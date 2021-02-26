Hurry! Dell XPS 13 is Black Friday cheap at just $699

February may be coming to an end, but that's not stopping Dell from releasing one of the best laptop deals we've seen in months.

For a limited time, Dell has its XPS 13 on sale for $699.99 via coupon code "LTXPSLTS1". (The coupon is automatically applied at checkout). That's $50 cheaper than last month's sale and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this config.

Dell XPS 13 (7390): was $1,049 now $699 @ Dell

We've seen plenty of XPS 13 deals in the past, but what makes today's deal exceptional is that it's an all-time price low on a solid configuration. This model packs a 13.3-inch 1080p display, Core i7-10510U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's an excellent configuration for just about anyone.

In our Dell XP3 13 review, we loved the machine's slim design and its ability to handle all types of tasks. We were also fans of the XPS 13's InfinityEdge display, which means it has ultra-thin bezels. The barely-there bezels give you more screen real estate for multi-tasking.

In terms of performance, the Core i7-10510U should offer plenty of horsepower for just about any type of task from light gaming to heavy multi-tasking. In one of our tests, we were able to stream Netflix while also opening 25 additional Google Chrome tabs, a Twitch stream, Tweetdeck, and YouTube without so much as a hiccup.