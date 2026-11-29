Something I know all too well is how expensive gearing up for an outdoor adventure can become. Whether you need a new coat to keep you dry in the wet weather or a cooler box to keep your food fresh, there's a Cyber Monday deal to save you some cash.

Right now, top brands like Columbia, Stanley and Yeti have markdowns on some of their most popular outdoor gear to get you through any adventure. There's something for everyone, and as the holidays approach, these gadgets make excellent stocking fillers.

I've rounded up all of the best deals for you to peruse before the Cyber Monday clock runs out. From hand warmers to insulated cups, you'll find everything you could possibly need.

Outdoor deals:

Save 17% Giriaitus 17-In-1 Multitool Knife: was $23 now $19 at Amazon I'm a firm believer that if you're heading out on a hike or camping trip, you shouldn't be without a multitool. You never know when you're going to need to tackle an issue that your hands alone can't solve, so it's always best to have some backup in your pocket. This one from Giriaitus has 17 tools, including a pocket knife, flint sticks, can opener, screwdriver and rope cutter — the perfect stocking filler for an outdoors lover in your life. Read more Read less ▼

Save 16% Unihand Rechargeable Hand Warmers: was $19 now $16 at Amazon This pack of two rechargeable hand warmers is a lifesaver for me. When my hands get cold, they stiffen, and when it comes to adjusting my pack or layers, it becomes impossible. Having these rechargeable hand warmers in my pocket is a real game changer, as I can get 20 hours of heat to keep my fingers dexterous even in cold and rainy conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% Biat Rechargeable Headlamp: was $24 now $19 at Amazon This two-pack of headlamps is an essential that I always forget about. Since it's usually light when I head out of the house, it's not usually on my radar, and as it's getting darker quicker at this time of year, the last thing I want to do is use the torch on my phone for light. This one has a wide light and a spotlight on the side, for everything you need. Since this is a two-pack, I keep one in my regular hiking bag and one in my car just in case. Read more Read less ▼

Save 27% Stanley Camp Mug: was $30 now $22 at Amazon I've been a loyal user of the Stanley Cup for many years, but that's not all they do. The Stanley Camp Mug holds 24 ounces of liquid and has a cover on top that slides closed. The thermal insulation will keep your hot drinks hot for up to an hour and a half, and if you want a cold drink, it will keep it cold for 15 hours. Stanley is one of the most reliable options, and it's incredibly sturdy too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 37% Yeti Rambler: was $35 now $22 at Amazon The Yeti Rambler is the perfect size for your morning cup of Joe and can double up as a serving bowl for your food if you're packing light. I actually reach for this mug on a day-to-day basis to keep my coffee at my desk warm because it's the perfect size. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Columbia Men's Watertight II Jacket: was $100 now $60 at Amazon You can't go wrong with outerwear from Columbia, and this jacket offers nylon shell durability to withstand everything from a light drizzle of rain to a torrential downpour. The shape of this jacket is great, as the chin guard further protects you from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 Columbia Women's Arcadia II Waterproof Rain Jacket : was $100 now $60 at Amazon This fully waterproof women's rain jacket is easy to pack away and has an adjustable hood to protect you from the elements. This shell-style jacket is a great option for autumn or spring, when you're packing light layers, but now is the best time to get your hands on it with a 40% saving. Read more Read less ▼

Save $59 Columbia Men's Ascender Softshell Jacket: was $125 now $66 at Amazon A softshell jacket is one of the best ways to layer up over jumpers, and this one from Columbia is almost half price for Cyber Monday. It's water- and wind-resistant. and is adjustable at the hem and cuffs to keppy you as dry as possible. Read more Read less ▼

Save $60 Yeti Roadie: was $200 now $140 at Amazon Sometimes things are expensive for a reason, and after we tested the Yeti Roadie, we can see how it earned its price tag. It’s well-made and has a strap for easy transportation. You can save $60 on this reliable cooler this Cyber Monday — the perfect way to prepare for the summer heat. Read more Read less ▼