Cardinals vs Giants live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 game online

Cardinals vs Giants live stream channel, start time The Cardinals vs Giants live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT Sunday, December 13 on FOX and NFL Network.

The tables have turned ahead of this Cardinals vs Giants live stream. Arizona, which started the season so well, has hit a losing streak and now sits at an even 6-6. Meanwhile the once befuddled Giants have rallied to win their last four games in a row, including against the formidable Seattle Seahawks last week.

They currently sit at 5-7, which might not impress in most conferences but ties them for first place in the loss-heavy NFC East. New York's recent success comes despite lacking the ability to put many points on the board. Because of this, higher-scoring Arizona is slightly favored, by 2.5 points, to win this NFL live stream.

The Giants' success is all the more impressive given their lack of strong quarterbacking. Daniel Jones is a middling performer, with just 8 touchdown passes this year. And a hamstring injury kept him off the field for last week's NFL live stream, as Colt McCoy passed for a mere 105 yards and one touchdown.

But strong defense kept the normally explosive Russel Wilson in check, allowing the Giants to eke out an ugly 17-12 win over Seattle. The Giants defense was simply relentless, with five sacks and 10 hits on Wilson.

That defense will be key as they go against the Cardinals, who have their own high-power quarterback in Kyler Murray, with 22 touchdowns to his name this season. But Murray's been off his game lately, as in the Cardinals' 38-28 loss to the LA Rams last week.

While his three TD passes sound impressive, they came from only 173 total yards of passing. Murray also lost a fumble and threw an interception that lead to a Rams touchdown. And he rushed for a mere 15 yards--uncharacteristically low for a quarterback who's run in 10 touchdowns this year.

The Cardinals also have not been great lately in defending Murray, who's been sacked eight times in the past four games.

How to watch Cardinals vs Giants live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

Cardinals vs Giants live streams in the US

In the US, Cardinals vs Giants is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday December 13.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: Cardinals vs Giants is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Cardinals vs Giants live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Cardinals vs Giants.

Cardinals vs Giants live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Cardinals vs Giants. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Cardinals vs Giants live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Cardinals vs Giants live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.