There's a simple way to watch UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 for *FREE*
The Gravel World Championships take place across this weekend and you can stream the action for free
You can stream the UCI Gravel World Championships this weekend for free on SBS On Demand (Australia) and from anywhere in the world with Proton VPN.
- Free streams — SBS On Demand (Australia)
- Watch anywhere — Proton VPN (70% off)
The women’s race takes place on Saturday, starting at 10:10 a.m. AWST, followed by the men’s race on Sunday at the same time.
Belgium’s Florian Vermeersch will be determined to defend the title he won last year, while Marianne Vos will be aiming to reclaim the World Championship crown she won in 2024.
To make things even better, the UCI Gravel World Championships are being streamed for free in Australia on SBS On Demand and we've found a way you can stream it in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships for free
The Gravel World Championships are streamed for free in Australia on SBS On Demand.
SBS does require an account with a valid Aussie postcode (e.g. 2008).
It is geo-restricted to Australia so you will need a VPN if you're traveling outside the country right now.
▶︎ ACCESS SBS FROM ANYWHERE WITH PROTON VPN — we've tested it and it unblocks streams perfectly.
How to watch UCI Gravel World Championships free from anywhere with a VPN
SBS On Demand is geo-restricted to those in Australia.
Cycling lovers that are traveling or working abroad for this weekend's races will need to use a VPN to access their local free stream.
There are lots of VPNs but Proton VPN will allow you safely unblock the stream of UCI Gravel World Championships — plus you can save 70%.
▶︎ Proton VPN
Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, Proton VPN is one of our favorites.
✅ 70% off usual price
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Which devices can I watch SBS with?
You can watch SBS on all of the following devices and platforms:
Amazon Fire TV: Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube and compatible Fire TV devices
Android: Android phones, tablets and Android TV devices
Apple TV: Supported Apple TV models
Chromecast: Chromecast and Google TV devices
Gaming Consoles: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and other supported consoles
Mobile Apps: iOS and Android devices
Roku: Supported Roku streaming players and TVs
Samsung: Selected Samsung Smart TVs and devices
Web Browsers: Chrome, Edge and Firefox
Xbox: Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Jacob is a journalist and editor based in the UK. He studied Specialist Sports Journalism at the University of Derby, graduating with First-Class Honours. He has contributed articles to Football League World and previously worked at Yeovil Town Football Club. Jacob’s expertise spans streaming services and sports, with a particular passion for football, cricket, and rugby union.
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