The No.1 cooling mattress on the market is now up to $1,028 off — here's why I'd buy this weekend
The Bear Elite Hybrid is the most cooling mattress on the market, and our secret discount will help you save 40% on a queen
There's nothing more frustrating than trying to get a good night's sleep when you're feeling hot and stuffy. That's why we love the Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, now $1,370.40 in a queen at Bear Mattress with code TOMS40, as this dedicated cooling mattress keep night sweats at bay.
We've tested plenty of mattresses equipped with cooling tech, but the Bear Elite remains our top cooling choice in this year's best mattresses guide. The Bear Elite sheds body heat at a lightning fast pace, making it an excellent choice for hot sleepers.
If you're looking for a cooling mattress ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales, then this hidden 40% discount is one you don't want to miss. I've been covering mattress sales for three years now, so I know that 40% off sales at Bear are only rolled out occasionally. Here's why it's one of my favorites...
The summer heatwaves may be behind us, but the Bear Elite Hybrid is the best cooling mattress if you experience night sweats all year round. The standard deal at Bear is 30% off, so you have to take advantage when a 35% discount comes your way. And we have a secret: you can save 40% by entering TOMS40 at checkout. This deal takes up to $1,028 off the Bear Elite Hybrid, and extras include a 365-night sleep trial and a lifetime warranty.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
Why the Bear Elite Hybrid is a great choice for hot sleepers
Our team put the Bear Elite Hybrid's cooling technology through vigorous lab-based and at-home testing, and we were thoroughly impressed with its temperature regulation.
The cooling properties were outstanding; when we gathered our thermal tests data for all the mattresses we've reviewed, the Bear Elite had the largest amount of heat dissipated, dropping 7.2°F of our tester's body heat. That means the bed absorbs your heat and kicks it out, maintaining a neutral feel during the night.
This is all thanks to next level cooling materials. The Elite Hybrid features airflow-boosting coils, heat-dispersing copper-infused foam, and a heat-dissipating Celliant-infused cover.
As for comfort and support, the good new is that you can choose your firmness level. We tested a 'medium' Bear Elite Hybrid mattress, and found that it provided excellent support for side and back sleepers. The only major flaws are weak edge support and a lack of motion isolation.
Want a cheaper cooling mattress? Take a look at this deal...
Cooling mattresses usually come at a premium price, but there are some surprisingly cheap cooling models out there. The SweetNight CoolNest Mattress uses PCM for fast cooling, making it one of the best cheap mattresses on the market. Plus, you’ll get great benefits like a 10-year warranty, free shipping and returns and a 100-night sleep trial.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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