Cast iron is a hot favorite in my kitchen; it works on gas and electric cooktops and is induction-friendly, too, making it versatile no matter how you cook.

However, premium brands like Le Creuset are expensive, which is why it’s worth waiting for Black Friday sales before investing. I’ve been scrolling to find the best discounts and found some epic deals on Amazon for Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge, with savings up to 61%.

But with discounts this good, there is a trade-off, and you don’t always get the full choice of colors. This means you can pick up the Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Cherry for $149 at Amazon, with a $230 price drop. If nothing other than Le Creuset will do, the biggest saving I've found is on the brand's Enameled Cast Iron Round Pot With Glass Lid, now $214 at Amazon.

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Keep scrolling to discover other top discounts on cast iron pans this Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

Black Friday cast iron deals

Save 22% Lodge Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6 qt: was $89 now $69 at Amazon Lodge's Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven offers 6 quarts of capacity, making it ideal for baking bread, braising, marinating and slow cooking for a family feast. And at $69, it's an accessible way to cook with cast iron. The Poppy colorway is the lowest-priced option in this model, but other colors are also discounted. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 4 qt: was $379 now $149 at Amazon This brightly colored Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven serves 3 to 4 and looks smart in the Cherry colorway. At $230 off, it's an epic deal, and one that I'll be adding to my cart. Inside, you’ll discover a black interior, while the top lid is finished with a smart nickel steel knob. Read more Read less ▼