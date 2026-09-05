Labor Day weekend is here, bringing with it excellent savings on mattresses we've tested and love. My top pick of the deals is 25% off the Helix Midnight Luxe at Helix, which brings a queen down to $1,874 from $2,498.66. That's an excellent saving.



The Midnight Luxe is one of the best mattresses we've tested as a team, but is also my number 1 personal recommendation for side sleepers like me. It's plush but responsive and contours around the shoulders, hips and knees to obliterate any build up of pressure.



I first tested the Midnight Luxe over two years ago, and it's still the mattress I return to in between testing other models. It's the only mattress my husband (a heavier back sleeper) and I have agreed on. At 25% off in the Labor Day mattress sales, now is your chance to snap up the Midnight Luxe before it shoots up in price.

Why the Midnight Luxe is an investment in your sleep

Even after 25% off, $1,874 for a queen mattress is an enormous investment. However, provided that you can afford it, I personally believe the Helix Midnight Luxe is one of the best investments in your sleep.



As someone with recurrent lower back pain and prone to waking in the night with dead, achy hips, the Midnight Luxe — with its plush pillow top and zoned lumbar support — helps support my spine when both back and side sleeping and eradicates hip and shoulder pain entirely, helping me sleep better and for longer. That's why it's also one of the best mattresses for back pain you can buy.



This is my subjective option, and what is comfortable for me might not be quite as comfortable for you (stomach sleepers, for example, will require something firmer). However, we recently lab tested the Helix Midnight Luxe as part of our new mattress testing methodology.



This included focusing specifically on key areas of performance including pressure relief, edge support, motion isolation and temperature regulation.

(Image credit: Future)

The results confirmed what I have writing for years; the Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattress for side sleepers you can buy. It aced our pressure relief tests, scoring an impressive 4.5/5. That means it delivers the right amount of sink for most people who sleep on their sides, providing body contouring support across the shoulders, hips and knees.



Of course, for a mattress to be comfortable all year round, it needs to deliver on all key areas of performance.



In terms of cooling prowess, the Midnight Luxe scored 4/5 in our temperature regulation tests, which means it provides adequate temperature regulation for most people. However, hot sleepers have two cooling option upgrades available; a GlacioTex cooling cover, and a GlacioTex Cooling cover and a CoolForce cooling layer.

(Image credit: Future)

Edge support is reliable, which means you can sit or sleep comfortably up to the bed's edge without it dipping or sagging beneath you. Meanwhile, motion isolation is excellent. My husband and I often go to bed at different times and we rarely disturb each other — and that's another big win for our sleep.



In short, the Helix Midnight Luxe is an excellent allrounder that delivers on superb comfort and support, resulting in better sleep. What more could you ask for?

Bigger budget? Try this...

Save 30% Helix Midnight Elite (queen): was $3,998.57 now $2,799 at Helix Sleep There isn't a great deal that could convince me to part with my Midnight Luxe — except, perhaps, it's even more luxurious counterpart. At 15" tall and with an extra layer of microcoils for added support, the Midnight Elite sits in Helix's most premium mattress range. Like the Midnight Luxe, it's been crafted specifically for side sleepers. It comes with a cooling Glaciotex cover as standard, as well as denser foams for increased durability. There's 30% off the Elite for Labor Day, taking a queen down to $2,799.