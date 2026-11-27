Still in a turkey coma? Ditto! If all you want to do is couch-potato all weekend while feasting on cookies and watching something that doesn't totally suck, you're in luck: Netflix is wrapping up November 2026 with a fresh batch of releases before Monday rolls around. To save you from endless scrolling, we here at Tom’s Guide have rounded up three new arrivals actually worth your time.

Whether you're ready to dive headfirst into the Christmas spirit or craving something heavier, this weekend's lineup has you covered. We've got a cozy, second-chance holiday rom-com adapted from a beloved Jill Shalvis novel, an intimate Spanish drama starring Belén Cuesta and Karra Elejalde about a community coping with a devastating 1980s tragedy, and a moody, Vincent Cassel-led French period piece that reimagines the legend of Quasimodo amid the turmoil of 1830s Paris.

That should keep you busy through the umpteenth helping of leftover stuffing, yeah? Here are three new-to-Netflix movies to add to your weekend watchlist.

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'The Trouble with Mistletoe' (2017)

Official Trailer! Passionflix presents The Trouble with Mistletoe by Jill Shalvis - YouTube Watch On

Sure, we've got a few more days until December arrives, but if you want to get into the holiday spirit early, a yuletide rom-com is an easy entry point. Based on the second of the Heartbreaker Bay novels by Jill Shalvis, this Christmastime romance centers on San Francisco pet shop owner Willa Davis (Rachel Melvin), who, a decade after Keane Winters (Thomas Beaudoin) stood her up in high school, re-encounters the fella who slighted her when he comes into her shop in need of a cat sitter for the holidays.

Though Willa still harbors a grudge, she unexpectedly falls for Keane — even though he doesn't remember hurting her all those years ago. Directed by Ashley Avis, the 2017 film also stars Flo Lawrence, Alexandra Weaver, and Annie Thurman.

Watch "The Trouble with Mistletoe" on Netflix now

'The Child' (2026)

The Child | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Inspired by a real-world tragedy — the October 1980 gas explosion at the Marcelino Ugalde public school in Ortuella, Spain — this Spanish drama stars Belén Cuesta and Karra Elejalde as Mariaje and Nicasio, respectively, a mother and grandfather whose lives are irreversibly changed after losing nine-year-old Nuco (Alex Infantes) in a gas explosion at his school.

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Based on the novel of the same name by Fernando Aramburu and adapted by writer-director Mariano Barroso, "The Child" weaves a fictional story around the real-life tragedy, showing how not only individuals have to grapple with their personal grief and loss but also Whole communities and, in the case of Spain, entire countries.

Watch "The Child" on Netflix now

'The Hunchback, Soul of Paris' (2026)

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You already know Victor Hugo's "The Hunchback of Notre-Dame," but while that classic French tale is famously set in 15th-century Paris, this Netflix adaptation moves up the action to 1830 on the eve of the July Revolution, around when Hugo himself published his most famous work.

As political turmoil and cholera threaten to ravage the City of Light, a hunchbacked stonemason named Quasimodo (played by César winner Vincent Cassel), believed to resist the disease, is hunted down by police for medical experiments. Things get even more complicated when Quasimodo falls for a dancer named Agnès (Daphné Patakia), an unrequited love that leads the hunchback to risk everything to keep her safe.

Watch "The Hunchback, Soul of Paris" on Netflix now

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