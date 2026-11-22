TV deals are one of the best parts of Black Friday , and if you’re vigilant, you’ve probably already noticed discounts starting to trickle in. If you’ve been eyeing a big-screen TV and waiting for your moment to strike, this is probably the best time of year to buy one.

But making a big purchase like a TV is also where a bad deal can cost you the most. A huge discount can look great on paper, and it’s easy to miss the fine print when the low price tag grabs all your attention. You’ll save money now, but if you buy the wrong TV for you, you may find yourself annoyed months later when you realize you picked up a model with the wrong panel, weak gaming specs, or another personal deal-breaker.

So, let’s not spoil your Thanksgiving dinner, and make sure you get the best TV deal you can this Black Friday. Before you add anything to your cart, here are five things I’d check first.

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Beware the “was” price, and consider an older model

When you start TV shopping, try not to get bogged down by the “was” price you’ll see in big, bold letters on the product page. Instead, treat it as context. The “was” price is usually just the TV’s launch MSRP, and plenty of TVs sell for well below it for most of their shelf lives. What matters most is the current price compared to what the TV cost in September and October of 2026, so pull up a price tracker before you pull the trigger. If the deal doesn’t beat its most recent price, it isn’t really a deal.

Older models are also where a lot of the deepest discounts hide. Retailers still have last year’s stock to clear, and we’ve even noted that 2025 TVs may be the safer buy this year considering recent tech price hikes. Double-check what you’d give up by going with an older version. Sometimes it’s something inconsequential like a tiny bit of brightness. Or, sometimes it’s something you really care about, like a faster refresh rate for gaming.

Pick the right panel for your room

Consider where you’ll actually put the TV before you buy it, because the room will determine the panel you need. OLED is always my pick for a dark room. But if your living room gets a lot of natural light, brightness and glare resistance will matter more, and that’s where Mini-LED shines. It gets brighter, usually costs less per inch, and some models have screens built to fight reflections. The anti-glare screen on the Hisense U6SF Pro I reviewed stood out.

There’s a middle lane, too. QLED TVs are usually the budget-friendly option, with bright, punchy color for less money. The tradeoff is that they typically have fewer dimming zones than a Mini-LED, so blacks can look a bit grayer when you turn the lights down.

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Check the ports and OS

As an avid gamer , this is the part of the spec sheet I read first. Look for native 120Hz or 144Hz panels, variable refresh rate (VRR), and the number of HDMI 2.1 ports. A TV can say “4K at 144Hz” and still offer only two HDMI 2.1 ports. That’s totally fine if you have just one or two gaming consoles. But toss in another device and a soundbar, and you’ll run out of room fast. So, take stock of all your gear first to figure out the configuration you need. If you can get a TV with four HDMI 2.1 ports, that’s pretty much the best-case scenario.

While you’re at it, check the TV’s OS, too, since you’ll be using it to navigate your content every day. There’s no wrong choice between Roku, Fire TV (Vega OS), and Google TV, but if you’d rather not relearn a remote, it’s worth knowing which one comes in the box. Personally, I like Roku TVs for their streamlined simplicity, but your mileage may vary.

Consider (and budget for) the whole setup

When it comes to TVs, the price tag is just the beginning. TV speakers are usually not great, and the bigger the screen is, the more you’ll notice. I’d plan on snagging one of the best soundbars with pretty much any set. Make sure there’s room for it, though, because some TVs sit pretty low, and a soundbar can end up blocking the bottom of the picture or the sensor. Also, please don’t forget to measure your space. Make sure to check the TV stand width against your media console (lots of big TVs have feet way out at the edges), the doorway, and the wall if you’re mounting it.

I’d also think twice about any extended warranty pitches at checkout. They aren’t always a bad idea, but check what the manufacturer’s warranty already includes first. While you’re at it, I’d also check the return window. Some retailers stretch theirs for the holidays, but some don’t, and January is a bad time to find that out.

Decide how long you’re willing to wait

Conventional wisdom says that TV prices bottom out around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this year comes with an asterisk. Chips and panels have both gotten pricier , and there aren’t many signs that will change anytime soon. That doesn’t mean prices won’t drop later this month, but it does mean the price floor might be a bit higher than you remember. So if a TV passes the first four checks and the price makes you happy, I’d buy it now. Holding out for another $100 off is how people end up missing out on the TV they really want.

My rule of thumb is to set a maximum price before I start scrolling, and set a price alert for the model(s) I want. It’ll keep the countdown timers and “only 3 left!” banners from making the final decision for you. Also, ask about the store’s price adjustment policy—some will refund the difference if the price drops within a set window.

If you end up missing the best deal, don’t panic. Cyber Monday is right after Black Friday, and TVs often go on sale well into December. The catch is that popular sizes of the best models tend to sell out first. Ultimately, the best Black Friday TV deal is the one that best fits your room and budget.