This is the PS5 headset and controller I’m using for the ultimate GTA 6 experience (and cheaper alternatives I also recommend)
Experience the magic of Leonida to its fullest
After 13 long years, GTA 6 is finally here — and it has already become the most acclaimed video game of all time, holding a score of 99 on Metacritic. Since I have a full-time job (and I didn't book time off just to play the game), I've only managed four hours so far... and I'm already in love with the world of Leonida.
If you're playing the game or are planning to, you need the ultimate setup — which includes the best headset and the best controller — to make the most of the experience. I'm playing on my PS5 Slim, and luckily, I get to test these fun peripherals and accessories as part of my job, so who better to advise you on the best tech to use than me?
After 13 years of waiting, Grand Theft Auto VI has arrived. Set in the state of Leonida, with Vice City at its heart, you play Jason and Lucia, two criminals forced into an increasingly dangerous situation as they seek their fortune, discovering the darker side of the sunniest spot in America.
I've spent the last week testing and reviewing the Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited controller and the Sony PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset, and I highly recommend these for PS5 gamers. But of course, they're brand new and the controller especially isn't the cheapest.
Coincidentally, it's also Black Friday week (lucky you!), and I've rounded up some cheaper alternatives so you don't have to spend hours combing through the sales. So, without further ado, here are my headset and controller recommendations for experiencing GTA 6 to its fullest.
No-holds-barred performance
I think all PS5 players can agree that the first-party DualSense is, without a doubt, the best controller for the console. That's thanks to its haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that make play feel immersive — but the Nacon Revolution 5 Unlimited is the PS5 controller for those who value precision above all else.
One of the biggest advantages is the R5U's customizable layout as it's got four buttons on the back and two on the top, so you can assign frequently used actions to them without moving your thumbs from the sticks. I've found these particularly helpful during cop pursuits and fast-paced missions. Using the rear buttons to, say, accelerate and brake my car feels more natural, too.
The importance of TMR sensors in the R5U's thumbsticks can't be overstated either. They're designed to reduce the traditional stick-drift issues that often plague conventional analog sticks, and they provide long-term reliability especially for players who plan on spending 200 hours in GTA 6.
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They're also extremely customizable via the R5U's built-in Command screen, and are far more precise than analog sticks as they pick up even the most minute movements. Want to take out one particular NPC when they're surrounded by others in extremely close quarters? The R5U makes quick work of that. I've personally been alternating between my DualSense and the R5U for the best experience possible.
Seriously immersive spatial audio
There's so much to love about the Sony PlayStation Pulse Wireless Headset that I couldn't help but award it 4-stars in my review. Thanks to its planar drivers (developed in collaboration with Audeze) and Sony's amazing Tempest 3D Audio, the Pulse delivers a truly immersive gaming experience — especially in GTA 6 where it brings the chaotic and vibrant world to life.
With the Pulse's spatial audio capabilities, PS5 players can experience sounds from different directions and distances which makes it a walk in the park to stealthily walk around and past enemies. Not just that, but you can hear the rain like it's actually falling overhead, and idle chatter from NPCs swirls around your head as you change direction.
When it comes to combat and cop chases, the Pulse makes gunfire, explosions and footsteps sound life-like. Hearing sirens approaching from different directions makes you feel like you're actually Lucia or Jason. Aside from the phenomenal sound quality, the Pulse is extremely comfortable, and I haven't felt any discomfort even when I've worn the headset for six straight hours.
Battery life is another big advantage, as the Pulse is rated for up to 30 hours between charges. No one's going to be playing for thirty consecutive hours but if you are (I know GTA 6 can be addicting), rest assured that you won't need to charge the headset for a while. I've been thoroughly enjoying using the Pulse to play GTA 6, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
And some cheaper alternatives...
I gave the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 a full 5-star rating because this headset is simply fantastic. Sleek, lightweight, and premium-looking, it's an excellent headset to use with an array of gaming devices. It’s extremely comfortable, boasts great sound quality, and the companion app lets you customize your gaming experience further.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 5 (U.K.): was £129 now £79 @ Amazon
The Cherry XTRFY H3 is compatible with a plethora of consoles (except for Xbox) and it’s very comfortable for long periods of time. Fitted with 53mm dynamic drivers and utilizing spatial audio, it creates immersive soundscapes. The detachable mic cancels out background sounds, too.
Cherry XTRFY H3 (U.K.): was £84 now £64 @ Amazon
The Logitech G325 Lightspeed is designed well and is extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and it packs 24-hours of battery life. Thanks to multi-platform compatibility, it’s the only headset you need for a range of consoles and devices. In-game audio quality is fantastic as the treble and upper ranges are vibrant and sharp.
Logitech G325 Lightspeed (U.K.): was £69 now £59 @ Logitech
Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colourways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are all discounted right now.
PlayStation DualSense (U.K.): was £64 now £42 @ Amazon
The Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded improves on its predecessor by introducing Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers with five stop switches. These are extremely responsive and so are the four on-the-fly customizable back buttons. The gamepad’s biggest selling point is its modular design and 11 interchangeable components which make it suitable for nearly every genre.
Turtle Beach Victrix Pro BFG Reloaded (U.K.): £174 @ Amazon
The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software, and it’s very comfortable for long gaming sessions.
Razer Raiju V3 Pro (U.K.): was £199 now £149 @ Amazon
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Nikita is a Senior Writer on the Reviews team at Tom's Guide. She's a lifelong gaming and photography enthusiast, always on the lookout for the latest tech. Having worked as a Sub Editor and Writer for Canon EMEA, she has interviewed photographers from all over the world and working in different genres.
When she’s not working, Nikita can usually be found sinking hours into RPGs on her PS5, flying a drone (she's a licensed drone pilot), at a concert, or watching F1. Her work has appeared in several publications including Motor Sport Magazine, NME, Marriott Bonvoy, The Independent, and Metro. You can follow her photography account on Instagram here.
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