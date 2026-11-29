Last-minute Black Friday Nintendo Switch Deals 2026 (Image credit: Amazon) Staff picked deals:

1. Quick Links

2. Editor's Choice

3. Latest Updates

The Black Friday deals are in their twilight hours before Cyber Monday takes over — so you've still got some time to grab an incredible deal on Switch consoles, games and accessories.

I'll be tracking them live for the next day, to help you get a great price on the stuff that you want. If you don't spot something you're into immediately, then make sure you come back later to see what else we've found. Letsa-go!

For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.

Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals

Editor's Choice Save $50 Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Unbelievably, this deal is still available after Black Friday! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox. Read more Read less ▼