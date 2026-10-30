There's nothing more frustrating than trying to get a good night's sleep when you're feeling hot and stuffy. That's why we love the Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress, now $1,370.40 in a queen at Bear Mattress with code TOMS40, as this dedicated cooling mattress keep night sweats at bay.

We've tested plenty of mattresses equipped with cooling tech, but the Bear Elite remains our top cooling choice in this year's best mattresses guide. The Bear Elite sheds body heat at a lightning fast pace, making it an excellent choice for hot sleepers.

If you're looking for a cooling mattress ahead of the Black Friday mattress sales, then this hidden 40% discount is one you don't want to miss. I've been covering mattress sales for three years now, so I know that 40% off sales at Bear are only rolled out occasionally. Here's why it's one of my favorites...

Why the Bear Elite Hybrid is a great choice for hot sleepers

(Image credit: Future)

Our team put the Bear Elite Hybrid's cooling technology through vigorous lab-based and at-home testing, and we were thoroughly impressed with its temperature regulation.

The cooling properties were outstanding; when we gathered our thermal tests data for all the mattresses we've reviewed, the Bear Elite had the largest amount of heat dissipated, dropping 7.2°F of our tester's body heat. That means the bed absorbs your heat and kicks it out, maintaining a neutral feel during the night.

This is all thanks to next level cooling materials. The Elite Hybrid features airflow-boosting coils, heat-dispersing copper-infused foam, and a heat-dissipating Celliant-infused cover.

As for comfort and support, the good new is that you can choose your firmness level. We tested a 'medium' Bear Elite Hybrid mattress, and found that it provided excellent support for side and back sleepers. The only major flaws are weak edge support and a lack of motion isolation.

Want a cheaper cooling mattress? Take a look at this deal...

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