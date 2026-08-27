If you've found sleeping though these summer heatwaves a nightmare, now is the time to invest in a specialist cooling mattress. Labor Day deals are underway and are offering you the chance to save on ultra-cooling beds like the Bear Elite, now up to $899 off at Bear Elite. So you'll be prepared for next year's scorching summer nights.

After rigorous testing, we named the Bear Elite Mattress our top cooling choice in this year's best mattress guide. But it's not the only cooling model that has impressed us. The budget-friendly CoolNest, now just $399.99 in a queen at SweetNight, and the CopperFlex Pro Hybrid, up to $433 off at Brooklyn Bedding, have also kept our expert testers cool.

My favorite deal is the SweetNight CoolNest. I've been sleeping on this bed for over a month and it keeps delivering cooling side sleeper comfort for under $400. However, I've found cooling mattress discounts that encompass every budget and sleep need, so you can find the right bed in this weekend's Labor Day mattress sales...

Labor Day sales: 4 cooling mattress deals to shop now

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