It was 2013, and future Helix Sleep co-founders Adam Tishman, Jerry Lin and Kristian von Rickenbach had a simple mission: to find a comfy new mattress that wouldn't break the bank.

But instead of an enjoyable shopping experience, the trio were faced with confusing online cliches, or pricey mattresses from brick and mortar stores.

Quickly, an opportunity sprung up in front of them: to disrupt a tired industry and subsequently create one of America's leading sleep brands.

Fast forward to present day and Helix Sleep is making some of the best mattresses we've tested, chief among them being the Helix Midnight Luxe, which is currently 25% off at Helix.

In an exclusive interview for Tom's Guide, Helix co-founder Jerry Lin talks us through the conception, creation and rebirth of the Midnight Luxe, our top-rated mattress for side sleepers, and what the future looks like for this award-wining bed.

2015: Helix Sleep is born

Tishman, Lin and von Rickenbach identified three big problems when trying to buy a new mattress:

Sky high prices

Poor customer service

The misconception that one mattress can be suitable for every body and sleep position if you paid enough

The trio started working with sleep PHD researchers in Europe to design a line of mattresses that weren't one-size-fits-all, but instead distinguishable by sleep position. (And by looking closely at our sleep DNA, the brand name Helix was born.)

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Senior sleep writer Ruth Jones attends a 3Z factory tour in Arizona, where she sees first hand how the Helix Midnight Luxe is made (Image credit: Future)

When Helix Sleep finally launched in 2015, they did so with a direct-to-consumer model. They sought to demystify the mattress buying process by creating bespoke mattresses based on your answers to the Helix Sleep quiz.

After thousands of online orders, in 2017 the brand mined the sleep quiz data to roll out a basic range of mattresses that catered to every major sleep position.

Soon after, the original Helix Midnight entered the online marketplace. Now the entry level bed in the brand's expanded range, the Core Midnight is designed to meet the needs of a typical side sleeper; cushioning at the shoulders, hips and knees, and support at the lower back.

In terms of mattress firmness, we'd rate the Core Midnight as a medium. It was a great start for improved side sleep comfort, but the best was yet to come...

The Helix Midnight hit the market in 2017 as part of a baseline range of mattresses for all sleep styles (Image credit: Future)

2018: The Midnight Luxe arrives

In 2018, Helix Sleep launched the Luxe Collection. Maintaining its philosophy of mattresses tailored for every individual sleep need, this new and more luxurious range of beds aimed to elevate the comfort of the Core mattresses to appeal to customers seeking a truly indulgent sleep.

Pictured, the 2025 redesigned Helix Midnight Luxe. This is the current version on sale at Helix. (Image credit: Helix)

The original inspiration was straightforward: take the medium-feel of our original Helix Midnight and elevate it with the comfort, materials, and craftsmanship you'd expect from a luxury hotel mattress Jerry Lin, Helix co-founder

“The Helix Luxe Collection is our most popular mattress line, with the Midnight Luxe consistently ranking as our best-selling model,” reveals Lin, a Wharton MBA who began his career in investment banking.

“The original inspiration was straightforward: take the medium-feel, side-sleeper-friendly design of our original Helix Midnight and elevate it with the comfort, materials, and craftsmanship you'd expect from a luxury hotel mattress, but at a much more accessible price point."

The world locks down and the bed-in-a-box industry booms

The timing of the 2018 launch couldn’t have been better. With original mattress-in-a-box brands Casper and Purple disrupting the traditional brick-and-mortar mattress industry, Helix and its Luxe line became an integral part of the growing boxed bed revolution.

Like other mattresses-in-a-box, the Helix Midnight Luxe is compressed, rolled and boxed for delivery (Image credit: Future)

Then, just two years later, many parts of the States found themselves under stay-at-home orders as part of Covid-19 quarantine measures.

One of Helix's biggest competitive advantages is that we manufacture our own foam Jerry Lin, Helix Sleep co-founder

With 'work from bed' the new normal for many Americans, and with little else to spend hard-earned cash on, the e-commerce mattress industry boomed.

Some even reported that the Helix Midnight Luxe was the only thing helping them sleep during those uncertain times.

With the bed-to-door industry on fast forward, Helix wanted to keep the Midnight Luxe ahead of the curve. The answer lay in doubling down: improving the mattress from base to quilted cover.

Inside the design

The Midnight Luxe stands at 13.5" tall and is crafted from a combination of coils and comfort foam.

Each layer serves a specific purpose for its overall sleep comfort.

From top to bottom, let's take a closer look at the Luxe's overall structure:

Image 1 of 4 A close up of the current Helix Midnight Luxe cover (Image credit: Future) Layer 1: Breathable Tencel cover and quilted pillow top A soft, breathable cover sits above two layers of premium quilting foam (1.5 lb and gel-infused 1.8 lb), creating a plush sleep surface that's both comfortable and durable. The standard cover is made with TENCEL fabric. The Eurotop paneling on the current Helix Midnight Luxe (Image credit: Future) Layer 2: Gel memory foam layer An additional layer of gel memory foam provides targeted pressure relief, particularly around the shoulders and hips, making the Midnight Luxe especially well-suited for side sleepers. This gel memory foam has an IFD (Indentation Force Deflection) of 10-18 and a density of 1.8-4.0 PCF. A close up of the current Helix Midnight Luxe cover (Image credit: Future) Layers 3 & 4: Proprietary 4lb Infused Foam and Helix Response Foam Helix's signature titanium, graphite, and copper infused memory foam delivers deeper contouring and is engineered for temperature management and long-term durability. It has a 4lb foam density, which is more than double the 2lb density of many foams used by standard brands. Next, A firmer transition layer, with lower density foam, creates a gradual shift from the plush comfort layers to the supportive coil system underneath. This helps prevent the sensation of sinking too deeply into the mattress. The coils being manufactured at the 3Z factory (Image credit: Future) Layer 5: Zoned Coil Support System Up to 1,000 individually wrapped eight-inch coils provide responsive support, with enhanced reinforcement in the lumbar region to help promote healthy spinal alignment. Reinforced perimeter coils also improve edge support, making the full surface of the mattress more usable. Each coil is made from tempered steel and wrapped in polypropylene non-woven fabric. Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The Helix Midnight Luxe is a luxury hybrid mattress. While the coils are in important factor in the bed's overall comfort layer, it is the proprietary foams that help set this boxed bed apart from many competitors.

While most brands use pre-poured foams from third party suppliers, Helix manufacture their own foam (more on this below). This should allow them to fine tune its construction until the optimal level of comfort is achieved. A feat I think they've pulled it off.

As someone who sleeps predominantly on my side and occasionally on my back, I feel as though the Helix Midnight Luxe has been crafted specifically for me in way that I haven't experienced while testing another mattress

The foams provide just the right amount of body-contouring support across the shoulders, hips and knees, while holding the spine in healthy alignment with the rest of the body.

(Image credit: Future)

2022: A pivotal moment

In 2022, Helix merged with sleep brand Brooklyn Bedding. Now operating from its own factory in Arizona, Helix began experimenting with pouring and manufacturing its own mattress foam, alongside its own coils.

This decision proved to be a pivotal moment in the development of the Midnight Luxe.

Continuous slabstock polyurethane foam production at the 3Z mattress facility in Arizona (Image credit: Future)

“One of Helix's biggest competitive advantages is something most consumers never see: we manufacture our own foam,” explains Lin, who built the finance and operations backbone behind Helix’s growth and helps steer the brand’s product innovation and retail expansion.

“Many mattress brands are essentially assemblers. They source foam, coils, and other components from third-party suppliers and combine them into a finished product.

“At Helix, we take a different approach. We manufacture our core components ourselves, giving us significantly more control over material quality, performance, and cost.

“A perfect example is the proprietary memory foam we developed specifically for the Luxe Collection.”

The Helix Midnight Luxe includes up to 1,000 tempered steel coils for support, seen here during the manufacturing process (Image credit: Future / 3Z)

We developed a high-density, 4lb memory foam infused with titanium, graphite and copper Jerry Lin, Helix co-founder

“For the latest Midnight Luxe, we developed a high-density, 4lb memory foam infused with titanium, graphite and copper,” explains Lin. “This is one of the most important innovations in the redesigned mattress.”

Foam density is an important factor in overall durability. Higher-density memory foams can offer greater resistance to daily use, wear and compression, helping the Midnight Luxe to maintain its comfort and support through years of use.

And with a queen costing in the region of $1,900 when not on sale, durability is crucial.

However, as someone who has tested both versions of the Helix Midnight Luxe, it's worth noting that the trade off of this durability is that the 2025 redesigned model is slightly firmer.

Helix mattress foam waits to dry and set inside the 3Z mattress facility (Image credit: Future / 3Z brands)

"At 4lb per cubic foot, this is a premium-density memory foam engineered for long-term performance," explains Lin.

For context, many luxury manufacturer's use foams under 2lb in density, with 1.8lb considered an acceptable density.

Helix also incorporates three distinct materials into the foam formulation, each selected for its specialist properties. These are:

Graphite: Known for its high thermal conductivity, the inclusion of graphite helps manage heat within the foam and promote improved temperature regulation.

Known for its high thermal conductivity, the inclusion of graphite helps manage heat within the foam and promote improved temperature regulation. Copper: Naturally conductive and with antimicrobial properties, copper is included to deter growth of bacteria, as well as improve temperature regulation.

Naturally conductive and with antimicrobial properties, copper is included to deter growth of bacteria, as well as improve temperature regulation. Titanium: Selected for its strength and material properties, titanium is incorporated into Helix's proprietary foam to improve performance and durability.

The original Helix Midnight Luxe shortly before it is factory compressed, rolled and packaged for delivery (Image credit: Future)

By manufacturing its own foam, the brand can refine density, responsiveness and body-cradling characteristics until it's achieved the desired balance.

For the Midnight Luxe in particular, that means "deep pressure relief without sacrificing the support that makes the [mattress] so comfortable," says Lin.

"It's a level of material customization that would be much more difficult if we were simply purchasing off-the-shelf foam."

Engineered for comfort

“While the deeper comfort layers are important, we also paid attention to the part of the mattress you feel first: the quilted pillow top,” says Lin.

"The plush pillow top is a quilted comfort system made with two layers of high-density foam, a 1.5lb layer and a 1.8lb gel-infused layer.

“These layers are designed to provide immediate cushioning and pressure relief, particularly around sensitive areas like the shoulders and hips."

A close up of the new Helix Midnight Luxe's TENCEL cover (Image credit: Future)

While pressure relief is a crucial feature of any mattress designed specifically for side sleepers, there was another reason the brand invested in higher-density materials at the top — durability.

"The uppermost layers of a mattress experience significant daily compression and wear," explains Lin. "Using higher-quality foam in these layers helps the Midnight Luxe to maintain its comfort characteristics over time.

"By incorporating 1.5lb and 1.8lb foams, we're making a deliberate investment in materials that go beyond what's commonly used in the industry."

For context, both the Saatva Classic, the highest-scoring mattress we've ever tested, and the DreamCloud Classic, our second highest ranking mattress overall because of its superb value for money, use a foam density of 1.4lb in their Euro top covers, which are inherently different by design to the plush pillow top on the Midnight Luxe.

2025: The big redesign

The Helix Midnight Luxe launched in 2018 as a luxury hotel-style upgrade to the original Midnight (now marketed as the Core Midnight). It has a plush pillow top and zoned lumbar support for back pain relief.

"Those features helped establish the Luxe Collection as our most popular mattress line," says Lin.

"But as our manufacturing capabilities evolved, we saw an opportunity to make more meaningful improvements to the mattress itself."

The Helix Midnight Luxe after its 2025 redesign. This is the version currently on sale at Helix. (Image credit: Helix)

In 2025, Helix introduced the most significant redesign of the Luxe Collection since its launch.

Rather than focusing on cosmetic changes or additional features, they sought to reengineer the mattress from the inside out.

The redesign included:

A new breathable TENCEL cover designed to wick away moisture and improve overall temperature regulation.

An upgraded pillow top, incorporating higher-density foams for improved comfort and durability.

The brand's new proprietary 4lb infused memory foam, replacing the previous moderate-density comfort layer with a more premium material engineered for pressure relief, temperature management, and longevity.

A firmer transition foam, designed to create a more supportive and balanced feel between the comfort layers and coil system.

Greater customization, with the introduction of optional GlacioTex cooling upgrades for very hot sleepers, along with an ErgoAlign lumbar-support upgrade for back pain relief.

The newest iteration of the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, dressed, in our Sleep Lab (Image credit: Future)

2026: What lies ahead for the Helix Midnight Luxe

"These improvements reflect how we think about product development at Helix," says Lin.

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve the actual sleep experience, whether that's through better pressure relief, more consistent support, improved temperature regulation, or materials that maintain their performance longer.

"Ultimately, our philosophy is simple: a luxury mattress should be defined by the quality of what's inside it, not just how it looks or how much it costs," concludes Lin.

"That's what guided the latest Midnight Luxe redesign, and it's what continues to drive our approach to mattress innovation."

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