If you've been waiting for Black Friday deals to upgrade your morning coffee routine, this deal is for you. The Ninja Luxe Café Premier is currently $100 off at Amazon for Black Friday.

This is one of our highest rated espresso machines, and we awarded it 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice award in our Ninja Luxe Café Premier review. "If you’re looking for a beginner-friendly espresso machine that’s stylish, versatile, and reasonably priced," we said. "The Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series Espresso Machine is one of the best options out there."

Espresso machines don't come cheap. Good ones anyway. Powerful semi-automatic ones that take all the effort out of frothing milk, yet make fantastic espresso, really don't come cheap. (Looking at you, $3,000 Breville Oracle Dual Boiler). And that's really the Ninja Luxe Café Premier's angle — it takes all the guesswork out of genuinely great coffee, without the price tag.

I won't lie. If you're a coffee snob wanting a machine that can feed your hobby, this isn't for you. But if you want an easy life, with good coffee in the morning and minimal fuss, it is.

When we reviewed the Ninja Luxe Café Premier, we loved its ease of use, stylish design, the great tasting coffee, and the automatic milk frothing. There are lots of different drinks presets, so whether it's a flat white, cappuccino or cold foam latte, the Luxe Café Premier has you covered.

The only thing we didn't really like was that it's a little difficult to switch between beans when you have a full hopper. So just bear that in mind if you like to swap between different beans and roasts.

At $499 after the deal, this is pretty much the joint lowest price we've seen. The Luxe Café Premier tends to sit at $599 most of the time, dropping to $499 at sales events, although we've never seen it go lower. That means now is as good a time as any to buy this espresso machine.

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