Best John Lewis Deals for Cyber Monday

Tile Sport Item Finder - £15 (save £15)

If you’re the forgetful sort, then the Tile can hopefully help you out. The small square goes into or attaches to keys, bags and more, and can be detected up to 200m away by your device of choice, or the Tile can be used to find the phone you’ve linked it with. This Sport model is waterproof too, in case your items are in danger of being submerged during your hunt for it.

2017 Apple MacBook Pro 13" - £1,599 (save £200)

Currently reduced to clear, the smaller screened version of the most powerful Apple laptop, the MacBook Pro, is a tempting buy. Its design, construction and power are all as good as ever, but this version also includes fingerprint-secured unlocking, Apple Pay and function buttons via the Touch Bar at the top.

Nest Learning Thermostat - £179 (save £40)

At first, the main benefit of this Nest Thermostat is how easy it is to control the temperature of your house with it, either with the device itself, or via an app. But the Nest can learn how it needs to be programmed from your instructions, and eventually will create a schedule around you, turning off the heat when you leave the house, or making sure that there’s enough hot water for your shower. All of which is not only convenient, but will save you money on your energy bill.

Google Home Mini - £25 (save £24 + get free YouTube Music Premium)

The Home Mini is both a speaker and a faithful digital assistant, playing your music and answering questions about your calendar, relaying the latest news, controlling your smarthome devices, and plenty more. As an extra incentive, you can get free use of YouTube Premium Music with the device until April 2019, a service giving you access to the video site’s enormous collection of music with no adverts and offline playback.

Bose QuietComfort 20i Noise Cancelling Acoustic In-Ear Headphones - £129 - (save £120)

Bose’s QC20i earbuds are designed specifically for iOS devices, and take the QuietComfort series’ sound cancelling technology and put them in a smaller package. You can turn the cancelling effect on and off in case you need to listen to the real world for a moment, but otherwise, enjoy your audio content with high quality sound with an easy to use and comfortable to wear headset.

Samsung The Frame - £999 (save £500)

Half television, half digital artwork, The Frame replaces the normal black rectangle on the wall with original art or your own photographs when you’re not watching anything, but detects you moving about in the room it’s mounted in. When it’s time for some TV, Samsung’s 55-inch 4K screen will continue to impress.

Naim Audio Mu-so Wireless Bluetooth Music System - £795.00 (save £200)



Naim’s Mu-so system is a very stylish all-in-one speaker with plenty of other features too. If you own multiple Mu-so speakers, you can set up a multi-room array, either playing the same audio or individual tracks, controlled via remote control or app. It works with online music streaming services and has a variety of inputs as well as its Bluetooth capabilities. Whatever you want to play from, it can handle. If you fancy a smaller set with all the same features, then Naim has you covered with its Mu-So Qb (£449.00, save £146).

Toshiba 65U6863DB LED 4K HDR Smart TV - Now £599 (save £180)

When it comes to TVs, Toshiba is always a solid option. The Toshiba 65U6863DB is an is a 4K TV with the added bonus of HDR. There are also smart features on board, too, thanks to the Toshiba Smart Portal. Freeview Play is included, which is a fantastic catch-up service.

Honor P20 - £399 (save £200)



The Honor P20 is a budget Huawei P20 but that’s no bad thing. The phone has taken a lot of ideas from its bigger brother and made sure that the processing power in the handset is the same (a Kirin 970 processor). The screen is a slight reduction in quality, from OLED to LED, but there’s a lot to like here - including the current price of the handset.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet - Now £613.50 (save £64.50)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is one of the best tablets around. It comes with an S Pen, packs Android, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM, has a 10.5-inch screen and comes in black. Yes, most people will want to opt for an iPad, but if you are looking for a high-specced, high-end tablet then this should definitely be worth a look.

