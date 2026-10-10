There's a simple way to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 for *FREE*

You can stream the UCI Gravel World Championships this weekend for free on SBS On Demand (Australia) and from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN.

UCI Gravel World Championships: Free Stream (Image credit: SBS) Free streams — SBS On Demand (Australia)

Watch anywhere — Proton VPN (70% off)

The women’s race takes place on Saturday, starting at 10:10 a.m. AWST, followed by the men’s race on Sunday at the same time.

Belgium’s Florian Vermeersch will be determined to defend the title he won last year, while Marianne Vos will be aiming to reclaim the World Championship crown she won in 2024.

To make things even better, the UCI Gravel World Championships are being streamed for free in Australia on SBS On Demand and we've found a way you can stream it in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships for free

The Gravel World Championships are streamed for free in Australia on SBS On Demand.

SBS does require an account with a valid Aussie postcode (e.g. 2008).

It is geo-restricted to Australia so you will need a VPN if you're traveling outside the country right now.

▶︎ ACCESS SBS FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN — we've tested it and it unblocks streams perfectly.

How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships free from anywhere with a VPN

SBS On Demand is geo-restricted to those in Australia.

Cycling lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's races will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.

There are lots of VPNs but Proton VPN will allow you safely unblock the stream of UCI Gravel World Championships — plus you can save 70%.

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Which devices can I watch SBS with?

You can watch SBS on all of the following devices and platforms:

Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices

Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices

Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models

Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices

Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles

LG: Selected LG Smart TVs

Mobile Apps: iOS and Android devices

Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs

Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices

Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox

Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

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