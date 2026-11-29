The Cyber Monday mattress deals have landed, last chance to snap up the beds we’ve tested and recommend in the extended Black Friday sales
Missed the Black Friday sales? The best of the deals have rolled into the Cyber Monday sales, and our sleep editors are tracking them live this Sunday
Jump straight to...
1. Top sales: At a glance
2. Best sales: Editor's choice
3. Best bundle deals
3. Live updates and news
You've missed Black Friday but the good news is that the best of the sales have rolled into the Cyber Monday mattress deals, and we're live tracking the biggest discounts on beds that we've tested and recommend.
That includes the return of the best deal on the best mattress we've ever reviewed, saving $425 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva. That's an incredible deal on a hotel-style hybrid that we recommend to all sleepers, but we don't expect it to stay live for much longer.
If you're quick, there's also still time to shop the best value deal of the holidays, a queen Classic on sale for $699 at DreamCloud, which comes with $599 of bedding absolutely free. That's incredible value on what we rate as one of the best hybrid mattresses of the year. The key takeaway today is that the best of the extended Black Friday mattress deals won't be live for long, so shop while you still can.
Top deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic: Best mattress back to its best price from $999 (was $1,399) at Saatva
- DreamCloud Classic: From $349 (was $1,346) with free bedding bundle at DreamCloud
- Zinus Green Tea 10": $194 (was $253.99) in a queen size at Amazon
- Helix Midnight range: Save up to 30% on luxury mattresses for side sleepers at Helix
- Siena Signature: Top firm all foam mattress from $169 at Siena
- Bear Elite Hybrid: Save 50% on our best cooling mattress when you buy a bed base at Bear
- SweetNight CoolNest: Budget cooling memory foam drops to $318.99 for queen at Walmart
- Nectar Classic: Top memory foam mattress from $349 at Nectar
- Brooklyn Bedding CopperflexPro: Cooling hybrid $932 for a queen at Brooklyn Bedding
The best Cyber Monday mattress deals 2026: Editor's choice
The best mattress we've ever tested is back to its best price for Cyber Weekend. In the extended Saatva Black Friday sale a queen Saatva Classic drops to $1,804 from $2,229 while a twin is $1,024 (was $1,449). $425 off all sizes is a superb saving on our top bed for all sleepers, and our advice would be to snap it up while you still can.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review score: ★★★★★
If it's sheer value for money you're after, this is the best deal for overall value for money. A queen is down to $699 (was $1,540) in the DreamCloud mattress sale. That saving is sweetened further with a free bedding bundle worth $599, which includes two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector. This is a rare deal that we don't expect to see again this year.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid review score: ★★★★
The best cheap memory foam for side sleepers, this is one of the best cheap mattresses you can buy on sale this weekend. Right now, a queen is $194, which is an astonishingly low price for a mattress we loved for its side-sleeper pressure relief. It can sleep a little warm, so we'd urge hot sleepers to check out the cooling Sweetnight Coolnest, now $318.99 for a queen at Walmart.
Our Zinus Green Tea mattress review score: ★★★½
The Nectar Classic is our best deal on our favorite memory foam mattress for combi sleepers. At $699 for a queen, it's always excellent value for money — but that doesn't mean that it isn't worth snapping up this Cyber Sunday. Expect firm support for side and back sleepers, sturdy edges and excellent motion isolation.
Our Nectar Classic Memory Foam mattress review score: ★★★½
This is the best sale on the best mattress for side sleepers, bringing a queen down to $1,874 from $2,498. There's 25% off the Luxe in the Helix Black Friday sale, which is now the best deal you can expect on this top rated hybrid mattress. Expect top of the class pressure relief, soothing lumbar support and a hotel-style plush pillow top.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress review: ★★★★
The Broolyn Bedding Copperflex Pro is the best mid-range cooling mattress deal on sale today, dropping to under $1,000 for a queen in a 30% off Cyber Weekend sale. This hybrid mattress boasts features rivalling top luxury mattresses double the price, including specialist cooling, lumbar support and a plush pillow top for pressure relief.
Our CopperFlex Pro Hybrid Mattress review score: ★★★★½
This SweetNight CoolNest mattress is the best deal on the cheapest cooling we've tested. You'll usually find this memory foam mattress on sale for $399.99, but it's down to $318.99 at Walmart, which is the lowest price we've ever recorded on this cooling budget friendly bed. We've lab tested it and, for the cash, were impressed with its comfort for side sleepers and ability to keep sleepers cool.
Our SweetNight CoolNest Mattress review score: ★★★★
The Siena Signature is the best deal on the best firm memory foam mattress, which we think is a great option for back and stomach sleepers seeking sturdy support. A twin has dropped to $169 from $199 in the Cyber Weekend sales at Siena, while a queen has dropped to $279 from $329. Extras include 180-night trial, a 10-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.
Our Siena Signature Mattress review score: ★★★★
This Tempur-Pedic Black Friday sale is the best deal on a smart mattress for hot sleepers. In the Cyber Monday sales, there's $500 all sizes, plus you'll get $300 worth of free sleep accessories. That's an excellent deal on a truly luxurious smart bed that, alongside a whole host of smart features, keeps you actively cool, has active snore response, lumbar support and boasts under bed lighting.
User score: ★★★★½
The best Cyber Monday mattress deals 2026: Bundle sales
If you want to get the best deal on the best cooling mattress we've ever tested, there's 50% off both the Bear mattress and Adjustable Flex Bed Base when you buy the two together. For a queen, that brings both down to $2,341 (was $4,682). That's astonishingly good value. Plus, you'll get two pillows and mattress protector free. If you just want the mattress, you can still get 40% off the Bear Elite Hybrid at Bear when you use the code TOMS40, taking a queen down to $1,370.40 (was $2,284), plus freebies. A generous one-year trial and lifetime warranty is also included.
Our Bear Elite Hybrid mattress review score: ★★★★
Thanks to regular Nectar mattress sales, a queen Premier is often priced at $999 (was $2,119) which is excellent value for money. However, if you're looking to buy alongside a bed frame, you stand to save even more. For a queen, a bamboo wooden bed frame and Premier mattress drops to $1,717 (was $4,950). Plus, you'll get two free pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector. That's everything you need for a good night's sleep at an exceptional price. Comes with a year's sleep trial and limited lifetime warranty.
Our Nectar Premier Memory Foam Mattress review score: ★★★½
LIVE UPDATES
If you're looking to stretch your money further before Christmas, this is the deal I recommend
The DreamCloud Classic is one of the best hybrid mattresses we've tested, thanks to its overall comfort and value for money. It's medium firm, and we recommend it to both side and back sleepers. It's got pleasantly sturdy edges, so it's a particularly good choice for couples or anyone who needs to sleep right up to the bed's edge.
- Buy a queen DreamCloud Classic for $699 at DreamCloud, and get $599 worth of free bedding
A $699 queen price is incredible value on this well-crafted bed, but it's a DreamCloud mattress sales we're pretty used to seeing. However, for Cyber Weekend, you'll get a free bedding bundle with every purchase. For a queen, that includes two pillows, a sheet set and mattress protector worth $599. Basically, everything you need for a good night's sleep.
This is an ultra rare sale that we're seeing for the first time this year, and we highly doubt we'll see again until 2027.
What are the best deals this Cyber Sunday morning?
For me, there's three genuinely rare sales that are worth stopping everything for and snapping up.
That includes the SweetNight CoolNest mattress dropping to $318.99 at Walmart, which beats the usual sale price of $399.99. For the money, this is a pleasantly plush and relatively cooling memory foam mattress and this is the lowest price we've ever tracked it.
There's still time to scoop up $599 worth of free bedding when you buy a DreamCloud Classic at DreamCloud, which is the best deal we've seen on our favorite mattress in a box all year.
Plus, if you're shopping for the best deal on the best mattress we've tested (ever), you can't go past the $425 off saving on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva. Three firmness options and a premium handcrafted design makes this the creme de la creme of mattresses, and this is the best Saatva mattress sale you can expect.
Rise and shine, welcome to our live Cyber Monday mattress deals coverage!
Good morning, how is your Sunday going so far? If you've just woken up after a rubbish night's sleep and are looking to replace your mattress ASAP, I bring good news. The Black Friday mattress sales might have ended, but the best of the deals have rolled into the Cyber Monday mattress deals.
That means there's still chance to save on some of the best mattresses we've ever tested, which means you could potentially kick off 2027 by sleeping better than you have in years. Ready? Grab a coffee and let's get stuck in.
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