I've scoured the extended Labor Day mattress sales and these are the 5 best deals — now up to $1,193 off
You haven't missed your chance to pick up a great mattress at a lower price, but you'll have to be quick
Don't worry, you haven't missed your chance to buy a great mattress for less in the Labor Day sales. I've scoured the best of the extended deals and the great news is that there's still time to save $400 on all sizes of the Saatva Classic at Saatva. This takes a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. We strongly doubt you'll see that discount again until Black Friday
But if you want to save on the best mattress we've ever tested, you'll have to act fast. Saatva usually wraps their holiday sale up swiftly, so we don't expect this $400 sale to be live for long. Another time-limited sale I'd recommend hopping on is the 30% off the Tempur-Pedic Tempur-Cloud mattress at Tempur-Pedic deal, which shaves $599.70 off of a queen.
For discounts on the other end of the price spectrum, there's still an extra 10% off the SweetNight CoolNest at SweetNight today, which takes a queen down to $360 from $669.99. That incredible value on one of the best cheap mattresses we've tested. Let's get into the best of the extended Labor Day mattress sales...
Labor Day mattress sales 2026: The best extended deals at a glance
- Saatva Classic – best overall: From $1,049 (was $1,449) at Saatva
- Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress – dorm room savior: From $173 at Amazon
- Helix Midnight Luxe – best for side sleepers: From $1,119 (was $1,492) at Helix
- DreamCloud Classic – best value: From $429 (was $1,346) at DreamCloud
- Bear Elite Hybrid – best cooling: From $1,298 (was $1,998.80) at Bear
- Brooklyn Bedding Copperflex Pro – best value cooling: From $652 (was $932) at Brooklyn Bedding
- Tempur-Pedic Tempur Cloud and smart base – best bundle deal: From $1,718.40 (was $2,598) at Tempur-Pedic
- Avocado Green – best organic: From $1,279 (was $1,599) at Avocado
- Purple Plus - best for joint pain relief: From $1,280 (was $1,599) at Purple
Today's best extended Labor Day mattress sales
We recommend the Saatva Classic to practically every type of sleeper, thanks to its unbeatable comfort and support. It's the only mattress that we've awarded top marks during testing — that's why we rate it as the best hybrid mattress on the market. There's still time to take $400 off all sizes of the Classic in the extended Saatva mattress sale, which brings a queen down to $1,829 from $2,229. We don't expect this Saatva Labor Day sale to be live for much longer, so you'll have to act fast.
Our Saatva Classic mattress review: ★★★★★
User score: ★★★★★
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SweetNight sales usually stay pretty static all year round, which means you'll always be able to pick up a queen for under $400. However, in the extended Labor Day sales, there's an extra 10% off on top of the standard saving. That brings a queen down to $360 from $699.99. That's incredible value for money on a comfortable all-foam bed that competes with mattresses double the price.
Our SweetNight CoolNest review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★ (700+ reviews)
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The Helix Midnight Luxe Mattress is the best mattress for side sleepers we've ever tested. The plush pillow top absorbs pressure from around the shoulders and hips, while the up-to 1,000 individually wrapped coils help keep your spine in healthy alignment. The result? A squishy mattress that you sleep on top of, as opposed to sinking into. Snap up this 25% off Helix mattress sale before the discount goes back up.
Our Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½ (8,800+ reviews)
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Full disclosure, this 63% off DreamCloud mattress sale is the same discount we track all year round under 'Labor Day' sales language. However, it's still incredible value for money on the best mattress in a box you can shop online. It boasts full-body support, soothing pressure relief and a breathable build. For a mid-range mattress, it comes with excellent benefits, including a 365 night sleep trial and forever warranty.
Our DreamCloud Classic Hybrid Mattress review: ★★★★
User score: ★★★★½
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The Tempur-Cloud has a body-contouring design similar to the ones found in this year's best memory foam mattress, and our testers all agreed that it's a great choice for side sleepers who enjoy a sink-in feel. That's thanks to its unique Tempur-material: an advanced memory foam originally developed by NASA. It delivers sink-in a high level of comfort and pressure relief that's especially good at relieving hip and back pain while you sleep. There's up to $719 off the Tempur-Cloud in today's extended sale - that's a phenomenal saving.
Our Tempur-Pedic Temour-Cloud mattress review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (3,170+ reviews)
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Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide. With a career in journalism spanning two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.
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