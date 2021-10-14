PS5 restock on Black Friday 2021 — what we know so far

Black Friday deals have arrived. The day itself may still be more than a month away, but retailers are already offering serious savings on a range of products. However, one of the biggest questions that shoppers are currently asking is will there be a PS5 restock on Black Friday this year.

For the past year, PS5 restocks have been extremely tricky to track down as the supply for Sony’s flagship gaming console has never managed to match the overwhelming demand. Furthermore, the number of people looking to secure a PS5 will only increase as the holiday season approaches.

Frustratingly, as it stands, we can’t give a definitive answer to the burning question above. Retailers often drop PS5 restock without any warning, and on the rare occasions where an announcement is made prior, we usually get a heads-up a day or two before a drop, not weeks ahead of time. We reached out to Target, Sony, and Walmart for this story. Target declined to share info on potential restocks and the latter have yet to respond.

While we can’t yet confirm or deny if there will be PS5 restock on Black Friday, we can make an educated guess on the likelihood of one happening. Looking at previous sales events in 2021, as well as what happened last year, we can put together an idea of the likelihood of a PS5 restock on Black Friday 2021.

Below, we’ll lay out what we expect to see in terms of PS5 restocks on Black Friday, and in the meantime make sure to check out the best Black Friday PS5 deals that are already running.

Will there be a PS5 restock on Black Friday 2021?

It’s the big question, and unfortunately, it’s not one we have a firm answer to quite yet — knowing the ways that retailers often handled PS5 restocks we might not even know until Black Friday itself arrives.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping season of the year, so every retailer will see hundreds of thousands of eager customers flock to their online and physical stores in the hopes of scoring a bargain. There is the chance that retailers may not want to combine that traffic with the hordes of gamers still hunting a PS5 restock.

We've seen retailers struggle to cope with the huge volume of traffic that Black Friday brings in the past. Online stores will sometimes crash or experience technical faults. Adding in throngs of gamers also trying to buy a PS5 and it could be a recipe for serious server overload.

However, despite this potential issue, we’d say the chance of a Black Friday PS5 restock seems fairly high. At the very least we’d expect multiple retailers to drop PS5 stock in the days leading up to the sales event, or potential immediately afterward as part of their Cyber Monday deals.

PS5 Black Friday last year — what happened

Last year, we saw several retailers take fresh orders of the console during the week of Black Friday. GameStop, for instance, held an in-store restock on Black Friday itself. Meanwhile, Walmart had online restock the evening before Thanksgiving.

Earlier this year, Amazon held a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock to cap off Prime Day 2021. The odds are that retailers will want to use a PS5 restock as a way to attract users to their websites to browse the pages upon page of available discounts.

Certainly, nothing is set in stone right now, but we expect to see at least a handful of retailers drop PS5 restock in and around Black Friday 2021. We’ll keep you updated throughout with our PS5 restock hub, so make sure you’ve got it bookmarked and are checking it regularly.

PS5 restock tracker — stores to check

Will the PS5 be discounted for Black Friday 2021?

We don’t need a crystal ball to answer this one, the chances of a PS5 discount on Black Friday 2021 are almost certainly zero. While Black Friday does offer discounts on a range of best-selling products, including plenty of gaming items, the PS5 is essentially guaranteed to be excluded from the list of discounted items.

The PS5 remains one of the most sought-after products in the world right now. Resellers are still hoovering up stock to sell at inflated prices, and retailers can’t keep the console on digital shop shelves for longer than a few minutes. Frankly, in the current climate even being able to buy a PS5 at retail price is considered getting a bargain.

Sony has no reason to offer any form of a discount on a product that is enjoying such consistently overwhelming demand. There will be a day when the PS5 receives its first price cut, but it won’t come in 2021 and there’s a very strong chance it won’t happen in 2022 either.

Of course, that’s not to say nothing PS5-related will be reduced this Black Friday. Expect to see some of the best PS5 games like Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on sale at various retailers. Third-party accessories like headsets, charging cradles, and controller skins are also highly likely to be on offer, maybe even some of the official Sony accessories will be discounted to mark the occasion.