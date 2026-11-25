There’s nothing better than finding a new show to get stuck into, especially when you’re staring down a long list of streaming options and have absolutely no idea where to start. Thankfully, Prime Video’s latest top 10 chart is doing some of the hard work for us. There are plenty of returning shows holding their ground, alongside newer arrivals that are clearly catching some attention. But as I always say to my fellow friends and family, just because a show is trending doesn’t necessarily mean it’s worth your time.

That’s why I’ve been digging through this week’s most-watched picks to find the ones that genuinely deserve a spot on your watchlist. I’ve narrowed things down to three shows I’d happily recommend to anyone, including an epic fantasy adventure reaching its season finale, a compelling sports drama charting the early life of one of the greatest boxers of all time, and a romantic drama packed with some awkward relationship complications.

This list is based on the Prime Video U.S. top 10 shows as of Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

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Best shows in the Prime Video top 10

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is wrapping up its eight-episode third season, with the final two episodes now available to stream. There’s even better news for fans, as Prime Video renewed the series for season 4 ahead of the finale, so there’s more Middle-earth to look forward to. The show has certainly made headlines for its enormous budget and ambitious production, with Amazon originally committing to a five-season plan and involving the Tolkien Estate in overseeing the adaptation. It’s a fascinating chapter in the franchise’s television history, and thankfully, the story isn’t over yet.

Set five years after the fall of Eregion, the third season finds Middle-earth engulfed in war as Sauron’s (Charlie Vickers) armies continue their march across the land. With the Dark Lord establishing his stronghold in Mordor, he sets his sights on forging the One Ring, a powerful weapon that could secure his control over Middle-earth. Meanwhile, Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Elrond (Robert Aramayo), Gandalf (Daniel Weyman) and their allies face mounting challenges as they attempt to unite the Elves, Dwarves and Men against him. As battles spread across the kingdoms, Sauron also works to enslave his ring-servants.

Watch "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" on Prime Video

‘The Greatest’

The Greatest - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

“The Greatest” is still holding strong in Prime Video’s top 10, a biographical sports drama following four formative years in the life of Cassius Clay as he goes from promising amateur boxer to heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali. Rather than focusing entirely on his career in the ring, the series also explores the personal, family and cultural pressures that shaped him along the way. This is a more intimate approach to Ali’s story, while the faithful recreation of historic boxing footage also helps bring the story to life. It’s an interesting watch even if you’re not a huge boxing fan.

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Based on the early life of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali (Jaalen Best), this eight-part drama follows his journey from Olympic gold medallist to heavyweight title contender. Formerly known as Cassius Clay, the young fighter returns to his hometown of Louisville after winning gold at the 1960 Rome Olympics, ready to take the next step in his boxing career. As he prepares for a career-defining showdown with formidable opponent Sonny Liston (Amin Joseph), the series charts the pivotal moments that helped shape one of boxing’s most recognizable figures.

Watch "The Greatest" on Prime Video

‘Love in Disguise’

Romance fans should give “Love in Disguise” a spot on their watchlist this week. Adapted from a web novel by Lee A-yeon and Ryu Do-ha, this Korean romantic comedy-thriller stars Yim Si-wan from Netflix’s “Squid Game” alongside Seorina. It’s also the first time the two actors have shared the screen, which gives the series an extra appeal for fans of both. The pair have spoken about wanting to capture the spirit of the original novel while giving the story their own spin. With romance, comedy and thriller elements in the mix, it’s an interesting option if you're after something a little different.

The series follows Kang Jae-hee (Seorina), a former special forces operative turned detective who takes on an unusual undercover assignment. Disguising herself as a man, she lands a job as the personal secretary to Yoon Yi-jun (Yim Si-wan), the wealthy heir to the Taekang Group, who is suspected of murdering his previous secretary. While keeping a close eye on her new employer and searching for evidence, Jae-hee finds herself caught up in the family’s complicated affairs. As Yi-jun begins to let his guard down, maintaining her cover becomes increasingly difficult, particularly as their relationship develops.

Watch "Love in Disguise" on Prime Video

Prime Video top 10 shows right now

1. "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (2022)

2. "The Chosen" (2017)

3. "The Terminal List" (2022)

4. "The Greatest" (2026)

5. "Reacher" (2022)

6. "Love in Disguise" (2026)

7. "Carrie" (2026)

8. "Off Campus" (2026)

9. "Clean Slate" (2025)

10. "Neagley" (2026)

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