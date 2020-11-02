Black Friday deal — up to $400 off Purple mattress bundles

It's official: Black Friday mattress deals start today and leading the charge is one of our favorite mattress brands — Purple.

For a limited time, Purple is taking up to $400 off mattress + sleep bundles. That's the first official Black Friday sale we see from any mattress manufacturer and one of the best Purple mattress deals we've seen all year. Don't want a bundle? Purple is also taking up to $200 off its entire mattress line.

Purple: up to $200 off all mattresses @ Purple

The first official Black Friday sale from Purple is here. For a limited time, Purple is taking up to $200 off its entire line of mattresses. After discount, the signature Purple mattress starts at just $574 ($25 off). Meanwhile, the Purple Hybrid Premier starts at $1,799 ($200 off). View Deal

Purple: up to $400 off mattress + bundle @ Purple

Want to get the most bang for your buck? Purchase a Purple mattress (up to $200 off) and sleep bundle (up to $200 off) to maximize your savings. The bundle with the highest savings includes two Harmony pillows, a set of Purple sheets, and a mattress protector.View Deal

The Purple mattress holds a spot on our best mattress guide. The company is one of the most popular mattress brands for its unique "Purple grid" layer that's found inside each of the company's three mattresses. The grid is designed to provide tailored pressure relief while helping to align your spine while you sleep. It also helps with airflow and keeps you cool while you sleep.

In addition to mattresses, Purple is also taking up to 20% off select bedding bundles. The sale includes pillows, kid bundles, home bundles, and more. This is one of the best early Black Friday deals we've seen.

Fore more bedding discounts, make sure to follow our guide to the best mattress deals of the day.