subscription mode that removes advertising, unlocks all filters and photo resolutions, removes watermarks on live filters and GIFs, and lifts limits on recording time.

Download Pixtica: Android

Moment Pro ($2.99)

(Image credit: Moment)

Mobile camera accessories maker Moment has a solid, feature-packed camera app that's finally made the jump from iOS to Android devices, providing a polished, professional experience without a ton of guff like stickers and emojis.

Moment Pro offers up full manual camera controls for focus, ISO, shutter speed and more. You also get the option to shoot in RAW formats, a live histogram view for photo shooting, video support, and other tools. And you'll find support for HDR+ on the Pixel. You can get even more out of the app if you use Moment peripherals like its anamorphic lens and others.

Download Moment Pro: Android

Cymera Camera (Free)

(Image credit: SK Communications)

Cymera Camera is another app to check out for the selfie enthusiast who wants to spruce up their self-portraits. In terms of camera controls, Cymera offers your basic tap-to-auto-focus approach as well as brightness controls and pinch-to-zoom. You'll also find shot settings for anti-shake, a shot timer, and touch shooting. The app even comes with your standard mix of stickers and filters.

Where Cymera really stands out is its range of transformation tools for beautifying your shots, such as blemish concealers, stretch tools to make you look taller or to widen or narrow the waist or hips, and more.

Download Cymera Camera: Android

VSCO (Free)

(Image credit: VSCO)

For a photo app that's less about social media shenanigans and more about a more focused photography experience, try out VSCO. The app delivers a range of configurable editing presets that are great at emulating the look of analog film effects, while also leaving room for users to continue editing with tools and settings for things like saturation, skin tone, and the like. The app also includes a subscription service, VSCO X, which includes more advanced tools such as video editing and Film X presets that closely mimic the properties of particular types of film.

Download VSCO: Android

(Image credit: Semaphore)

Footej Camera is a feature-packed Android camera that offers a variety of shot modes and settings on the free tier. A premium version unlocks even more capabilities for pros and photography enthusiasts.

The app takes advantage of the Camera 2 API and newer hardware to provide manual ISO control, focus settings, shutter speed controls, and the ability to set focus and exposure from different points of the image. You'll also enjoy features like a burst mode, slow motion recording, and more. The premium upgrade adds more tweaks and options such as reducing the burst mode shot interval, and a photo histogram.

Download Footej Camera: Android

Snap Camera HDR ($1.99)

(Image credit: Marginz Software)

Snap Camera HDR is neat camera app with a built-in editor that packs in some nice features. You can use a settings dial to quickly enable HDR, and you can also switch between a variety of shot modes such as panorama mode and burst shooting. The camera portion of the app gives you control over white balance, while the built-in editor lets you enhance details and contrast, reduce noise, crop, rotate, straighten, and otherwise tweak the resulting image.

Download Snap Camera HDR: Android

Open Camera (Free)

(Image credit: Mark Harman)

If you're looking for an open source option, check out Open Camera, an Android camera app loaded with a ton of features aimed at taking the perfect snapshot, as well as experimental support for manual camera controls from the Camera2 API.

Open Camera offers a whole slew of helpful tools, from auto-stabilization, ISO and exposure controls, exposure lock, shutter controls, to countdown timers and voice triggers for taking a photo. The open-source nature and continuing development also means that the app's features continue to grow.

Download Open Camera: Android

A Better Camera (Free)

(Image credit: Almalence)

Almalence's A Better Camera takes features from many of its specialized camera apps such as HDR Camera+, HD Panorama+ and Night Camera+ and fuses them together into one app. Users can tinker with various shooting grid guides, white balance, focus and exposure settings to get the perfect shot.

The app's various shooting mode allows for additional options such as burst shooting mode, HDR effects, panorama shots and a night mode. Some premium features allow 30 trial shoots before requiring you to purchase a $0.99 unlock key.

Download A Better Camera: Android

ProShot ($3.99)

(Image credit: Rise Up Games)

After making its mark over on the Windows Phone platform as a standout camera app, ProShot has since made its way to Android, bringing plenty of features for both the point-and-shoot and serious photo junkie crowds.

You can go snap happy with Auto mode or tweak your settings with manual or programmed camera controls. Users can customize aspect ratios, JPEG compression levels, save RAW files, or fire off timed shots, burst shots or timelapse videos. It's a feature-packed Android camera app that just begs to be played around with, and at a pretty reasonable price.

Download ProShot: Android

Camera FV-5 ($3.95)

(Image credit: FGAE)

Camera FV-5 is aimed squarely at photography enthusiasts and combines a feature-set and interface that mirror that of a manual DSLR. The app packs numerous settings within easy reach, such as ISO, white balance, focus modes and more. An intervalometer lets you set up time lapse photography and videos, while a long exposure mode lets you create low-light photos and light trails. If you love making manual tweaks, Camera FV-5 might be the app for you.

Download Camera FV-5: Android

ProCapture ($3.99)

(Image credit: NEast Studios)

ProCapture leaves post-processing to other apps and focuses on giving users as much control over photo capture as possible. Controls for focus settings, white balance, exposure and other fine-tuning options are all easily accessible from the main screen for your fiddling pleasure. Multiple shot modes, such as burst, panorama, wide shot and noise reduction, let you take specialized shots. ProCapture has plenty of appeal for photo enthusiasts.

Download ProCapture: Android