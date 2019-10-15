Pixel 4 Hands-On Review: The Smartest Phone Just Got More Clever

NEW YORK — No longer the stuff of leaks, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are official. Google announced both smartphones at its Made By Google hardware event today (Oct. 15), ahead of the phones' release on Oct. 24. Both devices are available for preorder now, and for the first time, the Pixels will be sold on every major carrier in the U.S.



The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are priced the same as the Pixel 3 series last year, with the smaller, 5.7-inch Pixel 4 starting at $799 for 64GB of RAM, and the larger, 6.3-inch Pixel 4 XL starting at $899. Upgrading to 128GB of storage tacks another $100 onto each.

You can read our Pixel 4 XL hands-on for a look at Google's larger smartphone, though apart from screen size and battery, it has a lot in common with the Pixel 4. Here are some early impressions of Google's 5.7-inch phone.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Pixel 4 Cameras

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL pack dual cameras on the back — Google's first multi-lens imaging system ever — partnering a primary 12-megapixel sensor with a 16-MP telephoto shooter for 2x optical zoom. And using Google's Super Res Zoom technology, you'll be able to crop in even closer when you pinch to close in from extreme distances.

As you'd expect, Google has stepped up its camera game big time, with machine learning-based white balancing as well as a new Live HDR+ feature which presents the optimized, HDR result in the viewfinder, before you press the shutter button. Additionally, Google has upgraded its Night Sight mode to take even better photos of starry skies.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Pixel 4 Motion Sense and Face Unlock

But this year's Pixel flagships are about more than their cameras. With these devices, Google is introducing Motion Sense — an air gesture system enabled by the company's Project Soli short-range radar sensor. You'll be able to navigate aspects of the device just by using hand motions overhead, without actually touching the phone.

Pixel 4 Specs (Image credit: Google) Price: $799/$899 Display (resolution): 5.7 inches Full HD+ OLED with 90Hz refresh rate Rear camera(s): 12MP Dual Pixel wide and 16MP telephoto Front camera(s): 8MP CPU: Snapdragon 855 with Pixel Neural Core RAM: 6GB Storage: 64GB/128GB microSD Slot?: No Battery: 2800 mAh Security: Face unlock; Titan M Security Module Colors: Just Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange

Our experience with Motion Sense has been limited, but positive. Right now, Google is only using the feature for skipping songs and silencing alarms, which is obviously very limiting. We hope to see that roster of commands expand in the future. As for how it feels now, the Soli radar was surprisingly quite responsive when I made a passing gesture with my hand in midair to change to the next track in a Spotify playlist.

There's a slight learning curve to Motion Sense — I've found the system is better at detecting fast, sweeping motions rather than slow, deliberate ones. But at first blush, it's leagues more intuitive than the wonky media playback gestures on the LG G8 ThinQ.

The Pixel 4 and 4 XL are also the first Google phones to support face unlock, using a sophisticated, three-dimensional system not too dissimilar from Apple's Face ID. The Face Unlock array melds data from a cluster of sensors housed in the phone's top bezel, and leverages Soli technology to prepare the system as you approach the phone. And Google is quick to point out that Motion Sense and face data never leave the Pixel 4's Titan M security chip.



Google is also pushing the display harder than ever this time around. Both the full-HD+ OLED panel in the Pixel 4 as well as the quad-HD+ one in the XL variant pack 90Hz refresh rates for super smooth animations and scrolling. The refresh rate also scales dynamically, depending on what's on screen, to avoid draining too much power. It looks great in person, and if you've never seen a 90Hz panel in action on a phone before, you're going to be blown away.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Pixel 4 Display and Design

From a design standpoint, the Pixel 4 feels like an evolution — almost like the Pixel 3, but without the bottom bezel. The lower of the stereo front-firing speakers has been relocated to the bottom edge, and now flanks the USB-C port. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4 XL loses the Pixel 3 XL's obtrusive notch, so both models look identical, just with different proportions.

Once again, there are three colors on offer — Clearly White, Just Black and Oh So Orange — with the latter being a limited edition. The Clearly White model opts for a matte texture on the back glass panel, while Just Black sports a glossier, more mirrored finish.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Pixel 4 Battery

The Pixel 4 packs a battery that's slightly smaller than the one inside last year's model. At 2,800 mAh, it has 115 mAh less capacity than the Pixel 3 did. That's a bit concerning, given that the Pixel 3 didn't have the best battery life to start with, and the new phones now utilize a 90Hz display, which will likely sap more power. We'll find out for sure once we're able to run both Pixel handsets on our custom battery test.





Outlook

The Pixel 4 may look familiar from the outside, but Google has clearly done most of its tinkering under the hood. Motion Sense, three-dimensional Face Unlock and that 90Hz refresh rate for the display are useful new features that differentiate the handset from its competitors on the market. The camera seems better across the board, thanks to a combination of new hardware and even more advanced software. And for those who prefer smaller phones, the 5.7-inch Pixel 4 strikes the sweet spot — it offers a roomy screen that doesn't make the device too cumbersome.

As for pricing and availability, it's a bit of a mixed bag. $799 certainly isn't terrible, but 64GB of storage is scant these days — even if Google is tacking a Google One subscription and original-quality photo storage with the purchase of a device. That said, it's great to see Google expanding carrier partnerships, so that anyone in the U.S. can get their hands on one if they so choose. Limited availability between networks always seemed to be holding back the Pixel, so that should certainly drive sales.

The one big question mark is the new phone's battery life. It's actually quite concerning that the Pixel team made no mention of it being an area of focus during Google's launch event. Longevity on a charge was a serious mark against Google's handsets last year, and we're not seeing anything to suggest these phones are significantly more efficient than the ones they're replacing. And again, to make matters worse, the 5.7-inch Pixel 4's battery is smaller than the Pixel 3's.

Stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL in the coming days.