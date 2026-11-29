Live
These Black Friday streaming deals are still LIVE from $0.99 on Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Apple TV, Paramount+ and more
Our favorite streaming deals still available
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. FAQ
4. Latest Updates
Black Friday might officially be over, but that doesn’t mean the streaming deals have disappeared! With Cyber Monday just around the corner, several streaming services are still offering some seriously good discounts, giving you another chance to save on your favorite movies, TV shows and live sports without paying full price.
I’m keeping an eye on the latest offers, and there are still plenty worth checking out. You can grab streaming subscriptions from as little as $0.99 right now. Personally, my favorite deal remains the Disney+/Hulu bundle for just $4.99 a month, which is arguably the best streaming deal I’ve seen all year. But that’s not all! HBO Max is also down to $5.49/month, Paramount+ Premium costs just $2.99/month, and there are even Prime Video add-on deals starting at $0.99/month.
Of course, these offers won’t stick around forever. Some Black Friday promotions are due to expire before or on Cyber Monday, so I’d recommend checking them out sooner rather than later. Below, I’ve rounded up the best streaming deals that are still LIVE, and I’ll be continuing to update this blog throughout the day. For more deals, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.
Quick Links
- Disney+ and Hulu: $4.99/month
- HBO Max: $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: $6.99/month
- Paramount+ Premium: $2.99/month
- Peacock from $2.99/month
- Prime Video channels from $0.99/month
- Starz: $11.99/year
- Fubo: Up to $30 off your first month
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle was already worth the full price of $12.99, but now that it's almost 60% off for Black Friday at $4.99/month, it's an absolute steal. For that price, you get two streaming platforms that pair together perfectly. Disney+ is a vault of beloved content, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, while Hulu has plenty for older viewers with an extensive lineup of TV shows and movies. Even better, you can lock in this discounted price for an entire year now. Offer ends Nov. 30.
Read moreRead less▼
Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video add-on subscriptions are a cheap way to build out your streaming library, and it's all conveniently available directly within Amazon's platform. Deals start from just $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you're in the mood to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription to scratch that itch.
Read moreRead less▼
Unfortunately, Apple TV is just as great as everyone says it is, but that price tag ain't always easy to recommend to folks. Now that it's 50% off for six months for Black Friday, it softens the sting a bit. This often-overlooked platform goes toe-to-toe with the biggest names for high-quality original TV shows, home to buzzworthy series like "Severance," "Shrinking," "Slow Horses," and, of course, "Ted Lasso." Offer runs through Nov. 30.
Read moreRead less▼
Paramount+ has slashed the price on all its tiers to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, plus your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" that just kicked off to live sports like NFL and Champions League soccer. Granted, this offer is only valid for two months, which is stingy compared to other deals. Offer ends Nov. 30.
Read moreRead less▼
Peacock skipped the holiday sales last year, but it's back with a Black Friday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is marked down to just $2.99, but I'd urge you to go for the Premium tier instead. It nabs you full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the lowest-cost Black Friday deal you'll see today, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer. Offer ends Nov. 30.
Read moreRead less▼
Starz is offering a full year of streaming for just $11.99, a huge drop from the usual $69.99. That's a massive saving of $58, or around 83% off! You'll pay less than $1 a month for 12 months of hit original series, blockbuster movies and plenty of binge-worthy entertainment. It's an especially good deal for Black Friday, so I'd jump on it while you can.
Read moreRead less▼
HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service, and this Black Friday deal makes it even easier to recommend with 50% off for an entire year. Honestly, you won't find a better library of prestige TV, blockbuster movies and must-watch originals. After all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! You can grab this discount through Prime Video, and signing up now means you'll be ready for the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" series in December. Just don't wait too long: this offer expires Nov. 30.
Read moreRead less▼
AMC+ might not be the biggest streaming service out there, but it's well worth a spot in your entertainment lineup. If you're a fan of "The Walking Dead," you'll find the entire zombie saga here, along with a solid selection of movies to explore. Right now, you can add AMC+ to your Prime Video subscription for just $2.75 a month, a huge discount from its regular $10.99 price. It's an easy deal to overlook, but I'd say it's worth a closer look. If you don't mind ads, the ad-supported version is $1.99 for two months.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
Get your anime fix with Crunchyroll, streaming ‘Chainsaw Man,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and more
If anime is more your thing, don’t forget about Crunchyroll! It’s home to a huge library of Japanese animation, including popular hits like “Chainsaw Man,” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Demon Slayer” and “One Piece.” Whether you’re looking to catch up on a series you’ve missed or discover something new, there’s plenty to keep you entertained.
- Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month (was $9.99)
Remember, Prime Video has discounted several add-on subscriptions!
One more deal worth keeping an eye on is over at Prime Video. Amazon has discounted several of its add-on subscriptions for Black Friday, with some starting at just $0.99/month. This is a nice opportunity to try out a service you might not normally subscribe to. You can add them directly through your existing Prime Video account, so there's no need to sign up for a completely separate service.
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
Jump on the hype around ‘Slow Horses’ on Apple TV
I’d say now’s a pretty good time to give Apple TV a go if “Slow Horses” is still sitting on your watchlist. Gary Oldman is brilliant as Jackson Lamb in this wonderfully entertaining spy thriller, which has become one of Apple’s biggest hits. It’s got plenty of twists, sharp humor and some fantastic performances, so I can see why it’s developed such a loyal following.
Apple TV is also offering a discounted subscription for Black Friday, making this a good opportunity to catch up on “Slow Horses” and explore the rest of its library without paying full price.
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
A quick break from deals to give you an incredibly important tip
A quick but important reminder before you get carried away signing up for everything! Most of these Black Friday streaming deals are only available for a limited time, and once the promotional periods end, your subscriptions will automatically renew at their regular prices. That $4.99 monthly deal could suddenly become a much bigger expense.
My advice? Set a reminder on your phone for a few days before each discounted subscription is due to renew. That way, you can decide whether you want to keep the service or cancel before you’re charged full price. There’s nothing wrong with taking advantage of these offers, just don’t let a great deal turn into an unexpected monthly bill!
You need to get Starz for the incredible series that is ‘Sweetpea’
If there’s one show I'd recommend checking out on Starz, it’s “Sweetpea.” Ella Purnell is fantastic as Rhiannon Lewis, a seemingly ordinary young woman who finds herself pushed to breaking point and starts taking matters into her own hands. It’s a deliciously dark comedy thriller with plenty of twists. If you’ve been meaning to watch it, Starz is still offering a pretty incredible Black Friday deal. You can get a full year of the service for just $11.99, which works out at around $1 a month. And there’s no better time with “Sweetpea” season 2 also coming to the service.
- Starz (12 months): now $11.99 (was $69.99)
Stream the brilliant new comedy ‘Dig’ on Peacock
If you’re in the mood for something new to watch, I’d definitely put “Dig” on your Peacock watchlist. The new comedy brings together Amy Poehler and “Parks and Recreation” co-creator Mike Schur, which is already a pretty promising combination. It follows four women working at an archaeological dig in Greece who stumble upon a mysterious discovery that sends them down a much bigger rabbit hole. Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan and Antonia Thomas also star.
Peacock’s Black Friday offer is still live ahead of Cyber Monday, with subscriptions starting at just $2.99/month. You can also watch other streaming hits like “The Traitors,” “All Her Fault” and “The Office.”
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
Catch up on ‘Landman,’ ‘Marshals,’ and ‘Dutton Ranch’ on Paramount+ now
Paramount+ is another one worth considering if you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your subscriptions. There’s plenty to get stuck into, from Taylor Sheridan hits like “Landman” and “Tulsa King” to crime dramas like “MobLand” and “Dexter: Resurrection.” There's also “Yellowjackets” if you’re after something a little darker. The good news is that Paramount+ Premium is still just $2.99/month with the Black Friday offer.
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
Haven’t got around to watching ‘Lanterns’? HBO Max is still discounted
If you’ve been meaning to catch up on “Lanterns” but haven’t got around to it yet, this might be a good excuse. HBO Max is still offering a discounted subscription for just $5.49/month, so you can get stuck into the show alongside plenty of other movies and series in its library. I think it’s a pretty decent deal if you’ve been considering giving the service a try, particularly if you have a few things on your watchlist.
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
You can still get Disney+ and Hulu together for less than $5 a month
The Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month is still my favorite streaming deal of the year, especially when you consider how much content you're getting for the price. It's a nice way to keep up with what's on both platforms without adding too much to your monthly streaming bill. Just bear in mind that this is the ad-supported plan, and the promotional price won't last forever.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
Black Friday might be over, but the streaming deals aren’t!
Hi I’m Alix, and I’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest last-minute Black Friday streaming deals as we head towards Cyber Monday. There are still some fantastic discounts up for grabs, with subscriptions starting from just $0.99 on services like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and Paramount+. I’ll be sharing the best offers, keeping an eye on price changes and flagging any deals that are about to expire.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.