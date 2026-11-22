Last chance to stream: Ben Stiller, Julia Roberts and a ‘Hunger Games’ movie are all leaving Tubi soon
Skip the subscription fees and catch these three crowd-pleasing hits for $0 before Tubi pulls them
With top streaming services raising prices seemingly every year — hell, sometimes twice a year — an ad-supported, totally free streaming service like Tubi feels like a Christmas miracle, with over 20,000 shows and movies available to watch without paying a cent. And that sprawling library isn't just about quantity, but quality, too, with content from major film studios including Paramount, MGM and Lionsgate, and television networks including A&E, Lifetime, and Starz.
But to keep that platform feeling fresh and interesting, every once in a while Tubi has to say goodbye to some fan-favorite flicks and series to make room for a new wave of film and TV titles. And with another month rapidly coming to a close (where exactly did November go?), that means you'll have to act quickly if you want to catch these three great movies for $0 before they're gone.
Whether you're in the mood for a weepy autumnal favorite, a beloved Ben Stiller comedy, or a little dystopian trip back to Panem, here are three movies to stream before they leave Tubi soon.
The 2000s Ben Stiller comedy getting a star-studded sequel this month
Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo are all back for a fourth "Meet the Parents" movie, "Focker in Law" — with the added fun of Ariana Grande playing a Focker daughter-in-law — which hits theaters nationwide on November 25. If you want to go back to the beginnings of the comedy franchise, though, the original "Meet the Parents" movie is available to watch on Tubi, but not for long.
If you missed the 2000 comedy all those years ago, "Meet the Parents" stars Stiller as the unfortunately-named Greg Focker, who is desperate to impress the parents of his girlfriend (Polo) during her sister's wedding, a goal made significantly more complicated by the fact that her dad is a formidable and overprotective CIA agent (De Niro).
Stream "Meet the Parents" on Tubi now
The 1990s Julia Roberts tearjerker that critics got totally wrong
Grab the Kleenex: It's "Stepmom" season. The foliage-filled 1998 weeper stars a Golden Globe-nominated Susan Sarandon as Jackie Harrison, a divorced mother of two who's been diagnosed with terminal cancer. As she battles her illness, she must contend with her ex-husband's new partner, the much younger and career-driven Isabel Kelly (Julia Roberts), who will soon become the stepmother of Jackie's beloved children, Anna (Jena Malone) and Ben (Liam Aiken).
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Though critics at the time dinged the tearjerker for its melodrama ("Solid work from Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon isn't enough to save 'Stepmom' from a story whose manipulations dilute the effectiveness of a potentially affecting drama," reads the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes), "Stepmom" has become an enduring fall favorite thanks to its cozy, family-focused vibes and those iconic leading ladies.
Stream "Stepmom" on Tubi now
The dystopian Panem prequel you should watch before hitting the theater
In case you somehow haven't heard, there's a big new "Hunger Games" movie in theaters today: "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping," which centers on the 50th Hunger Games, about a quarter-century before Katniss Everdeen's participation.
But before you rush out to your nearest cinema, you can revisit the first installment in the Panem prequels, "The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," which is available to watch for free right now on Tubi. "Ballad" follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), who tries to restore his disgraced family's status in the post-war Capitol by mentoring Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But will his ruthless ambition get in the way?
Along with Blyth and Zegler, the star-studded cast also includes Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.
Stream "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" on Tubi now
More from Tom's Guide
- Tubi just added 150 new movies in November 2026 — here are the 3 I actually want to watch (all with 90% on Rotten Tomatoes or higher)
- Tubi just added 3 iconic '90s movies you can now stream for free — including Brendan Fraser's action-horror classic that's getting a sequel
- Tubi is the latest app inside ChatGPT — now you can instantly get movie and TV recommendations
Christina Izzo is a writer-editor covering culture, food and drink, travel and general lifestyle in New York City. She was previously the Deputy Editor at My Imperfect Life, the Features Editor at Rachael Ray In Season and Reveal, as well as the Food & Drink Editor and chief restaurant critic at Time Out New York.
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