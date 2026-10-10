How to watch Il Lombardia 2026: live stream cycling's final Monument Race of the year for *FREE*

Watch FREE Il Lombardia live streams to see who will win the final cycling monument of 2026. With Tadej Pogačar, the champion for the past five years absent through injury, it promises to be a wide-open race up and down the hills of Lombardy, northern Italy.

For the past five years Pogačar has made Il Lombardia his own by winning five on the trot with apparent ease. With the Slovenian still sidelined after his Vuelta a España crash, the playing field, as it was at the World Championships, is wide open so expect edge-of-the-seat non-stop attacking action from start to finish.

The opportunity this presents the rest of the peloton is one which cannot be passed up because once you-know-who is fit again his domination is likely to continue where it left off.

Leading the pack of riders looking to add the race of the falling leaves to their CVs are the recently crowned world road race and time trial champions Brandon McNulty and Remco Evenpoel, then hot on their heals will come Paul Siexas, Matteo Jorgenson Davide Piganzoli and Tom Pidcock.

You can watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams for free

FREE streams of Il Lombardia 2026 are available in multiple countries:

Abroad? If you're based in any of these countries but aren't at home during the race, don't worry — you can unblock your usual local stream with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Il Lombardia 2026 streams from abroad

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cycling on your usual subscription service?

You can still watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best in the field:

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Use NordVPN and unblock Il Lombardia 2026 live streams wherever you are in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS On Demand or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the U.S. can watch Il Lombardia 2026 on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$155.88 for the year or US$39.99 on a monthly basis.

If you're out of the US but still want to watch Il Lombardia 2026 then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Il Lombardia 2026 is streaming on TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT coverage in the UK is on the HBO Max platform. It costs £30.99 per month, though there is a better value £25.99 "saver plan" available if you sign up for a 12-month term.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fans in Canada can watch Il Lombardia 2026 on FloBikes.

A subscription to Flobikes, which has pretty much every race you could wish to want for those in Canada, costs CA$49.99 a month or CA$215.88 for the year.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Il Lombardia 2026 live streams in Australia

Il Lombardia 2026 live stream — Australian flag (Image credit: Future)

Cycling fans in the Australia can watch Il Lombardia 2026 for FREE on SBS On Demand.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Australia.

Il Lombardia 2026 Preview

This year’s course covers 239 Kilometres between the towns of Bergamo and Como via a plethora of vicious little climbs. Heading east to west via Selvino, Valpiana and Bellagio on the shores of Lake Como there are in total nine punishing summits to cross.

On the route this year will be classics such as the Madonna del Ghisallo which peaks with 61 kilometres to go but the real action lies on the two laps of the 22km finishing circuit, featuring a double ascent of the 7.2% San Fermo della Battaglia and single climb of the 9.7% Civiglio.

Il Lombardia 2026 route

(Image credit: RCS)

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