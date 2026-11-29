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The best stand mixer in the world is 31% off (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I've got this stand mixer, so I can truly say it's the best kitchen assistant for any semi-serious home baker. It kneads, it whips, it folds, it mixes, it does everything you throw at it. In our KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer review, we said it's the only stand mixer you'll ever need. It's really heavy, so you'll either need to keep it somewhere easily accessible or be mega ripped, so it's your choice which option you take. KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: was $499 now $345 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Winter warmers and summer coolers with this Nespresso machine (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I've tested tons of coffee makers (I lost count at fifty). Over the past year, I've also had the pleasure of realizing that Nespresso machines are actually... good? Darn, I hate admitting I was wrong, but Nespresso made me do it. I thought Nespresso coffee was stale and bland, not versatile, surprisingly delicious, and straightforward. As with everything else on this list, you can check out our full review of the Nespresso Vertuo Up (penned by yours truly), but if you can't be bothered, here's the TL;DR. Yummy coffee, hot and cold, easy to use, lots of pod flavor options (pumpkin spice included, BTW). Convinced? Why wouldn't you be? Nespresso Vertuo Up: was $229 now $148 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Under $300 for a 55-inch TV (Image credit: Tom's Guide) When I reviewed the Amazon Ember 4-Series earlier in the year, I thought it was a good TV, but not worth its full price of $459 for a 55 inch panel. However, Amazon must've heard me, because it reduced the price to $279 for Black Friday. This is a fantastic price for a 55-inch TV, and now it's one of the best-value TVs I've seen. Although it's not as bright as an OLED or QLED — obviously — this is a 4K panel at cheaper-than-4K-panel prices. If you need as cheap a TV as possible but you don't want to sacrifice screen size, I'd grab this one. Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $459 now $279 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Kindle Colorsoft is 41% off (Image credit: Erin Bashford) I've reviewed the Kindle Colorsoft, and I loved it. It has a non-fatiguing e-ink screen, its easy to hold, and will even survive an accidental dip in the tub thanks to its IPX8 rating. Although I have both a Kobo and a Kindle — and I love my Kobo — the Kindle offers a wider selection of titles, including access to Kindle Unlimited. You get an Audible credit when you buy a Kindle too (I did, anyway!), and 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free. Kindle Colorsoft: was $289 now $169 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

My Switch controller at 38% off (Image credit: Turtle Beach) I'm not what you would call a "serious" gamer — I love Mario Kart, The Sims, Animal Crossing, and Trivial Pursuit more than Call of Duty or the like — but when I play Mario Kart, I come to win. I can't use Joy-Cons because they're too small, so I've got the Turtle Beach Rematch controller. My colleague Nikita reviewed it and said it's one of the best budget options, so of course that was enough to convince me. Right now, you can get the very same controller for $39 down from $64. Turtle Beach Rematch Controller: was $64 now $39 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Echo Spot 59% off... yes, 59% (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Although I haven't personally reviewed the Echo Spot, we gave this smart speaker a lovely 4-star rating in our Echo Spot review. This smart display/smart speaker is ideal for nightstands, with a clock face and smart assistant features. The built-in speaker sounds impressive for its size; our reviewer, Hunter, mentioned that it handled every track he threw at it. Right now, you can get the Echo Spot for just $44, which is a massive 59% off its list price of $109. Echo Spot: was $109 now $44 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

The hybrid sneakers I wear everyday are up to 47% off (Image credit: Future / edited with Gemini) While the discount differs depending on your desired color and size (annoying), I would pay full price for the Keen Jasper Zionic, so any deal is a deal in my eyes. I reviewed these hybrid city/hiking sneakers last year — and they literally have not left my feet since. I've worn them pretty much every single day. I've walked well over a million steps in them across seven countries and all four seasons. And you know what? When I wear them into the ground, I'll just buy another pair. These are my shoes now. I want people to see them and think about me instantly. Check out my full Keen Jasper Zionic review for more details, but it goes a bit like this: I love these shoes, they are so comfy, I recommend them to everyone. Good, I just saved you reading 2,000 words. Well done, me! Keen Jasper Zionic (Men): from $84 down from $149

Keen Jasper Zionic (Women): from $79 down from $149 By Erin Bashford

4K TV for $119? Perfect for your first home (Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you're moving out of your parents' house or moving into college, you don't need to spend tons of money on a fancy TV. Insignia’s 4K F50 Fire TV is just $119 at Amazon right now. This price is for the 43-inch model, perfect for bedrooms, small living rooms, or dorm rooms. The TV offers a punchy 4K panel with built-in Fire TV and has AirPlay so you can stream content from your phone, too. It has an HDMI eARC port so you can level up with a soundbar (Amazon Fire TV Soundbar, anyone?). Insignia F50 4K TV: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Did the aforementioned Breville Barista Express tickle your fancy? Don't worry, because the Breville Barista Express is currently discounted, too. This all-in-one espresso machine is often referred to as the best home espresso machine you can get. The built-in Baratza grinder simplifies the coffee-making process and prevents your kitchen from getting covered in ground coffee. Just like the Bambino Plus, it’s the ideal first machine thanks to the built-in grinder, but also has coffee-snob-approved features like the PID controller and customizable pre-infusion, so it’ll grow with you, too. This is the machine to get over the Bambino Plus if you have a little more space and don't want to fork out for a separate grinder. Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $494 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

My favorite entry-level espresso machine is finally on sale (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Unfortunately, the Breville Bambino Plus wasn't discounted for Black Friday — how weird! Fortunately, though, the deal drought is over! Can I get a woop-woop? (Woop-woop!) As with all the products on this list so far, you can check out my full Breville Bambino Plus review for the details, but this is my top recommendation for a first espresso machine. If you want a separate grinder because you think you're going to get really "into" coffee, there's no better machine for you. The Bambino Plus has a powerful, 4-hole steam wand for barista-level microfoam, and has a ton of coffee-snob-approved features like a PID controller (so your coffee will never be burned) and a customizable pre-infusion time. If you want an espresso machine with a built-in grinder, I'd go for the Breville Barista Express or wait for the new Breville Barista Neo to come to the U.S. Breville Bambino Plus: was $499 now $399 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Upgrade TV sound instantly with my favorite super-budget soundbar (Image credit: Tom's Guide) I test a lot of soundbars, and at the end of the day, they all generally look the same (and sound the same). It can be quite hard to actually remember the different names — if the soundbar is boring, of course. When I say "boring", that doesn't mean bad. That just means middle-of-the-road. Meets expectations. Will get the job done. But the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar blew me away. I'm a harsh critic when it comes to soundbars, and in all honesty, I expected not to like this one. So color me surprised when it was expansive, immersive, with clear dialogue and powerful bass. I couldn't quite believe it. You can check out my full Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review for the full details, but I'll repeat one of my favorite lines here. I'm not quite sure how Amazon makes a profit on this soundbar. I'm not entirely sure it does. It's one of the cheapest ways to instantly upgrade your TV- and movie-watching experience — for well under $100 right now. Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119 now $74 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

My favorite Samsung earbuds don't get enough love (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Sure, everyone loves AirPods. But what if you have an Android phone — what do you do then? You can't customize AirPods or enjoy seamless ecosystem integration if you've got a phone running anything other than iOS. So I always recommend the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. I tested these awesome earbuds earlier in the year and loved them. Check out my review for full details, but the long and short of it is this: the bassy sound is rich and well-defined, they're super comfy, and they look ten times more modern than the previous iteration. On top of that, they link seamlessly with Galaxy devices (naturally) and other Android products. Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

It’s all about Oura (Image credit: Tom's Guide) We love the Oura Ring 5 here at Tom’s Guide. In our review earlier in the year, we called it “the smart ring to beat”. The 5 is a whopping 40% smaller than the 4 — and no longer looks like a fitness tracker. The Oura Ring 5 can detect when you’re sick or stressed and advise you to take a break; it can also track your sleep and activities as any other fitness tracker. My colleague Ashley owns one and she often remarks how she didn’t know she was getting sick — but the ring did three days earlier. Obviously, make sure to size yourself before you buy! Right now, the Oura Ring 5 is $299, down from $399, and while the monthly subscription fee of $5.99 hasn’t been reduced, you’re (kind of) getting 16 months for free. Oura Ring 5: was $399 now $299 @ Amazon By Erin Bashford

Yes, you can still get (some) Black Friday deals (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Good morning/afternoon/evening/late night wherever you are! I'm Erin, and today I'll be with you tracking all the best Black Friday Amazon deals you can still get. Cyber Monday is less than 24 hours away, so I don't see a lot of these deals ending before then, but who knows! Stick around as we dig through the depths of Bezos's online bazaar and discover the best prices on great brands like Apple, Ninja, Bose, Skechers, and everything in between. By Erin Bashford