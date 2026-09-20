I'm a side sleeper who enjoys super-plush beds to sink down into, and one of my recent faves has been the Helix Sunset Luxe, reduced to $1,089 (was $1,492) at Helix. I loved sleeping on this cloud-soft bed and enjoyed the cradling feel around my hips and shoulders.

It isn't the best mattress for side sleepers that we've tested – that crown goes to the Helix Midnight Luxe – but I'd argue that the Sunset Luxe is a better option for lighter weight side sleepers and for people who love soft beds.

The Helix Sunset Luxe is also cheaper now than it was in the recent Labor Day sales. That's because Helix has rolled out a bigger 27% discount on its Luxe range, with a queen priced $1,824 (it cost $1,874 over Labor Day).

I hope we'll see this bigger 27% off Helix discount in this year's Black Friday mattress sales, but there are no guarantees. So if you need a new mattress and want the Sunset Luxe, this is the cheapest price I've seen in months.

Soft and cozy

I was the lead tester for the Helix Sunset Luxe, and my expert testing panel and I unanimously agreed that the Sunset Luxe is ideal for side sleepers.

It has a similar construction to the Helix Midnight Luxe, with a luxury-hotel design that you'll find in our best hybrid mattress guide.

After conducting extensive lab testing and sleeping on the bed for two months, I was pleased with the way the Sunset Luxe cushions key side sleeping pressure points (the hips, knees, and shoulders).

While back and stomach sleepers will definitely need something firmer, anyone who sleepers strictly on their side will appreciate the medium feel.

(Image credit: Future)

Earlier this year, Helix's mattresses did experience a climb in MSRPs, meaning that they cost a little more than they did at the start of the year.

For instance, in January the MSRP for a queen was $2,398.75. Now it's $2,498.66.

While this isn't the biggest price hike we've seen on a luxury mattress, it does show that the Helix Sunset Luxe could experience another MSRP rise before the year is up.

That's why I would invest in the Sunset Luxe while our TOMS27 deal is still live, rather than waiting for a Black Friday discount that could actually cost you more.

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