Today's Helix Midnight Luxe flash mattress sale delivers its biggest savings of the year — save $800
The luxury hybrid mattress I tested and recommend to side sleepers just got a Labor Day-beating price cut
Helix just dropped a surprise extended Labor Day sale, taking 27% off everything on site with the discount code TOMS27. That includes the Helix Midnight Luxe, which drops to $1,824 for a queen at Helix, down from $2,498. That matches the biggest saving of the year.
After testing it and re-testing it, the Helix Midnight Luxe has secured its position as one of the best mattresses you can shop online. I've slept on it on and off for the past two years and it's the luxury hybrid mattress I always tell my friends and family to buy.
It's superbly supportive for side sleepers, but is also comfortable for back sleepers too. I hoped there would be 27% off for Labor Day, but there was 'only' 25% off. My advice? Shop this mattress sale now — there's no guarantee we'll see the same 27% off sale for Black Friday.
The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattress for side sleepers we've tested and there's 27% off in a surprise extended Labor Day Sale when you apply the discount code TOMS27 at checkout. That beats the 25% off Helix mattress sale we tracked over the holiday itself, bringing a queen down to $1,824 from $2,498. That's the lowest price we've recorded since Memorial Day in May, with maximum savings of $809. It comes with a 120 night sleep trial, free shipping and limited lifetime warranty.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe review score: ★★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (8,300+ reviews)
Why the Helix Midnight Luxe is my top mattress recommendation
As a mattress tester, I often get asked the same question — what mattress should I buy? Comfort is subjective and what's comfortable for me might not be comfortable for you. But if it's my personal mattress recommendation for side sleepers you're after, it's always the Helix Midnight Luxe.
This is a quality hybrid mattress that has been crafted specifically for those who sleep on their sides — and, boy, does it deliver. It offers blissful pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. This means I can lie on my side and stay there all night without experiencing any of the hip pain I'm prone to.
Happily, my back sleeping husband loves it too. Beneath its plush pillow top and dense memory foam layers, you'll find up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for support.
It's a combination of these coils and foams that hold your spine in healthy alignment with the rest of your body. Which is why it's one of the best mattresses for back pain you can buy.
While the Luxe is a great option for side and back sleepers, the slow-moving foams can make shifting positions a tiny bit of a chore. So those who like to toss and turn and change positions all night long will be better off on something more responsive, like the Saatva Classic.
While they might make shifting positions a bit tricky, those slow moving foams do an excellent job of dampening movement across the surface of the bed, resulting in excellent motion isolation — and that's another win for restless couples.
Elsewhere, the Luxe does everything you would expect from one of the best luxury mattresses, and to a very high standard. Support around the edge is study and the breathable hybrid design and Tencel cover makes it a great cooling mattress option.
If the 4th of July and Labor Day mattress sales are anything to go by, there's no guarantee that the Luxe will be 27% off for Black Friday. So my advice would be to snap it up before this deal ends.
Smaller budget? Try this deal instead...
The Luxe is always my top pick, but at $1,824 for a queen after discounts, it's undoubtedly an investment. If you're working with a smaller budget, this is my recommendation...
The EGOHOME offers a slice of the reliable support of the Helix Midnight Luxe, but with a sub $400 queen price tag. Although available in both a hybrid and memory foam design, the memory foam version offers body-cradling comfort when side sleeping. As one of the best cheap mattresses on the market, you can expect strong edges, excellent motion isolation and decent temperature regulation.
Our EGOHOME 12" Black Memory Foam mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (1,500+ reviews)
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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