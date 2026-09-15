Helix just dropped a surprise extended Labor Day sale, taking 27% off everything on site with the discount code TOMS27. That includes the Helix Midnight Luxe, which drops to $1,824 for a queen at Helix, down from $2,498. That matches the biggest saving of the year.



After testing it and re-testing it, the Helix Midnight Luxe has secured its position as one of the best mattresses you can shop online. I've slept on it on and off for the past two years and it's the luxury hybrid mattress I always tell my friends and family to buy.



It's superbly supportive for side sleepers, but is also comfortable for back sleepers too. I hoped there would be 27% off for Labor Day, but there was 'only' 25% off. My advice? Shop this mattress sale now — there's no guarantee we'll see the same 27% off sale for Black Friday.

Why the Helix Midnight Luxe is my top mattress recommendation

As a mattress tester, I often get asked the same question — what mattress should I buy? Comfort is subjective and what's comfortable for me might not be comfortable for you. But if it's my personal mattress recommendation for side sleepers you're after, it's always the Helix Midnight Luxe.



This is a quality hybrid mattress that has been crafted specifically for those who sleep on their sides — and, boy, does it deliver. It offers blissful pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees. This means I can lie on my side and stay there all night without experiencing any of the hip pain I'm prone to.



Happily, my back sleeping husband loves it too. Beneath its plush pillow top and dense memory foam layers, you'll find up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for support.



It's a combination of these coils and foams that hold your spine in healthy alignment with the rest of your body. Which is why it's one of the best mattresses for back pain you can buy.

(Image credit: Future)

While the Luxe is a great option for side and back sleepers, the slow-moving foams can make shifting positions a tiny bit of a chore. So those who like to toss and turn and change positions all night long will be better off on something more responsive, like the Saatva Classic.



While they might make shifting positions a bit tricky, those slow moving foams do an excellent job of dampening movement across the surface of the bed, resulting in excellent motion isolation — and that's another win for restless couples.



Elsewhere, the Luxe does everything you would expect from one of the best luxury mattresses, and to a very high standard. Support around the edge is study and the breathable hybrid design and Tencel cover makes it a great cooling mattress option.



If the 4th of July and Labor Day mattress sales are anything to go by, there's no guarantee that the Luxe will be 27% off for Black Friday. So my advice would be to snap it up before this deal ends.

Smaller budget? Try this deal instead...

The Luxe is always my top pick, but at $1,824 for a queen after discounts, it's undoubtedly an investment. If you're working with a smaller budget, this is my recommendation...

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