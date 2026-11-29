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Cyber Monday TV deals are here, and these are the lowest prices you'll get on Hisense, LG, Samsung, Roku and more
The biggest savings on the TVs we recommend
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Mini-LED
4. OLED
5. Latest updates
Black Friday is officially over, and that means Cyber Monday sales are already in full swing. This is good news for TVs, because the best Cyber Monday TV deals will continue to help save you money on a shiny new TV set. It doesn't matter whether you want a high-end OLED screen, or a cheap TV for your kid's bedroom, the prices have all been slashed.
One thing we've seen time and time again is that Cyber Monday can be just as good, if not better, at saving you money on TVs compared to Black Friday. The only downside is that there are so many deals, looking for the diamond in the rough can be a challenge. That's where we come in. We at Tom's Guide are always hunting down the best deals, and we've been vetting TV deals for several years already — with our experts handpicking the best models on sale.
Those deals includes the 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV for $799, which is the lowest price we've seen for an OLED TV of this size. Amazon also has smart TVs on sale from $69, while Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale offers smaller OLED screens for as little as $599.
For more discounts, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.
Cyber Monday TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $449 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $527 @ Amazon
- Roku 65-Inch Pro Series Smart TV: was $1,199 now $799 @ Amazon
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Top Picks
Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface.
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Mini-LED
The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
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For a 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision IQ, Mini-LED backlighting and full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports to make the most of your games consoles, this is a stellar price! That resolution is crispy, and a native 144Hz game mode and AMD FreeSync ensures that even PC gaming looks truly mesmerizing on this.
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The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
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OLED
The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Get a big screen without paying a fortune
Big screens can be expensive if you opt for an OLED or even QLED panel, but you don't have to spend a lot on one. The Insignia 75-inch Class F50 Series Fire TV is just $379 for Cyber Monday. this won't come with the best picture and it lacks premium features a lot of flagships offer, but it is a very cheap large screen TV with built in smart features — powered by Amazon's Fire OS.
- Insignia 75-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: was $599 now $379 @ Best Buy
Make your TV into a piece of living art
TVs masquerading as artwork are becoming more common, and it's easy to see why. Why bother with a screen that is a boring black mirror whenever it's not in use, when you can have a set that transforms into a piece of art? HiSense's S7 Canvas TV is one great option that's had a hefty discount for Cyber Monday.
Emphasis is on the picture here, to sell the illusion that this is art, rather than a screen. The glare-free screen has a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR and a design that makes it look like a picture frame. All of which has the added benefit of making your movies and TV shows look incredible.
- Hisense 55“ S7 Canvas TV with Google TV: was $1,499 now $697 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65“ S7 Canvas TV with Google TV: was $1,999 now $897 @ Amazon
The best budget OLED just got even cheaper
If you're looking for an OLED TV at a low price, then the Roku Pro Series OLED is worth picking up while it's discounted. We concluded that it's one of the best budget OLEDs you can buy in our review. The fact that the 65-inch model has now dropped to $799 makes that even more true.
It's not as bright as a flagship OLED, but it still offers an incredible picture and has the sleek Roku interface that many of us came to love from its streaming sticks.
- 65" Roku Pro Series 4K OLED TV: was $1,199, now $799 @ Amazon
$800 off our favorite OLED TV of the year
The LG C6 is currently the OLED TV to beat, especially now that Cyber Monday has knocked $800 off the usual price. Not only is this LG's 2026 flagship, it also offers excellent brightness and color quality for this price point, as well as special optimization features that gamers will love. Not to mention the fact it supports every HDR standard you can think of.
We have seen this price drop by another $200 over Black Friday, so there's no telling whether the same will happen on Cyber Monday. That said, this is an excellent discount on a fantastic TV, and should not be ignored.
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Our favorite smart TV is still almost half off for Cyber Monday
If you want a TV you can stream from, but don't want to pick up a cheaper Roku or Fire TV model, then the Sony Bravia XR A95L is worth picking up. It's our choice as the best Smart TV for streaming, on account of its excellent picture and feature set. The QD-OLED screen looks amazing regardless of what you watch, the sound is well above what most TVs offer, and Google TV software makes it easy to find all your favorite streaming apps.
The price is a little high compared to a lot of Cyber Monday TV deals, but this is one of the best TVs we've ever tested at Tom's Guide, and the hefty $1,500 discount makes it a lot easier to justify spending your money on it
- 77" Sony Bravia XR A95L 4K OLED TV: was $4,499, now $2,999 @ Best Buy
An almost-perfect 5-Star TV
The Samsung S95H is one of our favorite OLED TVs, and it impressed us so much that we gave it a rare 5-star score in our review. This means the TV is about as close to perfect as you can hope for. It offers best-in-class brightness paired with a glare-free screen for the ideal viewing experience. The only fault is that there's no Dolby Vision support — because we can't have everything.
The best part is that Best Buy has still lowered the price by $1,199, meaning you can pick one up for just $2,299. That makes it so much easier to recommend.
- Samsung S95H OLED TV (65"): was $3,399 now $2,299 @ Best Buy
Those cheap TV deals are still around
If you're looking for a simple TV and prioritize cost over size and resolution, check out these Insignia TV deals at Amazon. You can still pick up a 24-inch Class F20 Series Fire TV for $59, which gets you a screen with 720p resolution, Amazon's Fire TV platform and built-in parental controls. That means it's a perfect option for your kid's bedroom, or if you simply need a second TV somewhere else in the house.
A 32-inch model is also available for $20 more, offering the same features and benefits on a slightly larger display.
- Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon
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