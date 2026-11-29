Black Friday is officially over, and that means Cyber Monday sales are already in full swing. This is good news for TVs, because the best Cyber Monday TV deals will continue to help save you money on a shiny new TV set. It doesn't matter whether you want a high-end OLED screen, or a cheap TV for your kid's bedroom, the prices have all been slashed.

One thing we've seen time and time again is that Cyber Monday can be just as good, if not better, at saving you money on TVs compared to Black Friday. The only downside is that there are so many deals, looking for the diamond in the rough can be a challenge. That's where we come in. We at Tom's Guide are always hunting down the best deals, and we've been vetting TV deals for several years already — with our experts handpicking the best models on sale.

Those deals includes the 65-inch Roku OLED Pro TV for $799, which is the lowest price we've seen for an OLED TV of this size. Amazon also has smart TVs on sale from $69, while Best Buy's Cyber Monday sale offers smaller OLED screens for as little as $599.

For more discounts, check out our guide to the best early Cyber Monday deals.

Top Picks

Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $329 now $199 at Amazon Starting from just $199, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface. Read more Read less ▼

Mini-LED

Save $302 TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser. Read more Read less ▼

Save $170 Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $629 at Amazon For a 4K smart TV with Dolby Vision IQ, Mini-LED backlighting and full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports to make the most of your games consoles, this is a stellar price! That resolution is crispy, and a native 144Hz game mode and AMD FreeSync ensures that even PC gaming looks truly mesmerizing on this. Read more Read less ▼

Save $702 TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $797 at Amazon The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture. Read more Read less ▼

OLED