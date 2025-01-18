The best Zinus mattress sales for January 2025: Up to 53% off

If you're searching for an affordable mattress on either side of the Atlantic, browse this month's Zinus mattress sales for some big discounts. In the US, Zinus is cutting up to 43% off its mattresses plus an additional 10% off via code NAP10. That means you can buy a queen Zinus Green Tea Hybrid Mattress for $449.10 (was $699).

In the UK, Zinus mattresses are primarily sold through Wayfair where you can buy a Sleep Foam Mattress from £99 (was £145.99). Meanwhile, head to Amazon for the basic Zinus Pocket Spring Mattress priced from £54.92 (was £79.99).

We rank the Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam among the top-rated options in our best mattress guide and recommend it to anyone wanting a comfy all-foam mattress for much less than the average price. Even though this year's Presidents' Day mattress sales are about to launch we expect these already-low prices to hold steady.

Best Zinus mattress deals this month: US

1. Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was $399 from $224.10 with code NAP10 at Zinus

If you've been craving the contoured feeling of a memory foam mattress but don't want to drop close to $1,000 on a high-end model, this could be the mattress for you. In our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review, we rated it 3.5/5 stars for its level of comfort and support relative to the low price tag. We were impressed at the pressure relief it offered but found edge support to be lacking (as is the case with many all-foam models, really). All sizes are up to 43% off with an extra 10% off after code NAP10. That brings the price of a queen to $341.10 (was $699). It comes with a100-night trial, 10-year warranty, and free shipping.

2. Zinus Original Green Tea Hybrid Mattress: was $499 from $269.10 with code NAP10 at Zinus

If you want a little extra support from your mattress, consider upgrading to the hybrid model of Zinus' flagship mattress. The addition of individually wrapped coils aims to reduce motion transfer, making this mattress better suited to couples, especially where one or both sleepers move around a lot. While the coil layer is likely to improve breathability, it's likely that this mattress will still sleep fairly warm, so if overheating is a problem for you, look to Zinus' cooling mattresses. Don't forget to add the discount code NAP10 at checkout to get an extra 10% off, dropping a queen to $449.10 (was $699).

3. Zinus Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was $399 from $269.10 with code NAP10 at Zinus

While we haven't tested this mattress, it aims to offer a much cooler sleep than the original. This is due to the infusion of cooling gel in the memory foam layer. A queen size is currently $449.10 (was $799) after discount code NAP10, representing a hefty saving of $250 off MSRP. If you want a bit more breathability, look to the Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid mattress, which is currently the same price for a queen at $539.10 (was $699).

4. Zinus Ultra Cooling Green Tea Mattress: was $799 from $539.10 with code NAP10 at Zinus

This is Zinus' premium offering. It features the same cooling gel found in the cooling memory foam and hybrid models, with added ventilation from Zinus' patented 7-zone comfort system. If you're looking for luxe comfort and cooling without a steep price tag, check this one out — although, at $629.10 for a queen after code NAP10, it's approaching the price of rival mid-tier mattresses like the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress, which costs about $100 more and comes with industry-best extras. You'll still get a 100-night trial and 10-year warranty here, though.

Best Zinus mattress deals this month: UK

1. Zinus Single Pocket Spring Mattress: was £79.99 from £54.92 at Amazon

If you just want a basic mattress that'll get the job done, you can't get much cheaper than this ultra-budget model available at Amazon. Despite its budget price tag, this mattress still offers a comfortable sleep, with pillowy quilting, soft foam and pocket springs for support. It's available in five heights: 15cm, 20cm, 20.3cm, 25cm, and 25.5cm. It's available in limited heights though, so check Amazon to see if your desired size combo is in stock.

2. Wayfair Sleep Foam Mattress: was £145.99 from £99.99 at Wayfair

Although the name may be confusing, retail site Wayfair stocks mattresses made by Zinus, so you can expect the same level of comfort and craftsmanship here. This all-foam mattress is 32% off, bringing the cost of a double down to £149.99 (was £208.99). The features boast low motion transfer and breathable construction, but user reviews are mixed, with some complaining that it's too soft. You'll get a 100-night free trial though, so you can test it out before you commit.

Zinus mattress sales: FAQs

How much is a Zinus mattress?

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you.

Zinus mattresses are among the best cheap mattresses thanks to their low prices and respectable build-quality. The lowest prices in the US can be found by shopping directly from the manufacturer, whereas UK shoppers should look to Amazon or Wayfair.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress (Queen) MSRP Sales price (January 2025) Zinus Original Green Tea Memory Foam $599 $499 Zinus Original Green Tea Hybrid $699 $499 Zinus Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam $799 $499 Zinus Cooling Green Tea Hybrid $699 $499 Zinus Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam $899 $599 Zinus Ultra Cooling Green Tea Hybrid $999 $699

Are Zinus mattresses any good?

Our lead tester spent three weeks sleeping on the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress and ultimately came out with a positive impression, praising its excellent motion isolation, great pressure relief, and suitability for side sleepers. After input from our panel, we ended up awarding the mattress a 3.5/5, determining that it's a fantastic choice for guest rooms, but suffers from weak edges and lack of cooling features.

Even though it had its weaknesses, we still found the mattress comfortable and fit for purpose, and certainly worth its low price. Zinus' wider range aims to address the problems found with this base model, adding cooling features along with a steeper price tag. Read our Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress review for our full thoughts.

Who is a Zinus mattress suitable for?

Zinus' low price point makes them perfect for anyone with a tighter budget but that doesn't mean they'll suit every sleep position. Side sleepers will find the medium firmness and contouring of its memory foam comfortable. Couples will also find a lot to like with Zinus' mattresses, as they boast surprisingly strong motion isolation.

On the other hand, hot sleepers may find the base all-foam models too warm, but the more expensive cooling models should remedy this. The basic Zinus mattress we tested didn't have great edge support either, so if you're a very restless sleeper who tends to roll out of bed, consider other options.

What benefits do you get with a Zinus mattress?

It's understandable to be hesitant when purchasing a budget mattress, but luckily Zinus US offers some solid benefits that should offer you a little peace of mind.

Zinus offers a 100-night trial, so you can send it back during this period if you find the mattress doesn't fit your needs. Your purchase is protected further by a 10-year warranty. Finally, you won't have to pay a cent for shipping.

Benefits are less reliable in the UK, as the mattresses are sold by third-party retailers. The Amazon store page for the Zinus Double Pocket Spring mattress for example, doesn't mention a trial, and only guarantees Amazon's standard 30-day return policy.