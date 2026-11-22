If your lawn is buried under a blanket of fallen leaves like mine, raking them up has likely turned a routine chore into a real slog. When wet conditions set in, clearing leaves off the grass often turns into a time-consuming hassle.

And while my go-to steel rake has been my lifesaver, I often worry I might be causing damage to my healthy lawn in the process. This is especially the case when the leaves all clump together, making it a challenge to leave my grass spotless and debris-free.

I called on an expert to shed light on this and offer top tips on how to rake wet leaves without pulling up blades of grass. So before you get out to tackle your leaves on your lawn, here are expert-approved tips this season.

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Is it ever ok to rake wet leaves on my lawn?

Leaves on frosty lawn (Image credit: Shutterstock)

With wet weather making lawn care challenging, is raking damp leaves actually safe for my grass? “Yes, although wet leaves are heavier, stick together, and can be much more difficult to rake, blow, or vacuum,” states Karen Musgrave, Horticulturalist at Hicks Nurseries.

“The bigger concern for your lawn is allowing a thick layer of leaves to remain there for an extended period of time. A heavy mat of wet leaves can block sunlight and air from reaching the grass and trap excess moisture underneath.”

A heavy mat of wet leaves can block sunlight and air from reaching the grass and trap excess moisture underneath Karen Musgrave, Hicks Nurseries

In addition, leaving wet leaves sitting on your lawn over time can smother the grass, blocking essential nutrients from reaching the roots and making it prone to mold and fungal diseases. This can lead to patchy or thinning grass that will need urgent repair come springtime.

What are the best methods to rake wet leaves without damaging my grass?

Raking fallen leaves (Image credit: Shutterstock)

So what is the correct way to rake wet leaves without pulling up grass and harming my lawn? Experts agree that choosing the right tools is essential to do the job — and keep your yard intact.

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“If the lawn is wet, avoid being overly aggressive with a rake because you can pull at the grass,” advises Musgrave. “ For the lawn, I would choose a lightweight leaf rake with a wide head rather than a heavier garden rake.

“It gives you more control around garden beds, shrubs, and other areas where you don’t necessarily want to blow everything around. A smaller or narrower rake is especially helpful for removing leaves that have collected between plants in the landscape without damaging them.”

It’s also important to invest in a good-quality rake; aluminum or plastic rakes are best for most leaf cleanups. Unlike leaf blowers, a durable rake is affordable, easy, and practical to use, and doesn’t need fuel or batteries.

If in doubt, though, check out these different types of rakes suitable for your yard. For more top tips, check out how to rake leaves the easy way — 7 tips and tricks.

Top tips

Raking leaves on lawn (Image credit: Shutterstock)

A top tip is to (ideally) rake on a dry day, as the leaves will be easier to gather and less of a chore.

Also, you don’t have to clear every single leaf off your lawn, since keeping a few around can actually benefit your garden plants. “Don’t blow or rake every leaf out of your garden beds just for the sake of making them spotless,” adds Musgrave.

“Some leaf litter can be beneficial for the soil as it breaks down and adds organic matter. It can also provide overwintering habitat for beneficial insects. You don’t want leaves piled so heavily that they smother smaller plants, but a light layer can be left in place.”

Shredding leaves with a lawn mower is another handy trick. Breaking them down into smaller pieces makes it easy to add them to your compost heap and return those valuable nutrients to your yard.

“Excess leaves can also be added to a compost pile rather than bagged and thrown away. Chopping or shredding them first can help them break down more quickly. The key is to make sure the leaves aren’t so thick they cover the grass and block sunlight and air.”

Finally, pay attention to bare spots and thin areas. Depending on your grass type and climate, consider overseeding before the harsh winter arrives. “Apply a grass seed that is appropriate for your lawn, lightly rake it into the soil, and keep the area consistently moist while the new grass gets established.

"The cooler temperatures of fall are ideal for establishing grass. Taking care of thin and bare spots now gives new grass time to develop roots before winter and helps create a fuller, healthier lawn for spring.”

Here’s when to plant grass seed in November to get the best results.

Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower : was $350.50 now $248 at Amazon This Greenworks leaf blower delivers 770cfm/180mph of power with a runtime of 60 minutes, and a rapid recharge of one hour. It offers a variable-speed trigger, as well as cruise control for precision cleaning, so you can swap between heavy and light cleanups.

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