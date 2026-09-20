Helix's big hotel mattress sale is here and the comfiest side sleeper mattress I've tested is up to $800 off
Soft and snug, the Helix Sunset Luxe is my top pick for cozy season, and this deal drops it to the cheapest price I've seen in months
I'm a side sleeper who enjoys super-plush beds to sink down into, and one of my recent faves has been the Helix Sunset Luxe, reduced to $1,089 (was $1,492) at Helix. I loved sleeping on this cloud-soft bed and enjoyed the cradling feel around my hips and shoulders.
It isn't the best mattress for side sleepers that we've tested – that crown goes to the Helix Midnight Luxe – but I'd argue that the Sunset Luxe is a better option for lighter weight side sleepers and for people who love soft beds.
The Helix Sunset Luxe is also cheaper now than it was in the recent Labor Day sales. That's because Helix has rolled out a bigger 27% discount on its Luxe range, with a queen priced $1,824 (it cost $1,874 over Labor Day).
I hope we'll see this bigger 27% off Helix discount in this year's Black Friday mattress sales, but there are no guarantees. So if you need a new mattress and want the Sunset Luxe, this is the cheapest price I've seen in months.
The Helix Sunset Luxe is a good choice if you want soft, body-hugging comfort. The Helix mattress sale rarely present a better deal than 27% off, so now is a good time to buy. To get a queen for $1,824.03, apply our exclusive promo code TOMS27. Helix makes some o the best mattresses of 2026 and Sunset Luxe comes with a limited lifetime warranty, free shipping, and a 120-night sleep trial.
Our Helix Sunset Luxe review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (1,300+ reviews)
Soft and cozy
I was the lead tester for the Helix Sunset Luxe, and my expert testing panel and I unanimously agreed that the Sunset Luxe is ideal for side sleepers.
It has a similar construction to the Helix Midnight Luxe, with a luxury-hotel design that you'll find in our best hybrid mattress guide.
After conducting extensive lab testing and sleeping on the bed for two months, I was pleased with the way the Sunset Luxe cushions key side sleeping pressure points (the hips, knees, and shoulders).
While back and stomach sleepers will definitely need something firmer, anyone who sleepers strictly on their side will appreciate the medium feel.
Earlier this year, Helix's mattresses did experience a climb in MSRPs, meaning that they cost a little more than they did at the start of the year.
For instance, in January the MSRP for a queen was $2,398.75. Now it's $2,498.66.
While this isn't the biggest price hike we've seen on a luxury mattress, it does show that the Helix Sunset Luxe could experience another MSRP rise before the year is up.
That's why I would invest in the Sunset Luxe while our TOMS27 deal is still live, rather than waiting for a Black Friday discount that could actually cost you more.
Smaller budget? Try this instead...
The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress is one of the best mattresses in a box you can buy as it offers a luxury hybrid design at a mid-range price. Its quilted pillow top delivers great pressure relief for side sleepers, and it sleeps cool for hot sleepers, too. A queen is $699 for a queen, and there's industry-leading benefits in store for you, too: lifetime warranty, a 365-night sleep trial, and a free shipping and returns.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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