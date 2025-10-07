<a id="elk-ac13623e-d3d6-423b-ab55-7584bc0714bc"></a><h2 id="welcome-to-october-prime-day">Welcome to October Prime Day! </h2><p id="8a5a9d06-1f9c-49a9-a2bf-8c31647b2b2d">Hello! Today (Oct. 7) marks the official start of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, also known as October Prime Day, and in this live blog the Tom's Guide team will be tracking all the best TV deals and discounts from OLEDs to Mini-LEDs and more. The deals are already live, so let's not waste any more time, here's the best sales now...</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>