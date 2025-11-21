<p id="3dc1f4cc-1e3f-4336-b037-14f58181b011">Welcome to our Black Friday mattress deals live hub of 2025! I&rsquo;m <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/author/lauren-jeffries">Lauren,</a> the Tom&rsquo;s Guide Sleep Features Editor, and I&rsquo;m kicking off the sale season by bringing you the best discounts, sales and deals on all things sleep &mdash; from mattresses to sleep trackers, we&rsquo;ll have it all here.</p><p>I&rsquo;ve been with Tom&rsquo;s Guide for over a year now, testing and <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.tomsguide.com/uk/mattresses/reviews">reviewing mattresses</a>, interviewing sleep specialists and trying out the latest sleep hacks and tech. Yes, it&rsquo;s a dream job (pun intended).</p><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="2a02af93-f3b4-4546-8939-ca852d4f54e9"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="FVoPUhkdRJbsxxf3Bb4ocb" name="saatva_classic_black_friday" alt="A woman sits on a Saatva Classic mattress with a Tom's Guide Black Friday Mattress Deals badge overlaid" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/FVoPUhkdRJbsxxf3Bb4ocb.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="ba14b0b0-344f-4d13-9577-bbb0e4390e79">My favorite mattress I hear you ask? It has to be the <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.saatva.com/mattresses/saatva-classic?utm_source=futurepublishing&amp;utm_medium=affiliate&amp;coupon=awyqqgzvxqicebab">Saatva Classic</a> &mdash; a luxurious bed that belongs in a bougie hotel suite (but that you can get right in the comfort of your bedroom for $400 off this Black Friday).</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div><p>Over my time with Tom&rsquo;s Guide, covering sales like Labor Day, Presidents Day and last Black Friday, I&rsquo;ve come to know exactly how to spot a good deal and when to ignore the sales banners.</p><p>So stick with me. I&rsquo;ll bring you the best of the best. Hold tight for stellar mattress and sleep deals, and how the sales season is looking so far...</p>