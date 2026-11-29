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Get your anime fix with Crunchyroll, streaming ‘Chainsaw Man,’ ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ and more (Image credit: MAPPA) If anime is more your thing, don’t forget about Crunchyroll! It’s home to a huge library of Japanese animation, including popular hits like “Chainsaw Man,” “Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Demon Slayer” and “One Piece.” Whether you’re looking to catch up on a series you’ve missed or discover something new, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month (was $9.99) By Alix Blackburn

Remember, Prime Video has discounted several add-on subscriptions! (Image credit: Andrew Berezovsky / Alamy) One more deal worth keeping an eye on is over at Prime Video. Amazon has discounted several of its add-on subscriptions for Black Friday, with some starting at just $0.99/month. This is a nice opportunity to try out a service you might not normally subscribe to. You can add them directly through your existing Prime Video account, so there's no need to sign up for a completely separate service. Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month By Alix Blackburn

Jump on the hype around ‘Slow Horses’ on Apple TV (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) I’d say now’s a pretty good time to give Apple TV a go if “Slow Horses” is still sitting on your watchlist. Gary Oldman is brilliant as Jackson Lamb in this wonderfully entertaining spy thriller, which has become one of Apple’s biggest hits. It’s got plenty of twists, sharp humor and some fantastic performances, so I can see why it’s developed such a loyal following. Apple TV is also offering a discounted subscription for Black Friday, making this a good opportunity to catch up on “Slow Horses” and explore the rest of its library without paying full price. Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99) By Alix Blackburn

A quick break from deals to give you an incredibly important tip (Image credit: Shutterstock; logos for Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video and Paramount+) A quick but important reminder before you get carried away signing up for everything! Most of these Black Friday streaming deals are only available for a limited time, and once the promotional periods end, your subscriptions will automatically renew at their regular prices. That $4.99 monthly deal could suddenly become a much bigger expense. My advice? Set a reminder on your phone for a few days before each discounted subscription is due to renew. That way, you can decide whether you want to keep the service or cancel before you’re charged full price. There’s nothing wrong with taking advantage of these offers, just don’t let a great deal turn into an unexpected monthly bill! By Alix Blackburn

You need to get Starz for the incredible series that is ‘Sweetpea’ (Image credit: SKY) If there’s one show I'd recommend checking out on Starz, it’s “Sweetpea.” Ella Purnell is fantastic as Rhiannon Lewis, a seemingly ordinary young woman who finds herself pushed to breaking point and starts taking matters into her own hands. It’s a deliciously dark comedy thriller with plenty of twists. If you’ve been meaning to watch it, Starz is still offering a pretty incredible Black Friday deal. You can get a full year of the service for just $11.99, which works out at around $1 a month. And there’s no better time with “Sweetpea” season 2 also coming to the service. Starz (12 months): now $11.99 (was $69.99) By Alix Blackburn

Stream the brilliant new comedy ‘Dig’ on Peacock (Image credit: Peacock) If you’re in the mood for something new to watch, I’d definitely put “Dig” on your Peacock watchlist. The new comedy brings together Amy Poehler and “Parks and Recreation” co-creator Mike Schur, which is already a pretty promising combination. It follows four women working at an archaeological dig in Greece who stumble upon a mysterious discovery that sends them down a much bigger rabbit hole. Hugh Laurie, Geraldine Viswanathan and Antonia Thomas also star. Peacock’s Black Friday offer is still live ahead of Cyber Monday, with subscriptions starting at just $2.99/month. You can also watch other streaming hits like “The Traitors,” “All Her Fault” and “The Office.” Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)

Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99) By Alix Blackburn

Catch up on ‘Landman,’ ‘Marshals,’ and ‘Dutton Ranch’ on Paramount+ now (Image credit: Paramount+) Paramount+ is another one worth considering if you’re looking to add a new streaming service to your subscriptions. There’s plenty to get stuck into, from Taylor Sheridan hits like “Landman” and “Tulsa King” to crime dramas like “MobLand” and “Dexter: Resurrection.” There's also “Yellowjackets” if you’re after something a little darker. The good news is that Paramount+ Premium is still just $2.99/month with the Black Friday offer. Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99) By Alix Blackburn

Haven’t got around to watching ‘Lanterns’? HBO Max is still discounted (Image credit: HBO) If you’ve been meaning to catch up on “Lanterns” but haven’t got around to it yet, this might be a good excuse. HBO Max is still offering a discounted subscription for just $5.49/month, so you can get stuck into the show alongside plenty of other movies and series in its library. I think it’s a pretty decent deal if you’ve been considering giving the service a try, particularly if you have a few things on your watchlist. HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99) By Alix Blackburn

You can still get Disney+ and Hulu together for less than $5 a month (Image credit: Hulu / Disney+) The Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month is still my favorite streaming deal of the year, especially when you consider how much content you're getting for the price. It's a nice way to keep up with what's on both platforms without adding too much to your monthly streaming bill. Just bear in mind that this is the ad-supported plan, and the promotional price won't last forever. Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99) By Alix Blackburn

Black Friday might be over, but the streaming deals aren’t! (Image credit: Shutterstock) Hi I’m Alix, and I’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest last-minute Black Friday streaming deals as we head towards Cyber Monday. There are still some fantastic discounts up for grabs, with subscriptions starting from just $0.99 on services like Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max and Paramount+. I’ll be sharing the best offers, keeping an eye on price changes and flagging any deals that are about to expire. By Alix Blackburn