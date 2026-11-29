Cyber Monday Garmin deals: This is your last chance to save up to 38% on the Forerunner, Fenix, Venu, and Instinct lines
Grab these while you can
If you've been waiting for Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your running watch, I've got good news — Garmin has discounted some of its best watches a day early. However, it'll likely be your last chance to save before the holidays are here.
One of my favorite Garmins of the year, the Garmin Venu 4, is currently on sale for $449 in the Cyber Monday sale. This clever little smartwatch has all of the health and fitness tracking capabilities of Garmin's premium smartwatches, but with a beautiful AMOLED screen and chic design.
Not for you? Read on to see more of the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals.
Quick links
- See all Cyber Monday deals
- Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $191 @ Amazon
- Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449 now $249 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon
- Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 @ Amazon
- Garmin Forerunner 970: was $749 now $649 @ Amazon
- Garmin Enduro 3: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1099 now $849 @ Amazon
Garmin Cyber Monday deals
While this is a good deal, I'd actually hold out a bit longer if you're looking at the Forerunner 165, because it has dropped as low as $129 in the past. It's a running watch with an AMOLED display and a great option for new runners and those who prefer a smaller wearable.
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The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED is an adventure watch that offers incredible battery life and a distinctive look that separates it from the Forerunner lineup. This $200 discount is one of the biggest percentage savings available on a Garmin right now.
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This is one of five Garmin deals I've been looking out for this Black Friday, because even though the Forerunner 265 is an older model, it's still very competitive with newer watches like the Forerunner 570 and Coros Pace 4, especially at this discounted price of $299.
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This is a welcome discount on the Forerunner 965, which is an outstanding sports watch with offline maps. It's a value alternative to newer watches like the Forerunner 970, and perfect for serious runners and triathletes.
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The Venu 4 is one of the top options in Garmin's current lineup and has a sleek, attractive design with a built-in flashlight. It looks smart but still offers Garmin's outstanding sports tracking and training analysis, and the flashlight is very handy.
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I think the Forerunner 570 is a little underspec'd compared with the Forerunner 965 and Venu 4 at the same price on sale, but it's still a great sports watch and comes in a range of colorful designs, whereas most Garmins stick to the same conservative colors. It also comes in two sizes, which is good news for those with smaller wrists.
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The Venu X1 sticks out within the Garmin line-up because of its ultra-thin, rectangular design. It's an impressively full-featured watch, though, rivaling the Forerunner 970 with regard to sports and smart features, and some love the thinness of its case.
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The Forerunner 970 is the best overall sports watch on the market, in my opinion, and I've used it for over a year to track my marathon training. It has a sleek, attractive design and all of Garmin's flagship features aside from LTE connectivity.
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I've just reviewed the Garmin Enduro 4, and my only real criticism of the watch is that it's very similar to the Enduro 3 while being more expensive. Now, the Enduro 3 is $200 cheaper; thanks to this deal, it's definitely the better buy for anyone looking for a long-lasting adventure watch with a MIP display.
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Garmin is now doing a great job of rolling back new features to older watches, which means the Fenix 8 is a very good value alternative to the newer Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9 lineup. The orange design is one of the best-looking watches Garmin has ever made, and it's packed with sports and navigation features.
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The recent launch of the Fenix 9 Pro means that the Fenix 8 Pro was always going to return to its lowest price this Black Friday, and I think it's a better value buy than the new watch thanks to this $350 discount. The Fenix 8 Pro adds LTE and satellite connectivity on top of the usual brilliant Garmin sports and navigation tools.
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Shop more deals
- shop all Black Friday deals at Amazon
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- iPhone 18 Pro: free w/ unlimited @ T-Mobile
- Advent calendars: deals from $6 @ Walmart
- REI: up to 50% off Arc'teryx, Fjallraven, more
- Skechers: sneakers from $20 @ Amazon
- Alo Yoga: apparel/accessories from $29
- Ninja/Shark: deals from $39 @ Walmart
- Crocs: deals from $29 @ Amazon
- Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Nintendo: games from $21 @ Amazon
- TV sale: deals from $79 @ Best Buy
- Dell: monitors/laptops from $99
- Nectar: mattresses from $349 @ Nectar
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
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