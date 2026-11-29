I've been sitting on the AirPods Pro 2 for too long. Don't get me wrong, they still sound great and offer solid noise cancellation performance. But I can't overlook all of the upgrades the AirPods Pro 3 bring to the table — especially at this Cyber Monday price.

Right now I'm surprised you can still snag the AirPods Pro 3 for just $149 on Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds. And just $20 more than the regular AirPods 5.

These are the key upgrades you get with these new buds, as you'll see in our AirPods Pro 3 review.

A better fit: I can attest that the AirPods Pro 2 fall out of ears too often, but the AirPods Pro 3 do not, which fit better and offer better in-ear stability when doing things like running.

I can attest that the AirPods Pro 2 fall out of ears too often, but the AirPods Pro 3 do not, which fit better and offer better in-ear stability when doing things like running. Even better ANC: The AirPods Pro 3 remove 2x more noise than the AirPods Pro 2, which means I can use them on my 2-hour bus ride to work (really) and can enjoy tunes or sports radio during my commute without screeching tires or snoring.

The AirPods Pro 3 remove 2x more noise than the AirPods Pro 2, which means I can use them on my 2-hour bus ride to work (really) and can enjoy tunes or sports radio during my commute without screeching tires or snoring. Built-in heart rate sensing: I like to work out but don't always want to wear an Apple Watch. The AirPods Pro 3 have a built-in heart rate sensor, so you cna keep track of your heart rate while you're on the move.

I like to work out but don't always want to wear an Apple Watch. The AirPods Pro 3 have a built-in heart rate sensor, so you cna keep track of your heart rate while you're on the move. Live translation: This is not a feature I'd use ofen but it's nice to have. You can speak to someone and understand their language right through the earbuds, and you can use your iPhone to show the transcriptions live.

This is not a feature I'd use ofen but it's nice to have. You can speak to someone and understand their language right through the earbuds, and you can use your iPhone to show the transcriptions live. Longer battery life: The new AirPods Pro offer 8 hours of battery life with ANC on, up from 6 hours on the Pro 2. Plus, you get 24 hours with the MagSafe case.

Overall, I think the AirPods Pro 3 are the best wireless earbuds money can buy, and with this Black Friday deal I'm finally pulling the trigger. The better fit and longer battery life alone are reasons to upgrade, but you'll also benefit from better mic performance during calls.

For more deals, check out all of the best Apple Black Friday deals you can still get that we're tracking live.