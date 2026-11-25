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Amazon slashes the price of Marvel's Wolverine by $49 (Image credit: Sony) Marvel's Wolverine is the big PS5 exclusive of the year, but it certainly received mixed reception. So if you were on the fence, you might want to check it out now that Amazon is selling it for $20 off. I enjoyed my time with the game, but I do agree with some of the criticism. That said, I think paying $49 for what you get here is worth it. Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon By Tony Polanco

Start your engines, Gran Turismo 7 is $30 off (Image credit: PlayStation) If you need a proper simulation racing game, you can't do better on PS5 than Gran Turismo 7. This game offers polished racing, a ridiculous number of cars, plenty of customization options, ultra-realistic graphics, a wide variety of soundtracks, and impeccable style. At this reduced price, it's totally worth checking out. Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon By Jeff Parsons

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is half price at Amazon now! (Image credit: Ubisoft) Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a game I'm really tempted by. I missed it the first time around, and I love a good pirate adventure. Right now, Amazon has knocked this game down to just $30 for Black Friday. In our full review of the game, we said Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced offers (almost) everything you could want from a remake: "It looks stunning, adds worthwhile new content, makes loads of smart improvements, and the simple joys of being a ruthless pirate on the open seas haven’t faded with time." Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon By Jeff Parsons

The DualSense Edge just got a nice Black Friday discount (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Do you remember the first couple of PlayStation consoles? If you wanted to have a buddy game with you, you needed to spring for a "Multitap" — Google it if I've lost you. Regardless, my point is that you need more than one controller in your life. And if you're going to get another pad, it makes sense to get the best. The DualSense Edge is Sony's first official "pro" controller and the premium version of the DualSense. It's expensive, but that's where this Amazon deal comes in — bringing it down by 15%. You can fully customize your play experience by tweaking stick sensitivity and dead zones, and even remap each button individually. Plus, it includes adjustable back buttons. Nice! PlayStation DualSense Edge: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon By Jeff Parsons

Have you read our GTA 6 review yet? (Image credit: Rockstar Games) Well, it's obviously no surprise that GTA 6 hasn't been discounted anywhere. I guess the eight or nine PlayStation gamers that haven't bought Rockstar's mega-hit yet are probably pretty bummed. I'll keep an eye out for any GTA-related discounts but, in the meantime, have you read our review? You can check it out here. Spoiler alert, it scored pretty high. By Jeff Parsons

Sony's Pulse Explore earbuds are down to $119 (Image credit: Sony) Sony's first set of PlayStation wireless earbuds, the Pulse Explore, are already discounted for Black Friday. You can grab them for $119 at Best Buy right now. These are a great pick if you don't want to wear bulky over-ear headsets while gaming, and they can also double as standard Bluetooth earbuds for your phone while you're out. The only downside is that with up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, you may be reaching for the charging case (with an additional 10 hours) sooner than you'd like. PS5 Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy By Jeff Parsons

Astro Bot is just $39 at Walmart (Image credit: Sony) For those that want their gaming experience with a side order of whimsy, I give you: Astro Bot. This charming platformer is a fan favorite with PS5 gamers and if you haven't gotten around to playing it yet, now you can do so for a lot less. Walmart currently has the game on sale for $39 — saving you just over $19. The adventure takes you through some classic PlayStation-themed levels and, while it's short, it's a really enjoyable game that makes full use of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback. Astro Bot: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart By Jeff Parsons

007 First Light at 50% off is the kind of Black Friday deal I like to see (Image credit: IO Interactive) Welcome to our PS5 deals live blog — and we're getting started with one of the best PS5 games you can play on your console today at a staggering 50% off. Our review called 007 First Light, “the finest James Bond video game in nearly 30 years,” and right now it's half price at the PlayStation Store ahead of Black Friday. If you haven't played it yet, it's a new take on Fleming's iconic spy, putting players in the role of a young, up-and-coming agent making his way through nail-biting missions, thrilling plot twists, and cinematic moments. I wonder if Robert Pattinson is a fan? By Jeff Parsons