Amazon’s Black Friday event is picking up serious steam today, with major price drops landing on rarely discounted flagship tech and gaming consoles. To save you from endless scrolling, I’m sifting through hundreds of sales and checking historical pricing to separate real deals from fake markdowns.

Two standouts right now: Apple AirPods Pro 3 are sitting at an all-time low of $149 ($100 off), and the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is down to $499.

From 4K TVs, soundbars, and streaming sticks to Ninja air fryers, laptops, e-readers, smart rings, smart lights, headphones, and running shoes, every deal below has been vetted against its price history to make sure it’s genuinely worth buying.

Stick around and keep this tab open, the TG team will be adding new verified deals all day long.

Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now

Save 57% Asics Gel-Kayano 30 (Women's): was $160 now $69 at Amazon The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 may be a previous-generation model, but at 57% off, the value is tough to beat. Built with plush cushioning and reliable stability for both neutral runners and overpronators, it’s a proven daily trainer that handles everything from short jogs to marathon prep. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 at Amazon Block out the world, or let just enough of it in, with these ultra-comfortable wireless Bluetooth headphones. Featuring over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you. Read more Read less ▼

Garmin Forerunner 265: was $449 now $299 at Amazon This is perhaps the best Garmin deal I could find today. Yes, the Forerunner 265 is an older watch, but it's still an excellent multisport tracker with a bright AMOLED display, and it even comes in two sizes. At this price, it's a no-brainer recommendation for runners. Read more Read less ▼

Editor's Choice Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 at Amazon Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days. Read more Read less ▼