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PS5 Black Friday Sunday deals
The best deals picked and vetted by gamers
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Console Stock Check
3. Editor's Choice
4. Latest updates
Looking for the best Black Friday deals on PS5 games, accessories, and even some consoles? We've got you covered.
We'll be the first to admit that console deals are in short supply this year thanks to the RAMpocalypse, but there are preowned savings to be had.
For those with a PS5 already in their lives, there are a ton of great games to be found from as low as $15, too!
For more sales, check out our pick of the best early Cyber Monday deals.
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- PS5 slim (refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Pro (2TB pre-owned): $1,499 @ GameStop
- Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
Console Stock Check
- PS5 Slim (Disc, Refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim Digital: $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 (Digital, New): $999 @ Walmart
- PS5 (Disc, New): $1299 @ Walmart
Editor's Picks
It's not on sale, but it's the biggest game in the world right now, so we had to include it here. The long-awaited follow-up to GTA 5 is the most impressive game in the series and a technical showcase that raises the bar for open-world games. The expansive Vice City setting and myriad activities offer countless hours of crime-fueled mayhem, while the intriguing characters keep you invested in the narrative. It is, quite simply, one of the greatest games ever made.
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If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
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Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
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Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
THIS MARIO KART RIVAL IS UNDER $20 FOR BLACK FRIDAY
Mario Kart might be just for Nintendo console owners, but Sonic Racing CrossWorlds is every bit as fun - and it's seeing a massive 50% discount at Amazon.
Now just $19.99 for Black Friday, it’s not just Sonic and pals included: It’s a Smash Bros-esque crossover, including characters from Yakuza, Crazy Taxi, and even Persona and Super Monkey Ball. And the DLC adds Ninja Turtles, Avatar, and SpongeBob characters, among others, with more to come — including a Godzilla track!
With a unique track-swapping mechanic that means you’ll never quite know where you’ll end up, the game is well worth a look for PS5 karting fans.
- Sonic Racing CrossWorlds on PS5: was $39.99 now $19.99 @ Amazon
PLAY SOME NFL FOOTBALL FOR 50% OFF AT TARGET
Thanksgiving is about food, family… and football, but if everyone has gone home, it's time to play some Madden.
And if you’re keen on picking up this year’s Madden NFL title, you can save half of the MSRP at Target.
The retailer is offering the PS5 version of EA Sports Madden NFL 27 for just $34.99, and it brings with it a bunch of new features like Franchise improvements, including personality-led demands from players, as well as new strategies and plays.
- Madden NFL 27 on PS5: was $69.99 now $34.99 @ Target
ONE OF MY FAVORITE PS5 GAMES IS UNDER $25 AHEAD OF A MASSIVE 2027 EXPANSION
Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest in Capcom’s long-running, beastie-bashing ARPG series, and while it certainly had some performance issues at launch, it’s become pretty great in the time since thanks to patches and fresh content (including a tough-as-nails Final Fantasy 14 crossover).
The franchise is built on a satisfying loop: Hunt monsters, carve them up for better gear, then go tackle even more ferocious monsters. With drop-in, drop-out co-op, plus PS5 Pro enhancements, it’s a great title to start with if you’ve been curious.
Better yet, it’s just $23.72 right now for the PS5 version if you buy from Amazon. Given the massive Ascendance expansion is due next year, this is a great time to jump in.
- Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5: was $28.35 now $23.72 @ Amazon
NO GTA 6 BLACK FRIDAY DEALS… YET
If you grabbed a console to play Grand Theft Auto 6, there's good news and bad news.
The good news is that you've got the console, which is easier said than done in recent months. The bad news is that Rockstar's latest isn't seeing any Black Friday discounts just yet.
It’s still $79.99 for a code in the box, although Amazon will let you pay in instalments if you'd prefer.
- GTA 6 on PS5: now $79.99 @ Amazon
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