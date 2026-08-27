Labor Day sales are in full swing — hot sleepers can save up to $1,028 on cooling mattresses tested and approved by our expert team
And don't miss the chance to get a top-rated cooling mattress for under $400 in this month's Labor Day sales
If you've found sleeping though these summer heatwaves a nightmare, now is the time to invest in a specialist cooling mattress. Labor Day deals are underway and are offering you the chance to save on ultra-cooling beds like the Bear Elite, now up to $899 off at Bear Elite. So you'll be prepared for next year's scorching summer nights.
After rigorous testing, we named the Bear Elite Mattress our top cooling choice in this year's best mattress guide. But it's not the only cooling model that has impressed us. The budget-friendly CoolNest, now just $399.99 in a queen at SweetNight, and the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid, up to $433 off at Brooklyn Bedding, have also kept our expert testers cool.
My favorite deal is the SweetNight CoolNest. I've been sleeping on this bed for over a month and it keeps delivering cooling side sleeper comfort for under $400. However, I've found cooling mattress discounts that encompass every budget and sleep need, so you can find the right bed in this weekend's Labor Day mattress sales...
Labor Day mattress sale: Quick links
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998) with TOMS35 code at Bear
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Allswell Home 10" Hybrid – best cheap hybrid: From $214 (was $252) at Walmart
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- Siena Signature – best for stomach sleepers: From $159 (was $484) at Siena
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
Labor Day sales: 4 cooling mattress deals to shop now
The Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex mattress is one of the best mattresses under $1,000 and it's among our favorite cooling models thanks to a heat-dissipating GlacioTex cover. Like many of my picks, it also contains copper particles, for moisture-wicking heat regulation. In addition to its cooling, the CopperFlex impressed our testers with its cushioned and supportive feel. While I am waiting for a bigger sale to drop (the brand usually trots out a 30% sale during federal holidays), 25% off is still a great deal on a top-performing bed. Extras include a lifetime warranty and 120-night sleep trial.
Our Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid review: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (5,600+ reviews)
The Bear Elite Hybrid is our No 1 pick in our best cooling mattress guide of 2026, and it's no wonder. Equipped with a cool-to-the-touch Celliant cover, copper infusions and airflow-boosting coils, the Bear Elite gave our testers a masterclass in temperature regulation. After oscillating between 30% off and 35% off, the Bear Elite is now 40% for Labor Day with our code TOMS40. Extras are generous, too, with a lifetime warranty, free shipping and returns, and a 120-night sleep trial.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
The SweetNight CoolNest is one of the rare dedicated cooling beds under $400 for a queen. We've named it one of the best cheap mattresses on the market. It provides plenty of pressure relief for side sleepers and kicks out unwanted heat at a super-quick speed. While it may not have the luxury pillow tops of the Bear Elite and the CopperFlex Pro, the CoolNest boasts excellent value for money — and it kept me comfortable throughout a succession of heatwaves. Enjoy a 10-year warranty, a 100-night sleep trial, and free shipping and returns. Plus, you can pick up a $100-worth of free cooling pillows with your purchase.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (600+ reviews)
The Cocoon By Sealy may appear to be impervious to the Labor Day sales but enter the promo code COCOON35 at checkout and you'll take a queen size down from $919 to $597. Our team of reviewers praised the Chill Mattress for its back and stomach sleeper support and great motion isolation, but side sleepers may be disappointed with the lack of contouring for the shoulders and hips. Benefits include a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.
Our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (300+ reviews)
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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