Live
Apple Black Friday deals LIVE: I'm tracking the best savings you can still get on AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watch and more
The lowest prices on Mac mini, iPads and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
You may have thought that Black Friday deals would end with Black Friday. However, Apple is carving its own path and continuing to offer amazing savings through the weekend. As a deals editor for Tom's Guide, I spend the entire year tracking price drops on Apple products — so I'm here to share the deals that are worth it as well as telling you which deals you can skip.
The one Apple deal I would buy today is 6 months of Apple TV for 50% off ($6.99/month.) This deal ends on November 30, so it's your very last chance to save! The Apple AirTag 2 for $18 (its lowest price ever) will also come in handy if you want to track down your luggage while you're travelling for the holidays.
Stay tuned for all the best Apple Black Friday deals you can still get, right to the minute. And don't miss our guide to the best Cyber Monday deals!
Apple Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Shop all Apple deals at Amazon
- iPhone: accessories from $12 @ Amazon
- iPhone 17e: 4 lines for $25/line @ T-Mobile
- Apple TV: was $14 now $7 @ Apple
- Apple 40W Dynamic Power Adapter: was $39 now $29 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro Max Case with MagSafe: was $59 now $43 @ Amazon
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch 12: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon
- MacBook Neo (256GB): was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
- MacBook Air M5 (13-inch): $1,299 now $999 @ Amazon
Editor's Picks
The latest version of Apple's earbuds gives you plenty to be excited about. They sound good for a range of different listeners, and include improved active noise cancellation and a heart rate monitor for fitness fanatics.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy | $149 @ Walmart
Read moreRead less▼
While this isn't the cheapest price ever for this MacBook, it's now back at its pre-price-hike cost, which is still worth celebrating. We rank it as the best laptop on the market right now because it delivers excellent performance, long battery life as well as Apple's handy AI features.
Read moreRead less▼
The MacBook Neo is the best laptop for shoppers on a budget. It sports a 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 x 1506) display, A18 Pro chipset, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and 1080p FaceTime HD camera. In our MacBook Neo review, we said no other laptop comes close in terms of bang for your buck.
Read moreRead less▼
Always losing stuff? That'll be a problem of the past with this AirTag deal. Attach it to your important stuff and you'll be able to use the Find My app on your iPhone to track its location. It's perfect to use on everything from your keys to your luggage while you're travelling over the holidays.
Read moreRead less▼
It's your final day to save on Apple TV, as you must sign up before November 30 to get this saving! And it's definitely worth it, as you can save more than 50% off your subscription (for the first six months.) You'll be able to catch the highly-anticipated sci-fi series "Neuromancer" when it releases in January 2027.
Read moreRead less▼
iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the iPhone 18 Pro for free when you open a new line and use three T-Mobile Picks. (T-Mobile's new data plans offer up to 3 Picks or free perks, such as DashPass by DoorDash or Netflix Standard. The number of Picks you get is based on the plan's price or how many phone lines are on your plan). In our iPhone 18 Pro review, we said it's the best phone money can buy. The iPhone 18 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED 120Hz display (2622 x 1206), A20 Pro chipset, and 256GB of storage. You also get a 48MP main, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto lens w/ 4x zoom, and an 18MP front camera.
Read moreRead less▼
Want the new Apple smartwatch? Now's your chance to get it with $100 off — its lowest price ever. The Apple Watch Series 12 delivers the line's most accurate heart rate sensing yet, alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features like Live Rewind and Siri Recap. In our Apple Watch 12 review, we said its continuous heart-rate sensing and better recovery information make it a must buy for Apple fans.
Read moreRead less▼
The new iPad mini A20 Pro model sports a larger 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR Display (2316 x 1512), A20 Pro CPU, 24% smaller bezels than its predecessor, and better audio. You also get a 12MP camera on the front and back and Wi-Fi 7 support. The base models (128GB/256GB) boast a 5-core CPU with 2 super cores and 3 efficiency cores, whereas the 512GB model bumps it to a 6-core CPU with 2 super cores and 4 efficiency cores.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save 38% on a new AirTag...
Always losing stuff? You won't have to worry about that any more if you pick up an AirTag. These trackers can go on your keys, wallet or inside your luggage while you're travelling — then if you can't find them, you can track them down using the Find My app on your iPhone. We checked the device out in our Apple AirTag 2 review, and the only thing our reviewer didn't like was the battery situation. It lasts up to a year with a CR2032 coin cell battery, but you have to remember to replace it as it's not rechargeable.
- AirTag 2: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon
Get big sound with $55 off the Beats Pill...
Want big sound in a small package? You can currently save $55 on the Beats Pill over at Amazon. We checked it out in our Beats Pill hands-on review and liked its balanced sound and 24-hour battery life. If you pick up more than one, you can link them together for surround sound! And the IP67 water resistance rating makes it great for pool parties.
The lowest price ever for this speaker is $88, but this deal is pretty close.
- Beats Pill: was $149 now $94 @ Amazon
Don't miss your chance to get $100 off the MacBook Neo...
You're breaking my heart, Apple. Like the Apple Watch SE 3 deal I shared previously, Amazon has flagged that this MacBook Neo deal will end tomorrow. That means it's your very last chance to get this laptop back at its original, pre-price-hike cost.
Picking up the MacBook Neo today would be a great idea, as we rank it as the best laptop for shoppers on a budget. Its A18 Pro chip can easily handle most everyday tasks, and its battery life lasts over 13 hours on a charge. The fun color options it comes in also makes it stand out from the pack!
- MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon
It's your LAST CHANCE to save on the Apple Watch SE 3...
Amazon has flagged that this Apple Watch SE 3 deal will end tomorrow, so it's your very last chance to save on Apple's best value smartwatch. Even though it costs less than the other Apple Watches, it still offers the most important features — like excellent health tracking, 5G connectivity and an always-on display.
However, ECG and blood oxygen monitoring are missing from the Apple Watch SE 3. So you'll need to opt for the Apple Watch 12 if you can't go without them.
- Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon
You can still get the iPad 11 for $379...
For a tablet that can handle all the everyday tasks you throw at it, the iPad 11 is the one to go for. After Black Friday, Amazon is selling it for $379 — but only in the silver colorway.
We currently rank it as the best tablet for shoppers on a budget because of its speedy A16 chip and 11-hour battery life. And even though it has been cheaper in the past, it's still the tablet I would recommend picking up today. It's more expensive than competitors like Amazon's Fire tablets, but it's pretty much better all around and will last you for years of use.
- iPad 11: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon
Lowest price ever for the AirPods Pro 3...
This Black Friday hasn't been the best for AirPods deals — with one major exception. The AirPods Pro 3 are on sale for $149, their lowest price ever. I think these are the best AirPods you can buy right now considering their suite of premium features at a relatively affordable price.
Meanwhile, the AirPods Max 2 at $419 have been cheaper in the past, and the AirPods 5 aren't even discounted. Sure, buying any pair of AirPods will get you strong sound quality and easy connectivity with your other Apple devices, so buying them is by no means a bad idea. But this AirPods Pro 3 deal is the best of the bunch by far.
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
This is the Apple deal I'd pick up today...
If I was going to buy one Apple deal today, it'd be this one. Right now you can get 50% off your Apple TV subscription for the first 6 months — but it's your last opportunity to save, as this sale ends tomorrow. I'm a fan of Anthony Mackie, so you know I'd take this chance to snap up a deal and catch him in the spy thriller "12 12 12".
- Apple TV: was $14/month now $7/month @ Apple
Welcome!
Welcome back to our Apple Black Friday deals live blog! Cyber Monday is tomorrow and by the looks of things, savings are sticking around for the whole of the weekend. There are a ton of Apple products on sale today, so stay tuned as I'll bring you all of the best savings.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.