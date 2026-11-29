The Black Friday mattress deals are still going strong... but not for much longer. We have 10+ collective years tracking the Black Friday deals so we know you have limited time to snap up last minute offers on expert approved sleep favorites, like this flash bundle sale from Bear; save 50% on the Elite Hybrid mattress and adjustable bed base, with a queen set now only $2,551 (was $4,892 — that's a $2,300+ saving).

That's not the only deal we've spotted as we live track all the best value Cyber Weekend mattress sales. Bundles from Casper and SweetNight are ideal for upgrading your sleep set-up for less while we can't ignore one of the best mattresses we've tested, the Siena Signature, back down to its lowest price of the year (just $279 for a queen). The clock is ticking on these savings, as they might not stick around for the Cyber Monday mattress deals tomorrow.

Save 35% 3. Casper Best-Selling Bundle (queen): was $1,617 now $1,051.05 at Casper For a bed refresh almost guaranteed to come in under budget, try Casper's bundle sales. Often the biggest price drops from the brand, there's 35% off the Best-Selling Bundle. You get the Casper One Mattress (ideal for back sleepers), a foundation and mattress protector from just $833.30 (was $1,282) and a queen just $1,051.05 (was $1,617). We often see just 20% off this bundle so this nearly doubles your discount. Our Casper One mattress review: ★★★½ Read more Read less ▼

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