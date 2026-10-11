How to watch Chicago Marathon 2026: Live stream for *FREE*

The 48th Chicago Marathon will feature more than 55,000 runners on the start line. The race starts and finishes in Grant Park and will pass through 29 neighborhoods, with more than a million spectators expected along the course. Chicago’s pancake-flat course is known for producing fast times, with six world records having been set on its streets.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Chicago Marathon live streams: start time, TV channels The 2026 Chicago Marathon takes place on Sunday, October 11

► Time: 8:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. BST

► FREE STREAMS — NBC Chicago (Chicago, U.S.)

► U.S. — Peacock

► U.K., CAN, AUS — FloTrack

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 26.2-mile course will feature several events, including the professional wheelchair races, handcycle division, professional open races, high-performance program, mass field, and para-athletics program.

Defending champion Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda is in strong contention in the men’s race. He clocked 2:00:28 in London earlier this year, making him the third-fastest marathoner in history and putting the world record of 1:59:30 within sight.

He’ll be challenged by Amos Kipruto (2:01:39), Milkesa Mengesha, Tadese Takele, and a strong American contingent led by Charles Hicks and Clayton Young. Hicks ran 2:04:35 in Boston this year, while both Americans will also be looking to challenge Conner Mantz’s American record of 2:04:43.

On the women’s front, defending champion Hawi Feysa will face two-time Chicago winner Brigid Kosgei, who has a personal best of 2:14:04. Kosgei is making her first Chicago appearance since 2019, when she set the then-world record, while Sharon Lokedi will make her Chicago debut after winning the Boston Marathon for the second straight year in 2026.

Find out all the details on how to tune in and watch a Chicago Marathon 2026 live stream below wherever you are around the world, including free streams.

Watch Chicago Marathon for FREE

Fans in Chicago are in luck! NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago are streaming the Chicago Marathon for FREE.

This is accessible via the NBC Chicago website and app in the U.S..

Watch Chicago Marathon 2026 live stream online with a VPN

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution.

You can unblock Chicago Marathon live free streams using a VPN, which will help you stream like you would if you were back home. NordVPN is among the best out there:

NordVPN deal: 3 Months Extra FREE Boasting lightning-fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN.



✅ 3 months extra FREE!

✅ 75% off usual price

✅ Unlocks streaming services Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch the 2026 Chicago Marathon online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is a strong option.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away from Chicago but want to watch your usual service, you'd select a Chicago server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC Chicago or another website and watch the 2026 Chicago Marathon live stream.

How to watch Chicago Marathon live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned earlier, viewers in only Chicago can watch the 2026 Chicago Marathon live and FREE on NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago, with live streaming available through their apps and websites.

Broader U.S. coverage is available via Peacock, which will cost you $12.99/month for access to live broadcasts.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S., you can live stream the Chicago Marathon by using a good VPN.

How to watch Chicago Marathon live streams in the U.K., Australia and Canada

The Chicago Marathon is being shown on FloTrack in the U.K., Australia and Australia.

Prices are as follows (converted from $29.99/month and $150/year):

🇬🇧 ~ £22.70/month or £113.55/year

🇦🇺 ~ AU$43.09/month or AU$215.52/year

🇨🇦 ~ CA$42.75/month or CA$213.86/year

In the U.K., the race is also being live streamed on the TNT Sports via HBO Max, which costs £25.99/month and carries everything on TNT Sports.

If you already use the service but aren't at home right now, you can live stream the race by using a good VPN.

What time does the 2026 Chicago Marathon start? (All times BST / ET) Sunday, October 11 8:20 a.m. / 1:20 p.m. — Marathon Wheelchair start (men)

8:21 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. — Marathon Wheelchair start (women)

8:23 a.m. / 1:23 p.m. — Marathon Handcycle start

8:30 a.m. / 1:30 p.m. — Men’s and Women’s Races and Wave 1 start

More from Tom's Guide