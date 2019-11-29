Trending

The $259 Acer Aspire 5 Slim is an absolute Black Friday steal

It's the best deal we've seen on this 15.6-inch laptop

'Tis the season for Black Friday laptop deals! If you've been holding out for a budget-friendly machine, look no further than the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire Slim 5 (A515-43-R19L). It's a lightweight, super-slick laptop that's easy on the wallet. The specs aren't so bad, either.

For a limited time, Amazon is dropping the price from $349 to $259 — a savings of $90.

Acer has long been a trusted tech brand, and the Aspire 5 Slim is one of the best budget notebooks money can buy.  For less than $300, you'll get a 3.5-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD in an attractive 15.6-inch package. 

Granted, laptops of this caliber aren't meant for power users; avid gamers and aspiring musicians will require a bit more "oomph." For general multitasking and everyday multimedia use, however, you can't go wrong with the Aspire 5 Slim.

