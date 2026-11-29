I've found top sleep tracker deals from Oura, Garmin and Apple under $300 for Black Friday and I'd recommend them all for accurate and helpful sleep data
Last chance to save up to $100 on the Oura Ring 5 and Garmin Vivoactive 6 in these extended Black Friday sleep tracker sales
The Oura Ring reigns as the very best sleep tracker you can buy. It's accurate, comfortable, and loaded with software that helps guide you towards better sleep habits. Oura's Black Friday sale knocks the new Ring 5 from $399 to $299 at Amazon, offering you the lowest ever price on this top-rated smart ring.
But if it's a smart watch you're after this Black Friday, let me introduce you to the Garmin Vivoactive 6 down to $249.99 at Garmin now. Its sleep tracking is solid, delivering a nightly sleep score and readiness rating alongside biometric data and a smart alarm feature. It's an especially good purchase if you're an active person looking for a smart watch to track your daytime activities as well as your nighttime metrics.
We're live tracking all the best value Cyber Monday mattress sales today but if it's a tracker you want, let's dig into why these are such great Black Friday sleep tracker deals and what alternatives are out there. For more of the best sleep deals of the year, head to our Black Friday sleep sales hub.
Shop the best Oura Ring deal
Down to its lowest price on record, the 'world's smallest smart ring' is selling fast this Black Friday. You can find it with 25% off at Amazon, reducing the silver and black models to $299 and brushed silver, stealth, deep rose and gold models to $399. The Oura Ring 5 is unbeaten in our sleep tracking tests, proven to provide accurate data night after night. Meanwhile, the Oura Advisor software offers personalized sleep advice to constantly improve the quality of your rest. Just be prepared to a pay a monthly subscription (starting from $5.99) to access all features.
Our Oura Ring 5 review: ★★★★½
Shop the best Garmin watch for sleep tracking
The Garmin Vivoactive 6 combines a slim (42mm), lightweight (36g) design and strong 7-day battery life with Garmin's core sleep tools, making it an ideal watch to wear overnight. Alongside useful heart rate, HRV, and sleep stage tracking, it includes Garmin's Sleep Coach guidance, nap detection, and a smart alarm feature to help you wake up more gently. The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is a great pick if you want a tracker that can provide a holistic view of how well your body is resting and recovering between workouts and active days.
Our Garmin Vivoactive 6 review: ★★★★½
Shop the best Apple Watch for sleep tracking
From Apple's sleep apnea detection to overnight temperature tracking as well as the usual sleep stats, this flagship iOS smartwatch has a lot going for it from a sleep perspective. The Apple Watch is 25% off at Amazon now taking the price from $399 to $299 — that's the lowest we've seen since it launched in September this year. Plus it's packed with Apple's new heart rate monitor and Readiness score.
Our Apple Watch Series 12 review: ★★★★★
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Eve is a sleep tech product tester and writer at Tom's Guide, covering everything from smart beds and sleep trackers, to sleep earbuds and sunrise alarm clocks. Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism, and has four years’ experience writing features and news. In her role as Sleep Tech Product Tester and Writer for Tom's Guide, Eve is constantly trying out and reviewing the latest sleep products from brands such as Apple, Garmin, Whoop, Hatch, Sleep Number, Eight Sleep, and Oura. A fitness enthusiast who completed the London Marathon earlier this year, Eve loves exploring the relationship between good sleep, overall health, and physical performance, and how great sleep tech can make that relationship even better.
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