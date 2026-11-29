I use AirPods every day, and I'm grabbing this AirPods Pro 3 Cyber Monday deal for just $149
These upgrades are worth it
I've been sitting on the AirPods Pro 2 for too long. Don't get me wrong, they still sound great and offer solid noise cancellation performance. But I can't overlook all of the upgrades the AirPods Pro 3 bring to the table — especially at this Cyber Monday price.
Right now I'm surprised you can still snag the AirPods Pro 3 for just $149 on Amazon. That's $100 off and the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds. And just $20 more than the regular AirPods 5.
In our AirPods Pro 3 review, we said these earbuds are the best AirPods yet. With features like Live Translation, heart rate tracking, and integrated Siri, they're ideal if you want your earbuds to work for you. But if you "just" want industry-leading earbuds with perfect sound and great ANC, the Pro 3 won't let you down.
Price check: $149 @ Best Buy | $149 @ Walmart
These are the key upgrades you get with these new buds, as you'll see in our AirPods Pro 3 review.
- A better fit: I can attest that the AirPods Pro 2 fall out of ears too often, but the AirPods Pro 3 do not, which fit better and offer better in-ear stability when doing things like running.
- Even better ANC: The AirPods Pro 3 remove 2x more noise than the AirPods Pro 2, which means I can use them on my 2-hour bus ride to work (really) and can enjoy tunes or sports radio during my commute without screeching tires or snoring.
- Built-in heart rate sensing: I like to work out but don't always want to wear an Apple Watch. The AirPods Pro 3 have a built-in heart rate sensor, so you cna keep track of your heart rate while you're on the move.
- Live translation: This is not a feature I'd use ofen but it's nice to have. You can speak to someone and understand their language right through the earbuds, and you can use your iPhone to show the transcriptions live.
- Longer battery life: The new AirPods Pro offer 8 hours of battery life with ANC on, up from 6 hours on the Pro 2. Plus, you get 24 hours with the MagSafe case.
Overall, I think the AirPods Pro 3 are the best wireless earbuds money can buy, and with this Black Friday deal I'm finally pulling the trigger. The better fit and longer battery life alone are reasons to upgrade, but you'll also benefit from better mic performance during calls.
For more deals, check out all of the best Apple Black Friday deals you can still get that we're tracking live.
Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
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Mark Spoonauer is the global editor in chief of Tom's Guide and has covered technology for over 20 years. In addition to overseeing the direction of Tom's Guide, Mark specializes in covering all things mobile, having reviewed dozens of smartphones and other gadgets. He has spoken at key industry events and appears regularly on TV to discuss the latest trends, including Cheddar, Fox Business and other outlets. Mark was previously editor in chief of Laptop Mag, and his work has appeared in Wired, Popular Science and Inc. Follow him on Twitter at @mspoonauer.
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