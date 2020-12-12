Chiefs vs Dolphins live stream: How to watch NFL week 14 game online

Chiefs vs Dolphins live stream channel, start time The Chiefs vs Dolphins live stream begins at 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT, Sunday, December 13 on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins face one of the toughest opponents in the NFL with this Chiefs vs Dolphins live stream. So, even though Miami is on a roll, winning seven of their last eight games, ranking second on the AFC East, and sporting a promising new quarterback — that might not be enough for this NFL live stream.

Lead by MVP-favored quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are defending Super Bowl champs who have won all but a single game this season. Even if Miami plays an excellent game, it's unlikely to outscore the visiting Chiefs, whom oddsmakers favor by 7.5 points.

Mahomes is the third-highest scoring QB in the league this season, with 31 touchdowns, and Miami will be starting under rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who took over in week 8. It's still a bit early to judge Tagovailoa, but his recent performance is impressive.

The rookie has completed 86 of 136 passes, for a very impressive rate of 63.2%. In far more passes, Mahomes has averaged a stunning 68.3 completion rate, and has hit 70.8 percent in his last five games. Both quarterbacks are precise, too. Mahomes has just two interceptions this season, despite having thrown the most yards in the NFL. Tagovailoa has zero pickoffs, although he's also thrown far less.

Unlike, say, the Seahawks, Kansas City doesn't hang it all on a stellar quarterback. It also has a respectable ground game, rushing 113.2 yards per match, led by running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Dolphins rush on average just 97 yards per game, ranking 27th in the league and posting the fewest yards per carry, at 3.7.

How to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins live stream with a VPN

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Chiefs vs Dolphins live streams in the US

In America, Chiefs vs Dolphins is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are included on most cable TV packages and available on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV . Game time is 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday, December 13.

Sling TV, our other favorite live TV service, won't be enough to help, as its array of NFL game-hosting networks — FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network — lacks CBS and NFL RedZone.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Chiefs vs Dolphins is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Chiefs vs Dolphins live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone (and CBS in your area has this game), the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android will let you watch Chiefs vs Dolphins live streams for free, as they've got every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Chiefs vs Dolphins.

Chiefs vs Dolphins live streams in the UK

Fans of American football across the pond do get Chiefs vs Dolphins on Sky Sports NFL, the standard method for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season. It starts at 6 p.m. local BST.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Chiefs vs Dolphins live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Chiefs vs Dolphins live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.