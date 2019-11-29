The $259 Acer Aspire 5 Slim is an absolute Black Friday steal

'Tis the season for Black Friday laptop deals! If you've been holding out for a budget-friendly machine, look no further than the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire Slim 5 (A515-43-R19L). It's a lightweight, super-slick laptop that's easy on the wallet. The specs aren't so bad, either.
For a limited time, Amazon is dropping the price from $349 to $259 — a savings of $90.
Acer Aspire 5 Slim Laptop (A515-43-R19L): was $349 now $259 @ Amazon
The Acer Aspire 5 Slim is one of the best budget laptops you can buy. This configuration is packed with an AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. At just $259, it's the lowest price we've seen so far. View Deal
Acer has long been a trusted tech brand, and the Aspire 5 Slim is one of the best budget notebooks money can buy. For less than $300, you'll get a 3.5-GHz AMD Ryzen 3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD in an attractive 15.6-inch package.
Granted, laptops of this caliber aren't meant for power users; avid gamers and aspiring musicians will require a bit more "oomph." For general multitasking and everyday multimedia use, however, you can't go wrong with the Aspire 5 Slim.
Need more power? Check out the best Black Friday laptop deals here!
