Cast iron deals are hot this Black Friday weekend with savings up to 61% on Le Creuset, Lodge and Staub
These deals won't last long
Cast iron is a hot favorite in my kitchen; it works on gas and electric cooktops and is induction-friendly, too, making it versatile no matter how you cook.
However, premium brands like Le Creuset are expensive, which is why it’s worth waiting for Black Friday sales before investing. I’ve been scrolling to find the best discounts and found some epic deals on Amazon for Le Creuset, Staub and Lodge, with savings up to 61%.
But with discounts this good, there is a trade-off, and you don’t always get the full choice of colors. This means you can pick up the Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Cherry for $149 at Amazon, with a $230 price drop. If nothing other than Le Creuset will do, the biggest saving I've found is on the brand's Enameled Cast Iron Round Pot With Glass Lid, now $214 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to discover other top discounts on cast iron pans this Black Friday.
Editor's Choice
- All Cast Iron Black Friday deals @ Amazon
- Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 4 qt: was $379 now $149
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Round Pot With Glass Lid, 3.5 qt: was $344 now $214
Black Friday cast iron deals
Lodge's Essential Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven offers 6 quarts of capacity, making it ideal for baking bread, braising, marinating and slow cooking for a family feast. And at $69, it's an accessible way to cook with cast iron. The Poppy colorway is the lowest-priced option in this model, but other colors are also discounted.
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This brightly colored Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven serves 3 to 4 and looks smart in the Cherry colorway. At $230 off, it's an epic deal, and one that I'll be adding to my cart. Inside, you’ll discover a black interior, while the top lid is finished with a smart nickel steel knob.
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Suitable for sautéing, searing, pan-frying and stovetop casseroles, this Le Creuset frying pan is a steal with a $119 discount. The pan has a durable phenolic handle that stays cool to the touch, and in addition to the Cerise colorway oozing Le Creuset style, it’s dishwasher-safe.
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Le Creuset’s stylish Cast Iron Round Pot comes with a glass lid so you can take a peek inside without removing the lid. What's more, the ergonomic handles make it easy to move from stovetop to oven or tabletop. I personally love the Marseille colorway, but it's also available in Licorice at this great price.
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Le Creuset has taken a traditional design and updated it for modern kitchens. This Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou has a wide surface area and an ergonomic handle. The Shallot colorway is particularly pretty.
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Camilla is the Homes Senior Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
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