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Amazon Black Friday LIVE: I’m tracking all-time low prices on AirPods, iPads, Garmin watches, and 4K TVs
Save on Echo speakers, Fire TV Sticks, Skechers and more
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Amazon’s Black Friday event is picking up serious steam today, with major price drops landing on rarely discounted flagship tech and gaming consoles. To save you from endless scrolling, I’m sifting through hundreds of sales and checking historical pricing to separate real deals from fake markdowns.
Two standouts right now: Apple AirPods Pro 3 are sitting at an all-time low of $149 ($100 off), and the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is down to $499.
From 4K TVs, soundbars, and streaming sticks to Ninja air fryers, laptops, e-readers, smart rings, smart lights, headphones, and running shoes, every deal below has been vetted against its price history to make sure it’s genuinely worth buying.
Stick around and keep this tab open, the TG team will be adding new verified deals all day long.
Amazon Black Friday Quick Links
- shop all Amazon Black Friday deals
- Tom's Guide Picks: Our favorite Amazon deals right now
- Alexa devices: deals from $15
- Pyrex: glass food storage from $16
- Skechers: sneakers from $22
- Belkin Portable Charger: was $54 now $43
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149
- Bose QC Headphones: was $359 now $167
- iPad mini (A17 Pro): was $599 now $499
Our Top Amazon Deals Right Now
The Asics Gel-Kayano 30 may be a previous-generation model, but at 57% off, the value is tough to beat. Built with plush cushioning and reliable stability for both neutral runners and overpronators, it’s a proven daily trainer that handles everything from short jogs to marathon prep.
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Block out the world, or let just enough of it in, with these ultra-comfortable wireless Bluetooth headphones. Featuring over-ear active noise cancellation, switchable Quiet and Aware modes, and long-lasting battery life, they’re built for uninterrupted listening wherever your day takes you.
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This is perhaps the best Garmin deal I could find today. Yes, the Forerunner 265 is an older watch, but it's still an excellent multisport tracker with a bright AMOLED display, and it even comes in two sizes. At this price, it's a no-brainer recommendation for runners.
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Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days.
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Apple rewrote the rules on budget laptops when it launched the MacBook Neo earlier this year. While a mid-year price hike nudged the starting MSRP up from $599 to $699, Amazon just sliced $50 off the sticker price. For students or anyone wanting a reliable macOS machine on a budget, it’s easily one of the strongest laptop deals around.
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A serious running watch at a sweet discount 🍬
Built for runners chasing new personal bests, the 46mm Garmin Forerunner 265 packs a bright AMOLED screen, recovery insights, daily suggested workouts, and on-wrist music storage into a lightweight frame that lasts for days between charges.
And if you want something even more rugged for trails and multisport training, I’ve also spotted a hefty Black Friday markdown on the Garmin Fenix 8.
- Garmin Forerunner 265: was 449 now 299 @ Amazon
- Garmin Fenix 8: was $999 now $749 @ Amazon
Plush stability runners for a fraction of the original price
Built with generous cushioning and adaptive stability support, these ASICS keep your feet and joints protected whether you’re training for a half-marathon or logging daily neighborhood walks. While the newer Gel-Kayano 33 is out, my colleague and marathoner Nick Harris-Fry called the latest version good, though slightly underwhelming in his review — so grabbing the Gel-Kayano 30 gets you flagship performance for way less. Plus, this colorway looks really smart.
- Asics Gel-Kayano 30: was $160 now $69 @ Amazon
Best Black Friday Amazon device deals
My favorite Black Friday hack for cheap home upgrades, and last-minute gifts people will actually use, is browsing Amazon’s own hardware sale.
You can grab everything from a streaming stick for a spare TV to a Ring doorbell or Blink camera for a fraction of what they cost the rest of the year. Here are some great deals I've just spotted:
- Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon
- Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 @ Amazon
- Fire TV Stick HD: was $39 now $15 @ Amazon
- Ring Battery Doorbell: was $119 now $39 @ Amazon
Pocket-sized Apple power gets a rare markdown
Lightweight enough to slip into a coat pocket yet powerful enough for Apple Intelligence, the iPad mini (A17 Pro) in Purple is down to a tempting Black Friday price. Its sharp 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 128GB of storage, and all-day battery life make it ideal for reading, sketching, or streaming on the couch.
- Apple iPad mini (A17 Pro, 128GB): was $599 now $499 @ Amazon
Over-ear Bose comfort for more than half off
If (like me) you prefer plush over-ear cups to tiny earbuds on long flights, the Bose QuietComfort Headphones are an easy recommendation right now. You get Bose’s signature noise cancellation, rich adjustable bass, and up to 24 hours of battery life per USB-C charge.
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $359 now $167 @ Amazon
Apple’s newest earbuds hit a massive low 😳
Seeing Apple AirPods Pro 3 drop this steeply is easily one of the standout headphone deals I've seen so far. Alongside active noise cancellation and Spatial Audio, these pack live translation, built-in heart rate sensing for workouts, and clinical-grade hearing aid features into a compact USB-C charging case.
- Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 @ Amazon
Never hunt for a charging cable again
Forgetting your cord at home is the fastest way to ruin a travel day, which is why this Belkin power bank builds the USB-C cable right into the body. It delivers enough fast-charging power to juice up everything from an iPhone 17 or Galaxy phone to an iPad or Chromebook, plus an extra USB-C port for topping off two devices at once.
- Belkin Portable Charger Power Bank: was $54 now $43 @ Amazon
Good morning, deal hunters! I'm back on duty 👋👋👋
Grab your coffee and open a fresh tab, because I'm stepping back in to track the best Black Friday discounts dropping today. Retailers are throwing out some seriously tempting markdowns across flagship tech, fitness gear, and holiday gifts right now — and I've already spotted major price cuts on AirPods Pro 3, Bose QuietComfort headphones, and Garmin watches. Let's dive right in.
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