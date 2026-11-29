FastestVPN has just dropped the cheapest VPN deal I’ve seen this discount season. It's only around for Black Friday, though, so you’ll want to move quickly. For a one-time payment of just $27, you get FastestVPN for life, with its password manager thrown in for FREE – also with lifetime access.

A lifetime VPN plan is almost unheard of, and it solves one of the biggest problems with VPNs – providers luring you in with low introductory prices, only to hike them up on renewal. With FastestVPN, you pay once and enjoy access forever.

Better yet, it’s the cheapest VPN I’ve ever seen – even cheaper than FastestVPN’s regular lifetime deal from last year, which cost $30. Just keep in mind that you must use the code FUTUREBF2026 to claim this Black Friday VPN deal at checkout.

FastestVPN | 67% DISCOUNT | Lifetime plan + lifetime password manager

Was: $99

Now: $27 one-off payment

Use code: FUTUREBF2026

FastestVPN can't match the very best VPNs, but it gets the essentials right – and you won't find a cheaper way to stay protected, with no renewal hikes to worry about either. What you'll get:

📈 A VPN for life – no questions

🔐 Verified no-logs policy

📱 Lifetime password manager

✨ 10 simultaneous connections FastestVPN’s lifetime plan, which includes its no-frills VPN and password manager, now costs just $27 upfront. Use the code FUTUREBF2026 to claim the discount. As mentioned earlier, this is the cheapest VPN I'd actually recommend buying.

FastestVPN isn't the best VPN around, but this lifetime deal is hard to beat

FastestVPN isn’t in our best VPN rankings, but it gets the basics right. With a deal this unique, I can definitely see it being a great pick for VPN beginners on a tight budget. Despite its name, it isn’t the fastest VPN we’ve tested, but it’s no slouch either. It averaged 730 Mbps on WireGuard, which is plenty for streaming, gaming, downloads, and video calls.

It ticks plenty of privacy boxes, too. Its no-logs policy has been independently audited, albeit by the lesser-known AltiusIT, and it’s based in the privacy-friendly Cayman Islands. There’s also a reliable kill switch, DNS leak protection, and Double VPN, which routes your traffic through two servers instead of one.

That said, Double VPN only works on dedicated servers, and with just 800+ servers in 49 countries, your options are a bit limited. Split tunneling only works for websites, and we couldn’t unblock Netflix in any region. For holiday binging, Norton VPN and NordVPN are miles ahead as streaming VPNs, while PrivadoVPN’s $1.11-per-month Black Friday deal makes it a great budget alternative.

On the plus side, FastestVPN’s clean, clutter-free apps and automatic setup wizards make it one of the easier VPNs to use. Its 10 simultaneous connections also match top VPNs NordVPN and Proton VPN. If you need more, Surfshark ($2.29 per month) and Private Internet Access ($1.49 per month) both offer unlimited simultaneous connections.

FastestVPN’s deal also includes its password manager – for FREE – which is great considering a standalone password manager can cost anywhere between $2 and $5 per month. The closest alternative is ExpressVPN's Advanced plan, which includes its ExpressKeys password manager and currently costs $3.49 per month.

All in all, FastestVPN isn't trying to be the best VPN out there. It's simply trying to offer you a great Black Friday deal, and it does that pretty well. For $27 one-off payment, you get a decent VPN plus a free password manager. Just temper your expectations a little, and grab it while you can, because it won't be around for long.