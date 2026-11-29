If you've been waiting for Cyber Monday deals to drop to upgrade your running watch, I've got good news — Garmin has discounted some of its best watches a day early. However, it'll likely be your last chance to save before the holidays are here.

One of my favorite Garmins of the year, the Garmin Venu 4, is currently on sale for $449 in the Cyber Monday sale. This clever little smartwatch has all of the health and fitness tracking capabilities of Garmin's premium smartwatches, but with a beautiful AMOLED screen and chic design.

Not for you? Read on to see more of the best Cyber Monday Garmin deals.

Garmin Cyber Monday deals

Garmin Forerunner 165: was $249 now $191 at Amazon While this is a good deal, I'd actually hold out a bit longer if you're looking at the Forerunner 165, because it has dropped as low as $129 in the past. It's a running watch with an AMOLED display and a great option for new runners and those who prefer a smaller wearable. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: was $449 now $249 at Amazon The Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED is an adventure watch that offers incredible battery life and a distinctive look that separates it from the Forerunner lineup. This $200 discount is one of the biggest percentage savings available on a Garmin right now. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $449 at Amazon This is a welcome discount on the Forerunner 965, which is an outstanding sports watch with offline maps. It's a value alternative to newer watches like the Forerunner 970, and perfect for serious runners and triathletes. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu 4: was $549 now $449 at Amazon The Venu 4 is one of the top options in Garmin's current lineup and has a sleek, attractive design with a built-in flashlight. It looks smart but still offers Garmin's outstanding sports tracking and training analysis, and the flashlight is very handy. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 570: was $549 now $449 at Amazon I think the Forerunner 570 is a little underspec'd compared with the Forerunner 965 and Venu 4 at the same price on sale, but it's still a great sports watch and comes in a range of colorful designs, whereas most Garmins stick to the same conservative colors. It also comes in two sizes, which is good news for those with smaller wrists. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Venu X1: was $799 now $499 at Amazon The Venu X1 sticks out within the Garmin line-up because of its ultra-thin, rectangular design. It's an impressively full-featured watch, though, rivaling the Forerunner 970 with regard to sports and smart features, and some love the thinness of its case. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 970: was $749 now $649 at Amazon The Forerunner 970 is the best overall sports watch on the market, in my opinion, and I've used it for over a year to track my marathon training. It has a sleek, attractive design and all of Garmin's flagship features aside from LTE connectivity. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Enduro 3: was $799 now $699 at Amazon I've just reviewed the Garmin Enduro 4, and my only real criticism of the watch is that it's very similar to the Enduro 3 while being more expensive. Now, the Enduro 3 is $200 cheaper; thanks to this deal, it's definitely the better buy for anyone looking for a long-lasting adventure watch with a MIP display. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749 at Amazon Garmin is now doing a great job of rolling back new features to older watches, which means the Fenix 8 is a very good value alternative to the newer Fenix 8 Pro and Fenix 9 lineup. The orange design is one of the best-looking watches Garmin has ever made, and it's packed with sports and navigation features. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Fenix 8 Pro: was $1,099 now $849 at Amazon The recent launch of the Fenix 9 Pro means that the Fenix 8 Pro was always going to return to its lowest price this Black Friday, and I think it's a better value buy than the new watch thanks to this $350 discount. The Fenix 8 Pro adds LTE and satellite connectivity on top of the usual brilliant Garmin sports and navigation tools. Read more Read less ▼