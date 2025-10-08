<a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D209D922-7883-495C-9894-6B13D9BB1A67" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" id="069a04c1-57e0-4dcd-9160-3a4333309e9e"><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1200px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Atf5UMGWFpzdfVFMA5sZ6e" name="M4 MacBook Air" alt="M4 MacBook Air" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Atf5UMGWFpzdfVFMA5sZ6e.png" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1200" height="675" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure></a><p id="c8ee654a-e652-4eb6-b72b-7052f595769f">Welcome to our Prime Day Apple Deals live blog! As you're well aware, Apple devices demand a high premium. However, you don't have to pay full price for your Apple kit. You can find Apple deals any day of the week and on major retail holidays &mdash; like Prime Day &mdash; prices tend to dip even lower.</p><p>It's hard to pick a favorite Prime Day Apple deal right now, but if I had to &mdash; this <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D209D922-7883-495C-9894-6B13D9BB1A67" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">MacBook Air sale from $799 is amazing</a>. Yes, I've seen that price a few times this past summer, but it's still pretty rare. Additionally, the 15-inch MBA is now selling for $979, which is a new all-time price low. I doubt we'll see significantly lower prices come Black Friday &mdash; so if you need a new Mac, now is the time to shop.</p><ul id="39fe9d22-25a8-4ebb-a517-64c318d5a91b"><li>MacBook Air (M4): <a href="https://www.amazon.com/stores/page/D209D922-7883-495C-9894-6B13D9BB1A67" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">from $799 @ Amazon</a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>