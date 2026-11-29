Still live! Don't miss these 7 outstanding value Black Friday deals on editor-tested and approved mattresses, with up to $3,354 off at Bear, Casper, SweetNight
You still have time to snap up Black Friday sales on top-rated mattresses. Our expert guide to the last minute mattress sales you need to know about
The Black Friday mattress deals are still going strong... but not for much longer. We have 10+ collective years tracking the Black Friday deals so we know you have limited time to snap up last minute offers on expert approved sleep favorites, like this flash bundle sale from Bear; save 50% on the Elite Hybrid mattress and adjustable bed base, with a queen set now only $2,551 (was $4,892 — that's a $2,300+ saving).
That's not the only deal we've spotted as we live track all the best value Cyber Weekend mattress sales. Bundles from Casper and SweetNight are ideal for upgrading your sleep set-up for less while we can't ignore one of the best mattresses we've tested, the Siena Signature, back down to its lowest price of the year (just $279 for a queen). The clock is ticking on these savings, as they might not stick around for the Cyber Monday mattress deals tomorrow.
The Elite Hybrid — the best cooling mattress we've tested with a feel for every sleep style — is normally 30% off but pair it with an Adjustable Bed Frame today and you save a whopping 50%. A queen bundle is $2,551 (was $4,892) and you get free bedding. Only want the mattress? Code TOMS40 beats the regular sale, with a queen for $1,370.40 (was $2,284). Bear loves flash deals so don't expect 50% off to last.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review: ★★★★
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We waited weeks for this price drop from Siena, which brings our favorite cheap mattress to just $279 (from $742) for a queen (and only $169 for a twin). A firm feel delivers support for the whole body, making this a favorite of our back and stomach sleepers. It's good enough for a master bed but at a spare room friendly price. Expect a queen to climb back to $349 soon — still a good deal but not the same jaw-dropper.
Our Siena Signature mattress review: ★★★★
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For a bed refresh almost guaranteed to come in under budget, try Casper's bundle sales. Often the biggest price drops from the brand, there's 35% off the Best-Selling Bundle. You get the Casper One Mattress (ideal for back sleepers), a foundation and mattress protector from just $833.30 (was $1,282) and a queen just $1,051.05 (was $1,617). We often see just 20% off this bundle so this nearly doubles your discount.
Our Casper One mattress review: ★★★½
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The best hybrid mattress you can buy online — and our favorite mattress overall — this is the biggest price cut we've seen on the Saatva Classic in months. A twin is $1,024 (was $1,449) and a queen down to $1,804 (was $2,229) with $425 off all sizes in Saatva's Black Friday sale. And you get a one-year trial, forever warranty and free white glove delivery included. Three feels to choose from and targeted support to relieve back pain makes the Classic our top choice all-round and this epic deal will inevitably come to an end next week.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
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We tested the SweetNight during a hot summer and this budget-friendly mattress kept cool while delivering buckets of cushioning for side sleepers. In SweetNight's Black Friday sale the basic model is $399.99 for a queen and you get free pillows, plus a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty. This price will stay post-Cyber Monday but don't expect the gift to linger. Not interested in freebies? A similar model is just $318.99 for a queen at Walmart (was $636.99).
Our SweetNight CoolNest mattress review: ★★★★
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The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid is one of our team's favorite beds for most people. This top-rated mattress in a box is particularly suited to side sleepers and couples, and with a queen just $699 (a twin is $349) it's incredible value for money. DreamCloud's Black Friday sale also throws in a free bedding bundle, making it the best deal we've seen all year on this affordable mattress. A 365-night trial and lifetime warranty are included.
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The Helix Midnight Luxe is the best mattress for side sleepers we've tested. It has luxurious cushioning to ease shoulder pain and with 25% off in the Helix Black Friday sale, a twin drops to $1,119 (was $1,492) and a queen to $1,874 (was $2,498). This is close to the best deal we've seen all year on the Helix and we predict the usual 20% off will be back soon — so don't miss out.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review: ★★★★
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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