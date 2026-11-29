You've missed Black Friday but the good news is that the best of the sales have rolled into the Cyber Monday mattress deals, and we're live tracking the biggest discounts on beds that we've tested and recommend.



That includes the return of the best deal on the best mattress we've ever reviewed, saving $425 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva. That's an incredible deal on a hotel-style hybrid that we recommend to all sleepers, but we don't expect it to stay live for much longer.

If you're quick, there's also still time to shop the best value deal of the holidays, a queen Classic on sale for $699 at DreamCloud, which comes with $599 of bedding absolutely free. That's incredible value on what we rate as one of the best hybrid mattresses of the year. The key takeaway today is that the best of the extended Black Friday mattress deals won't be live for long, so shop while you still can.

Top deals at a glance

The best Cyber Monday mattress deals 2026: Editor's choice

Best cheap cooling Save 45% 7. SweetNight CoolNest Mattress (queen): was $579.99 now $318.99 at Walmart This SweetNight CoolNest mattress is the best deal on the cheapest cooling we've tested. You'll usually find this memory foam mattress on sale for $399.99, but it's down to $318.99 at Walmart, which is the lowest price we've ever recorded on this cooling budget friendly bed. We've lab tested it and, for the cash, were impressed with its comfort for side sleepers and ability to keep sleepers cool. Our SweetNight CoolNest Mattress review score: ★★★★

Best cheap firm 8. Siena Signature Memory Foam Mattress (queen): was $329 now $279 at Siena The Siena Signature is the best deal on the best firm memory foam mattress, which we think is a great option for back and stomach sleepers seeking sturdy support. A twin has dropped to $169 from $199 in the Cyber Weekend sales at Siena, while a queen has dropped to $279 from $329. Extras include 180-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns. Our Siena Signature Mattress review score: ★★★★