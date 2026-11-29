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Save 38% on a new AirTag... (Image credit: Apple/Tom's Guide) Always losing stuff? You won't have to worry about that any more if you pick up an AirTag. These trackers can go on your keys, wallet or inside your luggage while you're travelling — then if you can't find them, you can track them down using the Find My app on your iPhone. We checked the device out in our Apple AirTag 2 review, and the only thing our reviewer didn't like was the battery situation. It lasts up to a year with a CR2032 coin cell battery, but you have to remember to replace it as it's not rechargeable. AirTag 2: was $29 now $18 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Get big sound with $55 off the Beats Pill... (Image credit: Future) Want big sound in a small package? You can currently save $55 on the Beats Pill over at Amazon. We checked it out in our Beats Pill hands-on review and liked its balanced sound and 24-hour battery life. If you pick up more than one, you can link them together for surround sound! And the IP67 water resistance rating makes it great for pool parties. The lowest price ever for this speaker is $88, but this deal is pretty close. Beats Pill: was $149 now $94 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Don't miss your chance to get $100 off the MacBook Neo... (Image credit: Future) You're breaking my heart, Apple. Like the Apple Watch SE 3 deal I shared previously, Amazon has flagged that this MacBook Neo deal will end tomorrow. That means it's your very last chance to get this laptop back at its original, pre-price-hike cost. Picking up the MacBook Neo today would be a great idea, as we rank it as the best laptop for shoppers on a budget. Its A18 Pro chip can easily handle most everyday tasks, and its battery life lasts over 13 hours on a charge. The fun color options it comes in also makes it stand out from the pack! MacBook Neo: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

It's your LAST CHANCE to save on the Apple Watch SE 3... (Image credit: Future) Amazon has flagged that this Apple Watch SE 3 deal will end tomorrow, so it's your very last chance to save on Apple's best value smartwatch. Even though it costs less than the other Apple Watches, it still offers the most important features — like excellent health tracking, 5G connectivity and an always-on display. However, ECG and blood oxygen monitoring are missing from the Apple Watch SE 3. So you'll need to opt for the Apple Watch 12 if you can't go without them. Apple Watch SE 3: was $249 now $179 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

You can still get the iPad 11 for $379... (Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide) For a tablet that can handle all the everyday tasks you throw at it, the iPad 11 is the one to go for. After Black Friday, Amazon is selling it for $379 — but only in the silver colorway. We currently rank it as the best tablet for shoppers on a budget because of its speedy A16 chip and 11-hour battery life. And even though it has been cheaper in the past, it's still the tablet I would recommend picking up today. It's more expensive than competitors like Amazon's Fire tablets, but it's pretty much better all around and will last you for years of use. iPad 11: was $449 now $379 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Lowest price ever for the AirPods Pro 3... (Image credit: Tom's Guide) This Black Friday hasn't been the best for AirPods deals — with one major exception. The AirPods Pro 3 are on sale for $149, their lowest price ever. I think these are the best AirPods you can buy right now considering their suite of premium features at a relatively affordable price. Meanwhile, the AirPods Max 2 at $419 have been cheaper in the past, and the AirPods 5 aren't even discounted. Sure, buying any pair of AirPods will get you strong sound quality and easy connectivity with your other Apple devices, so buying them is by no means a bad idea. But this AirPods Pro 3 deal is the best of the bunch by far. AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

This is the Apple deal I'd pick up today... (Image credit: Shutterstock) If I was going to buy one Apple deal today, it'd be this one. Right now you can get 50% off your Apple TV subscription for the first 6 months — but it's your last opportunity to save, as this sale ends tomorrow. I'm a fan of Anthony Mackie, so you know I'd take this chance to snap up a deal and catch him in the spy thriller "12 12 12". Apple TV: was $14/month now $7/month @ Apple By Millie Davis-Williams