I’m hunting the best PS5 deals LIVE — latest discounts on games and accessories from Walmart, Best Buy, Gamestop and more
Build our your PS5 library for less this week
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Although PS5 consoles aren't appearing on sale just yet, Black Friday has brought a ton of savings on games and peripherals. If you're planning to upgrade your controller or pick up a few extra games for the holidays, now's the time.
For example, right now the PS5 DualSense controller is $20 off while the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller gets a cool $63 off. When it comes to the games, I'm always drawn to PlayStation's 3rd-person narrative action titles. If you're like me, you'll be pleased to see Marvel's Wolverine is also $20 off and 007 First Light is 50% off via the PlayStation Store right now.
Of course, it's only Wednesday — so there are still a couple of days left for the Black Friday deals to really heat up. I and the other dedicated gamers on Tom's Guide will be keeping tabs on everything that appears and updating this live blog with the latest and greatest PS5 deals
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- Stellar Blade: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $129 now $156 @ Amazon
- 007 First Light: was $69 now $34 @ PlayStation Store
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
- PS5 Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- PS5 Slim (digital): $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 Pro: $899 @ Walmart
Editor's Picks
Anyone who loved Returnal will appreciate this cinematic follow-up. Saros is a relentless rogue-lite shooter blending spectacle with tight, bullet-hell combat. It improves on some of the rough edges of its predecessor and, while it pulls a couple of punches, you'll be saying “one more run” more often than not.
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Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either.
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Marvel’s Wolverine is a slickly presented superhero adventure that casts players as the most famous of the X-Men. Combat is extremely violent (as the character demands) but we did find it quite repetitive. At least the enjoyable (if predictable) original comic book story gives players a reason to keep going.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colourways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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Sony's first set of PlayStation wireless earbuds, the Pulse Explore, are discounted this Black Friday. These are a great pick if you don't want to wear a bulky over-ear headset while playing multiplayer games.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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Amazon slashes the price of Marvel's Wolverine by $49
Marvel's Wolverine is the big PS5 exclusive of the year, but it certainly received mixed reception. So if you were on the fence, you might want to check it out now that Amazon is selling it for $20 off. I enjoyed my time with the game, but I do agree with some of the criticism. That said, I think paying $49 for what you get here is worth it.
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
Start your engines, Gran Turismo 7 is $30 off
If you need a proper simulation racing game, you can't do better on PS5 than Gran Turismo 7. This game offers polished racing, a ridiculous number of cars, plenty of customization options, ultra-realistic graphics, a wide variety of soundtracks, and impeccable style. At this reduced price, it's totally worth checking out.
- Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is half price at Amazon now!
Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced is a game I'm really tempted by. I missed it the first time around, and I love a good pirate adventure. Right now, Amazon has knocked this game down to just $30 for Black Friday.
In our full review of the game, we said Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced offers (almost) everything you could want from a remake: "It looks stunning, adds worthwhile new content, makes loads of smart improvements, and the simple joys of being a ruthless pirate on the open seas haven’t faded with time."
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: was $59 now $30 @ Amazon
The DualSense Edge just got a nice Black Friday discount
Do you remember the first couple of PlayStation consoles? If you wanted to have a buddy game with you, you needed to spring for a "Multitap" — Google it if I've lost you. Regardless, my point is that you need more than one controller in your life.
And if you're going to get another pad, it makes sense to get the best. The DualSense Edge is Sony's first official "pro" controller and the premium version of the DualSense. It's expensive, but that's where this Amazon deal comes in — bringing it down by 15%. You can fully customize your play experience by tweaking stick sensitivity and dead zones, and even remap each button individually. Plus, it includes adjustable back buttons. Nice!
- PlayStation DualSense Edge: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
Have you read our GTA 6 review yet?
Well, it's obviously no surprise that GTA 6 hasn't been discounted anywhere. I guess the eight or nine PlayStation gamers that haven't bought Rockstar's mega-hit yet are probably pretty bummed.
I'll keep an eye out for any GTA-related discounts but, in the meantime, have you read our review? You can check it out here. Spoiler alert, it scored pretty high.
Sony's Pulse Explore earbuds are down to $119
Sony's first set of PlayStation wireless earbuds, the Pulse Explore, are already discounted for Black Friday. You can grab them for $119 at Best Buy right now.
These are a great pick if you don't want to wear bulky over-ear headsets while gaming, and they can also double as standard Bluetooth earbuds for your phone while you're out. The only downside is that with up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge, you may be reaching for the charging case (with an additional 10 hours) sooner than you'd like.
- PS5 Pulse Explore wireless earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
Astro Bot is just $39 at Walmart
For those that want their gaming experience with a side order of whimsy, I give you: Astro Bot. This charming platformer is a fan favorite with PS5 gamers and if you haven't gotten around to playing it yet, now you can do so for a lot less.
Walmart currently has the game on sale for $39 — saving you just over $19. The adventure takes you through some classic PlayStation-themed levels and, while it's short, it's a really enjoyable game that makes full use of the DualSense controller's haptic feedback.
- Astro Bot: was $59 now $39 @ Walmart
007 First Light at 50% off is the kind of Black Friday deal I like to see
Welcome to our PS5 deals live blog — and we're getting started with one of the best PS5 games you can play on your console today at a staggering 50% off.
Our review called 007 First Light, “the finest James Bond video game in nearly 30 years,” and right now it's half price at the PlayStation Store ahead of Black Friday. If you haven't played it yet, it's a new take on Fleming's iconic spy, putting players in the role of a young, up-and-coming agent making his way through nail-biting missions, thrilling plot twists, and cinematic moments. I wonder if Robert Pattinson is a fan?
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