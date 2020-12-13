Steelers vs Bills live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

Steelers vs Bills live stream channel, start time The Steelers vs Bills live stream begins at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday, December 13 on NBC.

Sunday Night Football games aren't always worthy of their time slot, but this Steelers vs Bills live stream is shaping up to be one of the best games of the weekend, as the teams are so well matched. The Pittsburgh Steelers' winning streak broke on Monday with their 23-17 defeat to the Washington Football Team.

With their record dipping to 11-1, the visiting Steelers now take on a resurgent Buffalo Bills, who are 9-3, fresh off a pair of wins. This NFL live stream could go either way, and the teams might well meet again in the playoffs.

The Steelers defeat last week shouldn't be shocking. Despite it having a perfect winning record until then, a lot of Pittsburgh's wins were tight, sometimes pulled off in the second half of the game (such as recent victories over Baltimore and Dallas). This time, the Steelers sputtered out in the fourth quarter, unable to answer a steady drive by Washington.

Injuries and a Covid scare have taken a toll on the Steelers' defensive line, which had to play without two cornerbacks--Steven Nelson and Joe Haden--and starting linebacker Bud Dupree. Injuries will still play a role in Sunday's NFL live stream game. Dupree is out for the season with a torn ACL, as is linebacker Devin Bush. Nelson returned to practice, while Haden did not.

Pittsburgh still has plenty of offensive power, though. Ben Roethlisberger is one of the top-scoring quarterbacks in the NFL, with 27 TDs to his name this season. And star running back James Conner is finally off the reserve/Covid list and ready to tear up the field on Sunday.

How to watch Steelers vs Bills live stream with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Steelers vs Bills live streams in the US

In the US, Steelers vs Bills is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET/ 5:20 p.m. PT, Sunday, December 6.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers NBC and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC for this game, as well as ESPN and local Fox affiliates.View Deal

Steelers vs Bills live stream for free

If Steelers vs Bills is airing on the NBC affiliate network in your market, you don't even need to pay. With one of the best TV antennas, you can watch live, pulling the game out of the sky.

If you just want to watch Steelers vs Bills on your phone or tablet, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market for free. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in the UK

Our friends across the pond can also watch Steelers vs Bills live, even if it is an unholy hour of 1:20 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month .

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV . Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Steelers vs Bills live streams in Canada

US football fans north of the border will need DAZN to watch the Steelers vs Bills live stream in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here .