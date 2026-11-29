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I’m tracking the best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals on consoles, games, accessories and more
I'm vetting the best deals on games, accessories, and consoles
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
The Black Friday deals are in their twilight hours before Cyber Monday takes over — so you've still got some time to grab an incredible deal on Switch consoles, games and accessories.
I'll be tracking them live for the next day, to help you get a great price on the stuff that you want. If you don't spot something you're into immediately, then make sure you come back later to see what else we've found. Letsa-go!
For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle & Sparks of Hope: was $14 now $9
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: was $59 now $46
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Unbelievably, this deal is still available after Black Friday! For $499, you can pick up a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle that includes the console, Mario Kart World and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership. That's an $87 saving compared to purchasing each item individually. The deal also brings the bundle back to its original launch price, before the Switch 2's price increase. While it's not a brand-new discount, it's still a pretty compelling offer, particularly when you consider the rising prices of competing consoles like the PS5 and Xbox.
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Don't miss the savings on this gaming headset. In our Turtle Beach Airlite Fit review, we loved this headset's ultra-comfortable design, its great sound quality, and its flip-to-mute mic. Better yet, we loved the affordable price, which has just got even better thanks to this deal.
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PowerA's Slim Case for Switch 2 is a no-frills option with a pricetag to match. It comes in an appealing Dark Heather Grey hue, and also protects your Switch 2 console; there is a built-in Game Card holder, which can store up to 10 games, and can even double as a play stand.
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The GameSir Super Nova is one of the cheapest controllers featuring Hall Effect triggers and thumbsticks, both of which lend you an edge in gaming. Compatible with a range of devices, the Super Nova boasts great gaming performance and it comes with a charging dock. It’s competitively priced and its companion software is user-friendly too. We rank it as the best Nintendo Switch 2 controller for shoppers on a budget.
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Switch 2 owners can save and expand their console's storage with a 24% discount on this 512GB SanDisk microSD card.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
A case for your Switch
The Switch is a wonderfully portable system, but it's still not safe from damage that can come from being tossed in a bag and taken on vacation. A case will protect the screen and the analog sticks when you put the system away.
- Turtle Beach PlayTrek Hard Shell Case: was $24 now $17 @ Amazon
Some of the best games ever made
The venerable Kingdom Hearts series are some great games, mixing Final Fantasy styling with Disney characters and settings. The Switch 2 collection is now available with a great discount this Black Friday, with $15 off full price.
- Kingdom Hearts Collection (I-III) Switch 2: Was $74 now $59 @ Amazon
Join Cloud and the crew for some hijinks
One of the best games of the last couple of years came to Switch 2, and it somehow looks incredible. It's one of the best ways of playing Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on the go, and it plays super well on the Switch 2.
- Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
All the Mario Galaxy
Some of the best games of all time are the Mario Galaxy titles. They're some of my favorites, that's for sure — and at the moment you can enjoy both in this bundle for $20 off this Black Friday.
- Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2: was $69 now $48 @ Amazon
A new controller to match your Switch
So you've got the system, a game, and some extra storage — now you just need a new controller to finish everything off. We loved the Turtle Beach Rematch when we tested it, and this Black Friday deal makes it even more affordable.
- Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller: was $64 now $39 @ Amazon
Some more storage for sir/madame
One of my least favorite things about my Switch is how much storage it doesn't have. I get a few games installed, get playing, and then try to install something else and it doesn't fit. That's where one of these comes in clutch — extra storage for a whole bunch of new games.
This card is gonna work perfectly with both a first edition Switch and a Switch 2, giving you more space for saves and games. Even better, its reduced in the Black Friday sales!
- SANDISK 512GB microSD Express Card: was $199 now $129 @ Amazon
Grab a Switch 2 with Mario Kart for $50 off
Looking for the best start possible with a new Switch? Grab this bundle. For a great $50 saving, you get a Switch 2 and a copy of Mario Kart world, one of our favorite games for the system.
Don't ask how many hours I've put into it.
Even I don't want to know that.
- Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World Bundle: was $549 now $499 @ Amazon
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